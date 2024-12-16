‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Appeals to the Internet — for Better and for Worse — by Having Daisy Ridley Present Its Lore

Sometimes, if you want people to invest in something, you gotta know how to present it. Capcom, seemingly in the midst of its Hero Arc, decided to invite a special guest to explain the lore of Monster Hunter! As Monster Hunter Wilds approaches its February 28, 2025 release date? Daisy Ridley was chosen to tell us about the franchise! The internet, as per usual… interneted everywhere.

I’ll be honest: I didn’t know Monster Hunter had such involved lore attached to it! I always assumed it was light worldbuilding that was there for appearances while the focus honed in on deep gameplay. However, Capcom proved me wrong! It makes me excited for Monster Hunter Wilds, actually! (A game that, honestly, wasn’t on my radar before.)

Videos by VICE

Daisy Ridley has such an amazing voice for it, too! She speaks, and the words magnetize toward your brain. I guess being in Star Wars helps establish the necessary gravitas for such an occasion! However, the reactions online were all over the place. And by “all over the place,” I mean a healthy mixture of “respectful” and “shamelessly thirsty.”

Screenshot: Capcom

capcom invites daisy ridley to hype up ‘monster hunter wilds’

“She’s so fineeeeee,” one person commented. Which is about as noble as a comment like that will get before landing in Weirdo Land. But, for the most part, this brilliant advertisement for Monster Hunter Wilds successfully attracted the attention of more potential players leading to the game’s launch!

“Jokes and memes aside, Daisy’s voice is really nice and is rather perfect for this IMO,” another commenter stated. It’s the perfect storm. Daisy Ridley’s energetic commentary, a montage of all the Monster Hunter games up to this point — it’s a wonderful tribute to a Capcom staple!



“I’ve been playing MH since 2005 and this entire video was a nostalgia trip!!! I love the old cinematics! Reminds me of watching the gallery videos back on my PSP with freedom 1&2!” See, Capcom? You’re out here making people’s day and highlighting Monster Hunter Wilds in a fun, creative way! It’s win-win! …Now, start working on a new Dino Crisis.