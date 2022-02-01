Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, February 2022

The sun is in your sign, Aquarius, inspiring creativity, vitality, and celebration! It’s your birthday season, and while you usually don’t care to be the center of attention, it’s a fun time to show off and enjoy attention!

Birthdays can feel like new beginnings, and it’s an exciting opportunity to think about your goals for the next year and make a fresh start. There’s a new moon in your sign on February 1, marking a new cycle, so the feeling of renewal is especially strong early this month. You may show a new face to the world, literally giving yourself a makeover at this time, or on a deeper level, taking a new approach to relationships and the way you carry yourself.

Videos by VICE

Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn on February 3, finally moving forward any conversations and plans that were delayed or renegotiated. An intuitive hunch you previously ignored starts feeling like an interesting thread to follow… On February 4, Mars in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an energy of abundance and generosity. Something may unexpectedly pay off. This is also a good time to remember that you don’t have to do everything by yourself—you can ask for help! Prioritize rest as Mars moves through Capricorn. Also on February 4, the sun meets one of your ruling planets, Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you taking on a new responsibility or long-term project. Commitment may be front and center in your mind. Setting boundaries is an important theme at this time, too.

On February 8, action planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with your other ruling planet, wildcard Uranus, currently in Taurus, bringing some surprises your way—but this could also be an emotionally liberating moment. This is a powerful opportunity to transform your relationship to the past, and to invite radical change in your life. Deep, profound conversations take place as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, which might find you thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022. This is a great moment to connect with your inner voice, meditate, and do any therapy work.

Mercury enters your sign, Aquarius, on February 14, putting you in an expressive and inquisitive mood. Communication planet Mercury in your sign finds people exploring ideas in a cool and logical fashion, and you, Aquarius, might feel especially sharp and witty. Venus meets Mars in Capricorn on February 16, which is also the day of the full moon in your opposite sign, Leo. Venus and Mars’s meeting finds you feeling introspective about relationships, but the full moon in Leo brings your partnerships front and center. You might find yourself in the position where you’re confronting issues but not entirely sure what you want or how to talk about it. Big emotions may surface!

New information comes to light at this time, and you’re also craving time alone to rest. Your privacy may be especially important at this juncture. Finding a good balance between showing up in your relationships and getting time to yourself is key. Compromise is an especially potent theme: A partner may want to shout your romance from the rooftop while you’d prefer a private romantic getaway with them, or vice versa—but with communication, maturity, and a mutual desire to make it work, a solution can be found! If someone isn’t right for you (in any sort of partnership), this full moon illuminates the issue and finds you eager to make a change.

Lucky Jupiter and electric Uranus make a supportive connection on February 17, inspiring progress and innovation! Some fantastic upgrades can take place in your home, and you might be financially investing in something exciting. Just remember that Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, and though Jupiter’s influence brings plenty of opportunities, there are still no guarantees in life! Make cautious, educated choices.

Finances are front and center as Pisces season begins on February 18 and the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your money, belongings, and sense of security and comfort. Warrior planet Mars makes a helpful connection with mystical Neptune in Pisces on February 23, which could bring a lovely gift your way, or find you in a giving mood. This is a wonderful moment to donate items you no longer use. Your creativity and imagination is especially strong at this time, inviting abundance into your life.

Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune on February 24, creating an especially romantic atmosphere, but you may still feel very private, so ostentatious gifts or gestures could leave you shy or even embarrassed. What’s truly valuable to you at this time is how your lover makes you feel: You want a passionate relationship that you can retreat to, where you can forget your everyday worries. This king of partnership may bloom at this time. Mercury also squares off with Uranus on February 24, bringing surprising news or a change of plans, especially regarding your home, family, or personal life. Keep your schedule flexible.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in March!