Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, February 2024

With the sun in your sign since January 20, it’s a time to focus on yourself, Aquarius! Through knowing and understanding yourself, your relationships improve, as does your mental state. You might be a little distracted or distant as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on February 2, putting you in an imaginative and idealistic state of mind.

The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your sign on February 5, giving you the ability to express yourself objectively and clearly. You’re defining your ideas and speaking your truth, but try to avoid playing psychological games as Mercury meets with Pluto, the planet of secrets, also on February 5. You could be in contact with some powerful and loaded rhetoric.

You can feel more open to unexpected outcomes or risks as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on February 7. You could be a bit more adventurous and open to taking chances! You’re able to go with the flow and tap into something supernatural, intuitive, and otherworldly as action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, also on this day. In a state of flow or improvisation, you can surprise yourself!

You’re making a radical change as the sun squares off with Uranus on February 8. You’re taking a step toward something uncertain, doing something that’s unexpected of you, or rebelling or acting out. This day also brings the new moon in Aquarius, which is your annual new beginning! There’s mental and emotional restlessness as this new moon squares off with Uranus. Try to find your own stability and strength so that whatever the future brings, you’ll be ready. This foundation comes from the present moment, since the future is only so predictable!

You have a different take on what defines you and makes you great as Mercury clashes with Jupiter on February 10. How you understand yourself and the world is changing for the better. What you believe in changes based on the data you’ve gathered, or how you choose to define your identity.

You get an energy boost on February 13 when Mars enters your sign, bringing the strength and power to do your will. This gives your personal battery an extra kick! Also on February 13, Venus connects with Neptune, which can increase emotional sensitivity and sentiment. Your emotions could drive you to really chase after someone or something that you have your sights set on.

Your powers of determination are ruthless as Mars meets with Pluto in your sign on February 14. Its important to remember to be gentle and compassionate, since this aspect can have no mercy! Try not to be too forceful, and use this energy to transform parts of your life that need to be revived, healed, or have a comeback.

Social harmony comes on February 16 as Venus enters your sign. This transit helps you connect with things you enjoy, and brings more balance and peace to your relationships. By connecting with your feelings and sense of pleasure, you can bring happiness into your life and others’ lives as well.

You might come across as a loose cannon around February 16, when Mercury clashes with Uranus, which can find you blurting out edgy or strange ideas. You’re approaching problems with a sharp mind and proposing inventive solutions. You might take a scientific approach to conflict.

Your relationships are transformed on February 17, when Venus meets with Pluto. This can tune you into deep emotions that you haven’t considered before. You’re introduced to a new part of yourself, and your psychology that has been untouched until now.

You’re focused on money as the sun enters your chart’s house of personal resources and finances on February 19, the first day of Pisces season. This could also bring up themes of self-esteem and self-worth. You’re paying attention to how you carry yourself during Pisces season.

A creative spark strikes on February 22 when Venus meets Mars in your sign! This could mean a new personal venture, a new career prospect, or a propelling push forward in your life’s work. Harness the energy of this transit and hit the ground running with something that truly sits right with you!

You’re able to figure out exactly how much you need in order to support yourself as Mercury, the planet of trade and commerce, enters your chart’s house of personal resources on February 23. Figures are flexible and adaptable.

Money matters come to a head on February 24 during the full moon: This full moon illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources, which can bring an ending to a financial dynamic. This might mean a debt that’s paid off, or a scholarship or grant that’s being fulfilled. There’s a prosperous vibe on this day, since Venus clashes with generous Jupiter, signifying personal growth and the pursuit of happiness.

Ambitions are high on February 27 as action planet Mars clashes with optimistic Jupiter. You’re making moves that represent your truth. You’re willing to make changes if that means you’ll have more freedom and space for yourself.

You have news to share on February 28, when messenger Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information. An important conversation unfolds, one that defines your financial situation. You’re tapping into a sense of prudence, not making any fast or grandiose financial moves as Mercury meets serious Saturn, signifying restraint and patience. You’re redefining yourself as the sun meets your planetary ruler, Saturn: This can mark a new cycle in your finances or a big self-esteem boost!

You’re hopeful about your ability to support yourself on February 29 as Mercury connects with Jupiter. This can also be a time when you’re able to put money toward your home and family in a way that benefits your private life.

Good luck, Aquarius, see you in March!