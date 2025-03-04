‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Feels Like the Next Generation of ‘Monster Hunter’, but Its Online Lobby System Feels Generations Behind

Watching the Monster Hunter franchise grow and evolve has been a treat. Jumping in with Monster Hunter Freedom back in the day, it’s been a joy to experience how far the franchise has come. While Monster Hunter Wilds feels like many tremendous steps forward, the lobby system feels incredibly archaic right now. I hope Capcom can figure out a way to make things simpler, especially if we want to just play with a buddy or two. It’s incredibly clunky and makes the whole product feel slightly less polished because of it.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Somehow, ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Feels More Restrictive Than a Nintendo Online Service

Saying that Monster Hunter Wilds is “bad” because of its online portion would be doing an incredible disservice to the game. Everything else about it is incredible. The new wound system is one of the coolest things they’ve introduced to the franchise in decades. And, to be completely fair, I’ve played every other Monster Hunter game solo, minus a small amount of Worlds online. But trying to get a game going and just having a friend or two feels unnecessarily difficult this time around.

Videos by VICE

Creating a private lobby in Monster Hunter Wilds is fine. But, why can’t I use the invitation system from the console I’m playing on to bring someone into my game? Especially if they’re on the same platform, playing the same game? Why is it so difficult for someone to find the Lobby Code? Right now, it feels like the difficulty of the Monster Hunter Wilds hunts snuck into trying to set up a lobby, funny enough. But once a Link Party or Lobby gets set up? It’s euphoria. Pure bliss in its finest form.

I do hope Capcom refines the process a bit in the future. The rest of Monster Hunter Wilds has been made much more accessible, and that’s a great thing. But it shouldn’t feel like the most difficult battle of all is trying to get into a lobby with friends. At this point, I’m hoping that an SOS Flair may be a faster way of getting them into my adventure.