‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Now Has Overwhelmingly Negative Reviews on Steam – How One of 2025’s Best Games Is Crashing on PC

Despite launching to critical acclaim at the start of the year, Monster Hunter Wilds now has an “Overwhelmingly Negative” score on Steam. The PC release of the popular RPG is being flooded with complaints from frustrated players. How did MHW go from being the fastest-selling Capcom game of all time to one of its worst-reviewed titles?

‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Review-Bombed on Steam

As someone who put hundreds of hours into Monster Hunter Wilds, it’s hard to imagine anyone thinking of the game as being an “overwhelmingly negative” experience. Sure, some players were not a fan of the game’s “narrative-driven” campaign, which had less exploration. However, even most of those players still agreed that the RPG had excellent gameplay and online features. But it’s true — on Steam, Monster Hunter Wilds currently has an “Overwhelmingly Negative” score with recent reviews.

According to many angry players, the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds still runs poorly months after launch. Reading through most of the negative reviews, users have been frustrated with frequent crashes, poor server times, and a litany of performance issues. Another consensus I’ve seen is that MHW requires insane PC specs to even run close to properly. Which, to me, sounds like the game wasn’t really optimized for Steam. But then again, I’m also not an expert.

Here is just a sample of some of the game’s recent reviews. A user wrote, “After 250+ hours of gameplay, the game will no longer boot up.” Another reviewer exclaimed, “Amazing game with some of the worst performance I have seen in my life.” One frustrated comment simply read, “One of the best Monster Hunter games. Too bad you need a NASA computer to run it well.” And keep in mind, a lot of these negative reviews have 300+ hours in Monster Hunter Wilds. So, this isn’t just drive-by review-bombing going on here.

a Great Game that isn’t for Everyone

I played Monster Hunter Wilds at launch on PS5, and can confirm that the game is a lot of fun. However, this comes with a major caveat. I am admittedly a casual Monster Hunter player. So, I’m not naive to the fact that MHW was simplified for folks like me. I mean, the fact that it has mounts that let you run away from boss fights while your Palico heals you kind of proves that point.

While Monster Hunter Wilds’ streamlined system was great for casuals, it was kind of a bummer to longtime fans. Even at launch, I knew veteran Monster Hunter players who felt the game was “too easy.” Others hated how “hand-holding” the campaign felt, as they just wanted to explore the map instead of constantly being forced back into the main story. And I also think that’s a valid complaint.

However, Monster Hunter Wilds’ overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam don’t seem to be about any of that. Players are upset with its performance issues on PC. And that’s a major shame. With CD Projekt Red recently announcing that Witcher 4 will be made with consoles in mind first, I hope we don’t see more and more PC ports having issues at launch.