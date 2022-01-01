Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn lights up a very private sector of your chart, finding you eager to catch up on quality time with yourself, dear Aquarius. It’s a lovely time to go on a quiet retreat, spend time in meditation, or simply catch up on rest. If you’re in love, you may be longing to go on a secluded getaway with your partner.

Take a break from your everyday life and responsibilities: Capricorn is a sign astrologers often describe as industrious and serious, but you can’t be productive if you feel burned out, so prioritize relaxation at this time. This is a powerful season for connecting with your intuition, and as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 1, brilliant insights can arise. You may feel emotionally liberated, or freed from the past!

Videos by VICE

Messenger planet Mercury enters your sign, Aquarius on January 2, putting you in an expressive, chatty mood! But Mercury retrograde is coming up, so some of the ideas you share or news you hear may be reworked or renegotiated. Also on January 2, there’s the new moon in Capricorn, calling you to slow down. Focus on getting quality sleep! Try to engage in less screen time, especially before it’s time to turn in for the night. Turn your bed into a haven of rest and relaxation: Change your sheets, get a calming lavender pillow, turn on a soothing sound machine, or use your ear plugs.

Reflect on what you need in your life to get quality rest: A better work-life balance? A change in your schedule or routine? Is there something keeping you up at night? Perhaps getting it off your chest would be helpful. This new moon is a powerful time to explore your subconscious mind and seek therapy. This is also a fantastic new moon for exploring your spirituality, keeping a dream journal, and generally connecting with your intuition.

Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 5, inspiring a sweet, sentimental atmosphere. It’s a lovely moment to give gifts or simply spoil yourself! Venus is retrograde nearly all month, finding you seriously reconsidering what’s important to you, and a big realization about your values arrives on January 8 as the sun meets Venus retrograde in Capricorn. The sun also connects with dreamy Neptune on January 10, inspiring your imagination! Again, it’s a lovely time to explore your spirituality and connect with your inner voice, perhaps through journaling or meditation.

Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune on January 11, stirring up some confusion in your social life. You may feel unsure about how you want to invest your time, energy, and money. Mars is the planet of action, but it’s hard to get things done when Neptune’s mist descends! Take it slow when making decisions at this time, and again, it’s Capricorn season, so focus on rest!

Mercury retrograde begins in your sign on January 14, finding you reconsidering your plans. This Mercury retrograde is in your sign, Aquarius, so you might be feeling especially uncertain as you give things a second thought! Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and miscommunications, and it’s a time to avoid traveling, signing contracts, or making important purchases—but the other side to Mercury retrograde is that it’s a good opportunity to review, renegotiate, and redo things that require a second look. Take advantage of second chances that come your way! You might also find yourself making re-introductions at this time.

The sun meets Pluto in Capricorn on January 15 and the full moon in Cancer arrives on January 17, finding you wrapping up an important project. Full moons are all about release, and this one finds you letting go of an old habit or routine! You might be rearranging your schedule in some way, rethinking how you approach your responsibilities. Your ruling planet Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus on January 18, and you’re moving forward with some upgrades you’ve been considering at home. An unexpected shift regarding your family, home, or personal life may take place!

The sun enters your sign on January 19: Happy solar return, dear Aquarius! The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 23, finding you having an important realization or remembering something important you need to revisit. Mars enters Capricorn January 24, which could find you feeling restless! Make time to address anger that you may have repressed or avoided, and find healthy ways to consciously work with your emotions. You can vent in a journal or get your energy out physically.

Mercury re-enters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey on January 25, finding you learning some secrets or doing research on hidden information or obscure topics. This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. Intriguing information is shared as Mercury retrograde meets Pluto January 28, and a deep and meaningful conversation can take place. Most Aquarians can’t resist a mystery, and Mercury retrograde in Capricorn may be full of puzzles for you!

Venus ends its retrograde in Capricorn on January 29: You’ve learned a lot about what’s truly valuable in your relationships over the last few weeks, and now you’re ready to move forward with this knowledge. Venus retrograde can find us feeling especially intense about themes like love, money, and beauty, but the mood will feel more easygoing as Venus moves direct. The sun squares off with Uranus on January 30, finding us making unexpected changes, and you, dear Aquarius, may be doing so in your home or family life. You’re breaking from old traditions, or freeing yourself from long-held expectations.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you February!