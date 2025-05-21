‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Looks To Be Getting a ‘Street Fighter’ Collaboration, and I’m Shoryuken Dress up as Your Favorite Characters

A tale as old as time. Monster Hunter Wilds emerges, and another Street Fighter collaboration must be added. Teased by the official Monster Hunter Wilds account, it looks like we’ll be seeing our favorite Street Fighter combatants enter the Grand Hub. But more importantly, several people are just… really interested in hunting and killing Blanka? If anything, I hope we get the Blanka-Chan costume this time around, and hopefully, we don’t need to carve him for parts to earn it. I’m concerned. But also morbidly intrigued.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

There Are a Concerning Number of Players That Want To Flay Blanka From ‘Street Fighter’ in ‘Monster Hunter wilds’

“Something down right fierce is coming”, teased the official Monster Hunter X (formerly known as Twitter) account. While some folks may have thought this was teasing a potential Helldivers 2 collaboration, the Hadouken prompt gave it away. But, rather than focusing on the number of players that are excited about this Monster Hunter Wilds collab, I need to find out why so many people want to hunt Blanka. It’s slightly concerning. But I also completely understand their need.

Videos by VICE

“I want to carve Blanka and turn him into pants’, said @PirateSoftware on X. “Please let us fight Blanka!” says @Schwitter17. What did Blanka do to you guys? But also, why do you raise the greatest point of everybody in the comments of this Monster Hunter Wilds post? Rather than just being the character, let us fight Blanka. Destroy and carve Street Fighter characters to craft their costumes. Would that likely push Monster Hunter Wilds into the M for Mature category? Sure, but it would also be unintentionally hilarious in all of the wrong ways.

While I’m guessing we’ll be seeing more details emerging in the next few days, it’s always incredibly fun to speculate what we’re going to receive with an update like this. If I can run around in MH: Wilds dressed up like Guile while doing Sonic Booms? I might need to reconsider my choice for Game of the Year. I hope this opens the door for more Capcom classics to make their way into Monster Hunter Wilds, like Devil May Cry did during World‘s heyday.