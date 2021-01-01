Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, January 2021

This is a sleepy time of year for you, dear water bearer! Your Capricorn season is all about catching up on rest, but it’s also a heavily spiritual time for you. This is especially true on January 1, as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, bringing a powerful boost to your intuitive abilities. You’re a very logical person, Aquarius, but that doesn’t mean you don’t know how to trust your gut! Your intuition is guiding you toward greater wealth and abundance at this time. Powerful personal insights are made on January 4 as Mercury meets Pluto in Pisces: This is sure to be a potent moment for you if you are in therapy. Take note of the symbols that appear in your dreams—this is a great time to start a dream journal.

An energy shift arrives on January 6 as Mars enters earth sign Taurus, activating the home and family sector of your chart, possibly finding you renovating your home, tackling chores, and confronting issues with family or roommates. Communication planet Mercury enters your sign on January 8, finding you slowly coming out of the shy mood you’ve been in during Capricorn season. This is an especially expressive period for you, but be mindful that Mercury retrograde is ahead, so many of the decisions and conversations from this month will be reconsidered and renegotiated next month.

Videos by VICE

Also on this day, Venus enters Capricorn, finding you especially valuing the partners you can have comfortable silences with. You may be craving a secret getaway with a lover. January 8 also finds the sun connecting with dreamy Neptune, which bodes well for your creativity. People are in a helpful mood, so if there’s something you need—or something you can share with others—make it known!

Venus and Mars connect on January 9, which on a practical level inspires you to beautify your living space, and on an emotional one, finds you feeling sentimental. It’s a wonderful time to cozy up with the people you love. Also on January 9, Mercury meets Saturn in your sign, which finds you choosing your words very carefully. Promises are made, and there’s a serious air around decision making. Plans for the future are discussed. On January 11, Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, also in your sign, creating an optimistic, free-spirited atmosphere and finding you speaking more openly.

Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, on January 12, bringing surprising news concerning home and family. Uranus is all about innovation, so you might be making some important changes in your living space at this time. However, you may run into some obstacles as Mars clashes with Saturn on January 13, currently in your sign. Mars is the planet of action while Saturn is the planet of restraint: Very measured moves are made now, and it’s crucial that you think about long-term strategy over short-term fixes.

The new moon in Capricorn on January 13 finds you reconnecting with your intuition and exploring your shadow self. Craving out more time alone for privacy and rest is also an important aspect of this new moon. Also on January 13, Venus mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing unexpected thrills: You’re a fan of novelty and surprise, and there’s plenty taking place right now! Best of all, some emotional breakthroughs take place, too, helping you release the past. Is there something you always wanted to do or have, but felt too embarrassed or shy to ask for? This is a lovely time to dip your toe into any experiments you want to try.

Uranus ends its retrograde on January 14, activating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you rethinking how you organize and approach your private life. Also on this day the sun meets Pluto, finding you tapping into a deep well of personal power—but watch out for paranoia, too! It’s important you stay in touch with unbiased people who can help you stay grounded at this time. Amazing breakthroughs may take place if you’re in therapy. Mercury retrograde takes place at the end of the month, so note that the conversations you have between now and then will be up for review and reconsideration!

January 17 is certainly a day to circle on your calendar: Jupiter clashes with your ruling planet Uranus. Jupiter and Uranus are two heavy, slow-moving planets, so when they make an alignment, it’s something to take note of! Jupiter is the planet of growth and opportunity, and Uranus of surprise and change. Their clash symbolizes a moment where we’re all turning a corner, trying new things, breaking out of routines, and making large leaps toward the unknown. Surprise and restructure are the two main themes of 2021, and you’re really feeling that now, especially regarding your home and family life, as your space may be expanding or changing in some notable way.

Aquarius season begins on January 19—happy solar return! You’re feeling refreshed and revitalized, ready to take on the next year of your life. You’re making unexpected moves on January 20 when Mars meets Uranus. Some erratic, spontaneous behavior may take place and you’re eager to totally shake things up at home. A new cycle in beginning, finding you breaking out of old patterns, habits, and behaviors concerning your home and family life. Traditions are discarded and you’re rebelling against your past: Home, family, security, privacy, and boundaries are all themes that are taking on new meaning at this time.

January 23 is a busy day as Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus mingles with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn: People are feeling especially bold, and exciting gifts are shared. Serious plans for the future are discussed, but people still have a sense of humor (at least, most of us do—Mars’s clash with Jupiter may mean that some people are feeling competitive!). The energy is dynamic and supportive: You’re feeling sure of yourself, and exciting things are in the works.

The sun clashes with Uranus on January 26, finding you breaking free from limitations, especially concerning home and family. A full moon in your opposite sign Leo takes place on January 28, bringing a major culmination in your relationships. A conversation or confrontation that’s been brewing comes to a head. This is especially potent as Venus and Pluto also meet this day—you’re big enough to handle whatever fears you’ve been avoiding! Talk with a therapist, counselor, or trusted friend who can be with you while you hash out your fears and desires.

We wrap up the month with Mercury looking back: January 30 marks the start of Mercury retrograde! From now until its end on February 21, you’ll be reconsidering many of the plans, decisions, and conversations you’ve had over the past few weeks. Now isn’t the time to sign contracts, start new projects, make big purchases, or travel, and miscommunication and delays abound. Instead, focus on projects that had been put on the back burner, or even better, get some rest. Slow down! Mercury isn’t running forward, so neither should you. You may run into some people from your past, or reconnect with a long lost part of yourself.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in February!