Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, August 2022

The sun in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year for connection! You could be making new introductions or deepening established connections.

Your focus is also on your home and family life at the start of the month as action planet Mars meets one of your ruling planets, Uranus, in Taurus on August 1. You could be making big changes in your personal life at this time. You might be moving or switching things up at home or in your personal space, and it’s possible that these shifts feel abrupt or quicker than you would prefer—but it’s also a powerful period for emotional liberation and freeing yourself from the past! Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars on August 2, helping smooth over any rocky situations: Sweet things may happen unexpectedly as you go about your daily routine.

The planet of the mind, Mercury, enters analytical Virgo on August 4. You could be getting your finances organized at this time, especially in regards to your bills, debts, taxes, or money you share with partners in love or business. Venus mingles with Neptune in Pisces on August 7, perhaps bringing a lovely gift your way! Meaningful connections can take place at this time—but also on this day, Mars squares off with your other ruling planet, Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you setting important boundaries with family or addressing an issue regarding your living situation or your person life in general. Venus’s connection with Neptune inspires open hearts, but Mars’s clash with Saturn can find us setting important boundaries.

Venus opposes Pluto in Capricorn on August 9, stirring up intense emotions. Themes like jealousy, greed, or paranoia may come to the fore, and this alignment urges you to address and resolve these issues. While these topics can be difficult to confront, you can feel like a huge weight has been lifted after doing so! The full moon in your sign, Aquarius, takes place on August 11, inspiring a deep emotional release. You may be letting go of old patterns at this time, and a powerful change is taking place within you. As a result, your relationships may also undergo a transformation. During this full moon, the sun squares off with Uranus, inspiring you to liberate yourself from the past and let go of any limitations you’ve set on yourself. You might have ideas about yourself or your life that you’ve outgrown, or that are outdated, and it’s time to release those and make new choices!

Also during this full moon, Venus enters your opposite sign Leo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This can find you connecting with some particularly charming and attractive people, or reconnecting with your established partners. In general, Venus in sunny Leo inspires a harmonious vibe for relating and connecting with people, especially for your sign, Aquarius! Mars mingles with Neptune during this full moon, too, boding well your home and family life, and inspiring a productive, creative atmosphere.

You may be setting important boundaries in your relationships or learning about your partner’s limits as the sun opposes Saturn on August 14. Heavy discussions about plans and standards can take place. Also on this day, August 14, Mars mingles with Pluto, marking a moment of emotional clarity and finding you accepting the past while feeling empowered to move forward. Mercury mingles with Uranus on August 16, bringing a breakthrough in understanding, especially regarding issues that impact you emotionally. A brilliant a-ha moment may arrive in your sleep or while you are meditating. Venus connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries on August 18, perhaps bringing exciting news your way! An open-hearted, generous energy flows, and a conversation that lifts you up can take place! Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini on August 20, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart and creating a hugely passionate atmosphere that’s fantastic for connecting with a lover or making art!

Be careful of miscommunications or exaggerations about money as Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21. A clearer atmosphere for communication arrives on August 22 as Mercury mingles with Pluto. Secrets and hidden places or ideas can be explored. A powerful emotional breakthrough could take place!

August 22 also marks the beginning of Virgo season, finding you and your partners (in love or business) having deeper conversations about money or how you share your resources. You’re paying closer attention to financial issues in general. Your planetary ruler, Uranus, begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 24, marking an intense moment of change, especially at home or with family, and Mercury enters Libra on August 26, perhaps bringing news from abroad or plans for your next vacation. You may be writing an important paper or publishing something at this time. Discussions or paperwork concerning school may be a big focus.

You could be inspired to settle a debt or resolve a longstanding issue as the new moon in Virgo takes place on August 27. You’re ready to move on from the past! This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Uranus, encouraging you to embrace your quirks and try something radically new. There could be some pleasure you’ve been wanting to indulge in, but haven’t felt free enough to enjoy—perhaps you’ve been working too much or simply afraid to try something new. This new moon can find you ready to take the plunge! The sun squares off with Mars during this new moon, too, which could find people feeling a touch impatient and perhaps argumentative: Take it slow and be patient with others.

Venus opposes Saturn on August 28, which could find you and your partners discussing important and sensitive issues. If a discussion has been avoided because you were afraid of hurting each other’s feelings, it might be the case that the issue can no longer be avoided! Boundaries need to be set, and new standards or expectations discussed. If someone doesn’t want what you’ve got to offer, try not to take it personally, and remember that your value has nothing to do with someone else’s desires. If you’re the one who has to say no to someone today, be kind and treat others how you would like to be treated. This alignment does not have to mean a rejection or limit needs to take place; the opposition between Venus and Saturn may also simply be asking you to slow down, take some space to yourself or be supportive of your partners needing space. You might need to look at your commitments and ask yourself whether any adjustments need to be made: Even in the strongest, happiest partnerships, adjustments can be necessary!

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in September!