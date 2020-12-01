Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, December 2020

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, finding you busy networking, exploring hobbies, mingling with friends, and on an intellectual level, dreaming up big visions for the future, thinking about how things can be different in the coming years. Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 1, creating a busy atmosphere for communication and finding you sending and receiving many messages. Venus in Scorpio mingles with Neptune in Pisces on December 5, creating a magical opportunity for promoting yourself and your work, and for being rewarded for your creativity! Some great financial luck flows—but it’s not like you haven’t worked hard for it! The sun clashes with Neptune on December 9, so be mindful about spending and saving, as some confusion may be in the air.

Venus makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Capricorn on December 10, making for plenty of intrigue! Access to something exciting may come your way. The sun connects with Mars in Aries on December 11 and messages spread rapidly, but watch out for miscommunications as chatty Mercury clashes with foggy Neptune on December 13, especially when it comes to money or value. Make it very clear what you want to be paid!

Videos by VICE

December 14 is certainly a day to mark on your calendar, as there’s a solar eclipse in Sagittarius! Eclipses have a fated feeling about them: Tensions are high, things go through total transformations, and a powerful new beginning arrives. For you, dear Aquarius, this marks a major beginning of a new cycle in friendship: Your circle is expanding in fantastic ways, but some drama and turbulence is also likely as you watch power shift within the communities you belong to. Emotionally, your new vision for the future will unfold, and new wishes will surface that inspire you to make exciting changes in your life and in the world!

Venus makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, which bodes well for discussing future plans and setting boundaries. Also on this day, Venus enters Sagittarius, activating the friendship sector of your chart, bringing a boost in popularity and finding you especially valuing the intellectual connection you share with your partners.

A monumental shift arrives this month as Saturn enters Aquarius on December 17 and Jupiter enters Aquarius on December 19! Saturn is the planet of boundaries and limits, responsibility and maturity, and as it enters your sign, you will be in a “no B.S.” headspace, and may be stepping into a noteworthy and powerful new role. Saturn’s energy can feel restrictive and cold, but you’ll be expanding and branching out in marvelous ways, as the planet of growth and good luck, Jupiter, enters your sign.

With Saturn and Jupiter in your sign, you’re embracing your wisdom and possibly entering an important role roles as an authority and leader. Also on December 19, Mercury meets the sun, bringing you some key information that will help you move forward. Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20, bringing a marvelous boost to your intuitive abilities, and the winter solstice arrives on December 21, encouraging you to catch up on rest. It’s been a busy time for socializing, and now you need your privacy! Also on this day, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new cycle for you as an innovator and influencer. You’ll probably notice that your tolerance for closed-mindedness and irresponsibility will be incredibly low at this time as your expectations of others (and of yourself) are being raised. As you undergo this transformation, so will your relationships.

Tempers flare as Mars clashes with Pluto on December 23—watch out for arguments, as they may bring about the end of partnership. That said, this is a great time to disrupt patterns that no longer serve you. Breakthroughs take place as Mercury mingles with your ruling planet Uranus on December 25, followed by the sun doing the same on December 27. Your intuitive abilities may even feel sharper at this time. On a practical level, you’re switching things up at home and in your personal life, and the fresh energy helps you release yourself from the past. It’s an exciting time to create new traditions.

Projects are completed and responsibilities released on December 29 with the full moon in Cancer. This is a key full moon for checking in with yourself when it comes to wellness and daily habits; it might be time to kick a habit or adjust your schedule. The month wraps up on a sensitive note as Venus clashes with Neptune on December 30: You may be in the mood to spoil yourself, and though a little indulging can be wonderful, be careful not to over-do it. We’ll all be craving a little extra affection at this time, and some of us may also be battling insecurity! So, reach out to your best friends and your lovers, and give the love you want to receive.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in January!