Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, August 2023

Leo season finds the sun brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time for connection! You could be meeting new people or connecting more deeply with those you already partner with.

While a large focus for you, Aquarius, is learning about other people’s perspectives, a full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 1, putting the spotlight on you. The way you present yourself to the world may be undergoing a big change. There could be an old part of yourself that you’ve outgrown and that you are ready to release. Letting go is a big theme relating to full moons, and because this one is in your zodiac sign, you could be making significant changes. A vision you’ve had for yourself may be coming to fruition, and as a result, big shifts could also be unfolding in your partnerships.

Also on August 1, Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus and Mercury in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Mars’s alignment with Jupiter can inspire an emotional breakthrough, and find you breaking free from something that’s been limiting you. However, communications might move slowly, especially concerning money as Mercury opposes Saturn. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on August 3, marking the start of what astrologers consider a foreshadowing period before the retrograde begins on August 23. For you, Aquarius, this Mercury retrograde in Virgo can find you revisiting issues involving money, especially money you share with other people, taxes, debts, or inheritances.

The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, inspiring optimism and excitement in your personal life. Jupiter is all about growth, and with the sun, a symbol of identity, square Jupiter, we could feel some growing pains. But sometimes, a small step out of our comfort zone can bring marvelous, happy changes! Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with your other ruling planet Uranus in Taurus on August 9, marking some unexpected shifts in your relationships.

Uranus is the planet of surprise, and unexpected thrills or sudden changes in plans could take place. Whether that will be frustrating, or liberating, is to be seen! Venus retrograde in Leo, in general marks a period of reflection of your relationships: What are you looking for in a partner? Are you aligning yourself with people you truly feel connected to? Are you in relationships out of a fear of being alone, or a “love the one you’re with” attitude? Venus retrograde can challenge you to get honest with yourself about what you’re seeking in partnerships. Also on August 9, Mercury in Virgo aligns with Jupiter, which can bode well for communication, especially about emotional matters, money, or security.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking the beginning of a new chapter in your relationships, not just in love, but any kind! You may have a big realization about who or what you love. Venus retrograde in Leo asks us to connect with our true purpose and heart’s desires. This is a period of reorientation toward what’s deeply meaningful to us. If your life feels busy with projects and relationships you’re not passionate about, cutting ties and saying goodbye can be really hard, but it’s important to be honest about where your attention needs to be. Your heart might be calling you to pursue something that isn’t a sure thing, and it’s true, maybe it won’t work out. Only time will tell! But if you’re not living a life where you pursue your heart’s desires, then how are you living? Of course, desires of the heart must be balanced with logic, but Venus retrograde isn’t asking you to act foolishly. It’s asking you to live with integrity. Don’t sell yourself short.

The sun squares off with Uranus on August 15, which can find you busting free from a dynamic you have outgrown. Shake-ups may take place at home or in your personal life, and while change can be confusing, it can also be liberating.

The new moon in Leo takes place on August 16, plus Mars connects with Uranus, and like Venus’s meeting with the sun, this can portend a new financial cycle beginning for you. New resources may become available to you or a business partner or lover could take a new approach to money. New paradigms can form around sharing and relating. Mars’s alignment with Uranus also suggests courage in the face of change: Mars is the planet of action, and Uranus of innovation, and their harmonious alignment inspires a daring and creative atmosphere!

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, which could make for a complicated day. Venus’s square with Jupiter could mean plenty of fun, but Mars’s opposition to Neptune might spell laziness or bad moods. It’s like a huge party is being held by the planets, but no one is having fun! Instead, they’re anxious about whether their outfit looks good, or worse, stirring drama.

So, Aquarius, be mindful of who you spend your time with during this moment, focus on the connections you have with people who are grounded, reliable, and who have a good sense of humor, and stay away from folks who always have something bad to say. Financial frustrations may arise and you might feel like you don’t have enough to impress your partners, but remember that real relationships aren’t built on what one person can materially provide, but more important things like honesty, loyalty, and care. Sparkly things come and go.

The sun enters Virgo, and Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo on August 23. Virgo season finds you and your partners, in love or business, discussing financial concerns, and Mercury retrograde finds you revisiting and reworking plans and discussions concerning money or other shared resources. Themes like debts, taxes, and inheritances also come up for reconsideration. Mercury retrograde can spell miscommunication and delays, and might find you forgetting or misplacing things—but things that were once lost might be rediscovered, and you could be revisiting the past in some significant way. This is also a good time to simply slow down and rest! Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and the post-retrograde shadow ends on September 30: During this period, conversations begin to move forward, and soon, you’ll be focused on other things.

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, inspiring a huge emotional breakthrough. You could be cutting ties with the past in some significant way. The sun opposes your ruling planet Saturn on August 27, which can find you navigating financial concerns. Irresponsibility and immaturity are addressed in a big way this time. Approaching things with patience and taking ownership of your duties is the best way to work with this alignment.

Also on August 27, Mars enters fellow air sign Libra, which can find you making travel plans or pushing forward in a school project or some work you want to publish. Avoid bickering with people online during this period, as drama could take up a lot of your attention. Your ruling planet Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 28, bringing some shake-ups—and upgrades—at home. You may learn something surprising about the past!

A blue moon (the second full moon in a calendar month) takes place in Pisces on August 30, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules themes like security and wealth. A situation regarding these themes could come to a culmination. You may come to an agreement with someone you have been in negotiations with. Astrologers often refer to Aquarius as being cool and detached, but themes like money, security, and our belongings can be emotionally intense, and this full moon finds you exploring your emotions concerning worth, value, and security.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in September!