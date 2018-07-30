Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, August 2018

Welcome to Leo season, Aquarius! Leo is all about drama, but this season has been even more theatrical (not to mention tiring and weepy!) than usual due to all the eclipses and retrogrades. You’re always looking to the future, dear water bearer, but the intense energy in the air pleads that you stay present. You’re being pulled in so many directions, and if you lose your sense of groundedness, this month could be overwhelming.

Mars is retrograde in your sign, which means you’re deeply reconsidering your relationship with anger. August 1 is particularly a day to watch out for, as Mars will square off with erratic Uranus to create a very impulsive energy and bring some surprises your way—count to ten before you send that nasty e-mail! Shifts in your home and family life are taking place.

Among these shake-ups early this month, sweet Venus enters fellow air sign Libra on August 6, which will bring you blessings from far off places. If you’re able to get away for the weekend, or longer, go for it, because this is a lovely time for you to escape and lounge by the beach. Your ruling planet Uranus will begin its retrograde on August 7, finding you reflecting on your home and family life and your desire to create more freedom and flexibility. You’ve never been a traditional person, but right now, you’re especially ready to break free from expectations from your family or your past.

Romantically, intelligence and a strong sense of justice will be what you’re most attracted to at this time. August 7 brings good vibes your way as Venus and Mars make a harmonious connection, so mark that as a cute day for connecting, during what will otherwise be an intense as hell month for socializing. For example, August 9 is a terrible day for a date, since Venus will clash with the taskmaster of the zodiac, Saturn, to create a mood of rejection.

Romance is certainly a big topic for you this month. Mercury is retrograde in Leo, finding you running into partners from your past—and some shocking information about them may be revealed, thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Leo on August 11!

This eclipse in Leo won’t just rock your romantic relationships, but your platonic ones as well. Some new developments with your arch nemesis may even take place! And, by the way, eclipses are a fab time to squash any issues with a frenemy. Will you two make up? Probably not…but all the drama will be exposed, there will be no more excuses, and the vibe is conducive for moving forward—with or without them.

If there is a romantic partner you’re hoping to commit to, this is definitely going to be an intense eclipse, and dear Aquarius, I cannot predict how it will work out…all I can say is that eclipses have a fated energy about them, and whatever will be is what’s meant to be. The eclipses this summer have rearranged so much in your life that your world might hardly be recognizable to you by the time autumn comes.

This eclipse will be especially loud, since people will not be able to stop talking. This is because communication planet Mercury will square off with Jupiter, the planet of growth, abundance, and exaggeration, on August 11. This isn’t a time you want to be sharing secrets, Aquarius! (And expect these same topics of conversation to come back up when Mercury clashes with Jupiter again on August 28.) Mars reenters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey on August 12, so if you haven’t already been totally exhausted, you will be now. Make extra time for rest! Also, an argument you haven’t dealt with from this past spring will come back up again for you to sort out.

Will there be any good news during this time? Yes! Just because you have to stay hush-hush amidst lots of talk, doesn’t mean the mood will be a bad one. In any case, August 18 finds Mercury and Venus in a harmonious connection, creating a supportive energy around socializing and connecting. People are in a cooperative mood.

Jupiter—the planet of luck and growth—makes a lovely connection with dreamy Neptune on August 19, which will be fantastic for your career and your finances! If you’re into manifestation and find yourself in a witchy mood, this is a wonderful time to cast a spell for more income and recognition. Creative solutions arrive on this day for the most mundane problems.

Virgo season starts on August 23, bringing your focus to your intimate relationships. Issues concerning debts and taxes also come to the fore. This is an emotionally intense period! Make time to be alone and get in touch with your inner voice, so that when you connect with your partners to discuss anything from sex to money, you are strongly in alignment with yourself and your needs. You can’t know what to ask for if you don’t know what you want! Exciting shifts take place around an emotionally charged situation on August 25, when the Sun connects with Uranus. An anchoring energy is in the air as the Sun connects with Saturn, also on August 25—change is coming, but a sense of safety still permeates!

We step into mysterious waters on August 26 during the full moon in Pisces, as sweet Venus connects with the ruler of the underworld, Pluto. A climax around a situation that’s been brewing in your sex life is going to take place! Intimacy isn’t all that’s on your mind during this full moon: money is also going to be a big feature, as information will come to light about your finances. Venus and Pluto’s clash during this time forces you to consider how manipulation and shady behavior influence your life. Trust is a crucial theme of this full moon for you, and it’s hard to feel secure when there are power struggles taking place. The solution? Don’t keep secrets. Don’t protect people by staying quiet about their bad behavior.

Mars retrograde will end on August 27, at which point a boost in energy and a more productive atmosphere will arrive. Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in September!