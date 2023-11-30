Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, December 2023

December begins with you focused on your objectives, hopes, and dreams, as the sun in Sagittarius shows you targets for aim. You’re figuring out your place in the world as messenger Mercury enters earth sign Capricorn on December 1. Mercury will spend an extended time transiting this secretive and psychological sector of your chart as it retrogrades later this month.

Material security is considered as Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn, on December 2 and December 21, with one final pass in January. This gives you three chances to define yourself, and clarify what you need in order to be stable. Financial kinks are getting ironed out.

Your sense of right and wrong is called into action as Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on December 3. Fight dark psychic forces with the power of love! Your values or morals can be challenged, emerging when confronted with a seedy underbelly.

Your authenticity and consistency with your values are recognized as Venus enters the purifying waters of Scorpio on December 4, transiting your chart’s house of fame and reputation. From December 4, there is harmony in your career and relationship to the public.

Public relations resolve with stability and longevity in mind as Venus harmonizes with Saturn on December 5, which can benefit your self-esteem. Putting yourself out there can help you support yourself financially or materially— your experience is valuable!

December 5 and 6 can be a moment of reckoning with your worth. Neptune, the planet of illusions, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of personal resources on December 6. The beliefs that you have concerning money and paychecks are emphasized. Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 7 and December 18, with one final pass in January. This repeating aspect gives an extended window of time to develop your worldview. You might be able to liberate yourself from fears and secrets, or at least use these insights to ground and orient yourself!

Celebrate your successes as Venus faces off with Jupiter on December 9, finding you feeling good about who you are and the path that you’re on. Emotional conversations flow as Venus connects with Mercury on December 11: This aspect presents the opportunity to connect with the world through art and publishing. Your unique perspective and outlook are charming.

The new moon in Sagittarius falls on December 12, starting a cycle in your chart’s house of goals and community. Use the uncertainty of this moment to brainstorm impossible wishes. These hopes orient you toward something miraculous. This can also expand your social reach, introducing you to new acquaintances and connections.

Mercury retrograde begins on December 13 in a secretive and solitary sector of your chart, which can represent a pause to collect your thoughts, especially as it takes place after the stillness of a new moon. Try therapeutic processes like journaling, taking time for yourself to reflect, or therapy.

Delusions are confronted as the sun clashes with Neptune on December 16, issuing a wake-up call. By taking an honest look at the stories and myths that you’ve bought into, you can be moved to find new sources of inspiration. Maybe you’ll identify that you feel like tapping out, and then make changes based on the vibe.

Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 18 for the second time—education is a process of trial and error. This is a call back to December 7. Again, you’re working to untangle yourself from fears or secrets; this may be related to your finances and beliefs about money.

Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of revolution, shaking up relationships on December 21. This can bring about restlessness and you might have to find a compromise between the need for stability with the urge to never be told what you’re supposed to be doing. You will have a sense of who you are as Mercury connects with Saturn again on December 21, calling back to December 1. You’re in touch with yourself and your truths, understanding what you need to do in order to sustain yourself.

Final changes are being initiated as Capricorn season begins on December 21: You may be called to take some time to rest, retreat, and take a look at your blindspots. This is also a period when you’re wrapping things up in preparation for your personal new year—your birthday!

A new cycle of knowledge begins as Mercury meets with the sun on December 22. This can be a eureka moment about your own psychology or spirituality. You’re getting clarity about your piece of the puzzle, and how you want to give back to the world.

You can break down your dreams and objectives into a step-by-step list and process as Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams on December 23 (where it will end its retrograde next month). Find a way to put a new interpretation on your old goals so that you can pick them up again.

An honest look at yourself arrives as the sun connects with Saturn on December 24: Find peace with the passing of time, aging, mortality, and personal limits—necessary, Saturnian topics. Connect with older people, ancestors, or those who have laid the groundwork for you. Healing, forgiving vibes flow as Venus harmonizes with Neptune on December 25. You’re getting cut slack. This is also a transit where you’ll look extra glamorous and shimmery in the public eye!

The full moon in Cancer lands on December 27, bringing comfort and knowledge to the world. Something you’ve been working on consistently comes to completion. This could also reveal something about your health, job, or lifestyle. The full moon connects with Saturn, so your income and efforts are in sync.

Also on December 27, Mercury clashes with Neptune, rehashing confusing topics that were discussed around November 27 of this year. Misunderstandings and misrepresentations online or in your friend groups are reevaluated. There’s a sense of humor and goodwill as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter on this day, bringing you confidence in who you are and a feeling of protection.

Be mindful of blurting out something in the heat of the moment as Mercury meets with Mars, also on December 27. Passionate ideas and motivation are drummed up. A political crusade or social media marketing campaign could be initiated! You’re figuring out new, inspired methods for supporting yourself and your mission as Mars clashes with Neptune on December 28. Keep moving, improvising, and stretching.

Love planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, intensifying relationships on December 29. You know something that others don’t, which can be a source of compassion and humility. Also on December 29, Venus changes signs, starting a new chapter in your social life. While you have a lot on your mind and might be in the mood to put your phone on airplane mode, your community is a source of pleasure during this transit.

Morals and politics are emphasized as Jupiter retrograde ends on December 30—a day when the planet stands still in the sky. Your personal philosophy that defines who you are becomes louder. This aspect can bring up beliefs concerning your family life, personal history, and the place that you call home.

Good luck, Aquarius, see you in December!