Swedish Doom Royalty Monolord Return with the ‘Lord of Suffering/Die in Haze’ EP

On the eve of their first-ever North American headlining tour, the three fellas in the Swedish sludge-doom act Monolord are ready to reveal the latest trick up their sleeve: a new EP, entitled Lord Of Suffering/Die In Haze, out on RidingEasy Records next Friday, August 12.

With their last two universally beloved full-length albums, Monolord boasted faraway, almost incorporeal vocals behind an enormously loud attack of droning riffs. It’s as if Electric Wizard, Sleep, and The Sword threw all of their leftover tracks in a crockpot, tossed in some Viking flavor, and slow-cooked it to jarring perfection. These Swedes certainly know their way around not only their instruments but also the knobs on their amplifiers–and what they might lack in originality, they make up tenfold by their ability to consistently knock out killer records year after year.

The two tracks on Lord Of Suffering/Die In Haze, which we’re premiering below, continue this tradition. Each song, in typical doom fashion, offers you a devilish and meditative riff to fall into just long enough for it to get stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Stop obsessing over Frank “will-he-or-won’t-he” Ocean for an afternoon, and get a load of this instead.

MONOLORD LIVE:

08/05 Seattle, WA @ Barbosa at Neumos *

08/06 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown *

08/08 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

08/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Viper Room *

08/11 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

0812 Phoenix, AZ @ Rogue *

08/13 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad *

08/15 Dallas, TX @ Rail Club *

08/16 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder *

08/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

08/18 San Antonio, TX @ Korova *

08/19 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia *

08/20 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

08/21 Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Kreepy Tiki *

08/22 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub *

08/23 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

08/24 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

08/26 Baltimore, MD @ Windup Space *

08/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

08/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage *

08/30 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

08/31 Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus *

09/01 Toronto, ON @ Coalition *

09/02 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/03 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle Festival *

09/04 Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze *

09/05 Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge *

09/06 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

09/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar *

09/08 Sacramento, CA @ Starlite Lounge *

09/09 Portland, OR @ Ash St. Saloon (no Beastmaker)

09/10 Vancouver, BC @ Astoria (no Beastmaker)

* w/ Beastmaker, Sweat Lodge

Cat Jones is doomed on Twitter.