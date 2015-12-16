Monmouth Bench Outdoes Itself with Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Celebration

The only possible way this Monmouth bench celebration could be better is if the guy who hit the preceding basket was named Adam. As the final minutes of the first half against Georgetown ticked down, Collin Stewart did a little shake and bake and hit a three pointer to go up 39-26. As the team made it’s way back on defense, the bench did what the bench does: they delivered an elaborate, multi-character celebration.

This time it was a scene from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, specifically The Creation of Adam. They did a pretty good job with it.

Monmouth actually featured this in a gag video tutorial for The Kicker published earlier in the day, so it’s nice to see them actually pull it off in a real game on such short notice. It also helps when you are stomping a big time program—at least to the extent that applies to Georgetown these days—and go on to win 83-68.