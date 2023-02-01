Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, February 2023

Your birthday season is here, dear Aquarius, inspiring a fun, celebratory atmosphere! The sun is symbolic of life, vitality, and creativity, and you can feel reinvigorated with passion and purpose at this time. Aquarius isn’t a zodiac sign famous for wanting to be the center of attention… though, you often are because of your uniqueness and forward thinking! While the sun is in your sign, you could be enjoying the spotlight.

If you feel uncomfortable having attention on you, remember that you can use it to your advantage by bringing attention to social or political causes you care about. As an Aquarius, one of your heart’s desires is to bring world peace or to advance technology in some way that helps the earth, and attention can help you further these causes, even if it’s something small like asking friends to donate to a charity as a birthday gift.

You could be making important decisions regarding your home, family, or personal life as the sun in Aquarius squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus on February 3. You might be planning a move, perhaps someplace unexpected or unusual—or you may just be rearranging your space in a unique way or upgrading your appliances. This alignment could show up on an emotional level: Maybe you’ll realize something unexpected about the past, or reconnect with the past in some significant way. You’re ready for change at this time. Love and money planet Venus is in Pisces at the start of the month, which bodes well for your finances and finds you and your partners exchanging sweet gifts. The mood is especially passionate on February 4 as Venus squares off with Mars in Gemini!

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. An issue that’s been building between you and a partner may come to a head, and while a confrontation could take place, this is a fantastic time to connect authentically and meaningfully with someone and reach a happy compromise. Endings could take place, and perhaps you’ll say goodbye to a partner—or maybe you and your partner let go of a dynamic, making room for new ways to connect and collaborate. Endings can be a good thing, and they don’t always mean the end of a relationship… sometimes they’re the start of something new! You may learn something about your partner or your relationships in general

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring poetry and encouraging you to connect with your intuition! Your brilliant imagination can take you far at this time. Venus connects with Uranus on February 8, perhaps bringing a surprising gift. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10, which can find you having an intense discussion about something hidden, secret, or recently unearthed. A powerful realization arises and old patterns are broken. If you’re in therapy, you can find meaningful exploration of your psyche.

Mercury enters your sign, Aquarius, on February 11, which can find you feeling especially sharp and witty, and Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, and you’re investing in something that inspires your imagination. You could be taking a new approach to budgeting as you discover a new hope or wish for your future. You might be purchasing or receiving something that delights and inspires you, perhaps something of great beauty.

You can be setting important boundaries as the sun and your other ruling planet, Saturn, meet in Aquarius on February 16. You could be taking on new responsibilities and stepping into a leadership role. Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries February 17, which is an exciting time to network. Big news could be shared! The mood is generally open-minded and optimistic.

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules money, security, and comfort, bringing your focus to these themes. Astrologers don’t regard Pisces as a particularly materialistic sign, and because it rules the sector of your chart that relates to cash, this suggests that you aren’t very materialistic yourself. What you can do with your money—how you can help others and change the world—is much more inspiring to you than hoarding wealth or being rich.

Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, which can find you contending with the intensity of your desires. There’s a productive discussion or meditation on how to make your dreams come true! The new moon in Pisces takes place on February 20, and Venus also enters Aries, and you’re exploring a new source of income or a new way to manage your wealth, plus, some love letters or good news could arrive! Venus in Aries inspires fun banter and an easygoing energy for communication in any kind of relationship.

New moons symbolize new beginnings, and with Venus in Aries inspiring honest, straightforward, and collaborative communication, this new moon in Pisces can find you exploring financial discussions with extra pep. You may be getting a raise, taking on a new gig, reorganizing your finances, selling something of value, or simply reflecting on your emotions regarding money and security.

Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21, which could bring unexpected news your way. A brilliant but surprising idea is shared. Schedules are rearranged. Keeping your plans flexible is a good way to work with this energy. Mercury connects with Mars on February 22, picking up the pace in communications. If you’re hoping to reach out to someone, this is a productive time to do so.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in March!