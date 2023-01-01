Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, January 2023

Your dream world and imagination are especially active at the start of the month as the sun moves through Capricorn1! This is a powerful time to explore your shadow self and your subconscious mind through therapy and artistic pursuits. Your dreams may be especially active as you sleep, and this could be a wonderful opportunity to start a dream journal if you don’t already have one. Journaling about the symbols, ideas, and feelings that show up in your dreams can find you learning a lot about yourself, and it’s a wonderful way to tap into your intuition and inner voice.

Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1, perhaps finding you exploring a secret fantasy! This can be an especially passionate moment in your love life as you and your partners connect in a deep and vulnerable way. This could also be an emotionally transformative period of renewed connection with your inner voice. You may realize how valuable you find privacy, rest, and relaxation, and this is a wonderful moment to recommit to protecting your time and space.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, finding you revisiting a pie-in-the-sky idea, this time with more information and a new perspective. Venus enters your sign, Aquarius, on January 3, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive! This is an exciting opportunity for a makeover, and you can be inspired by a new look or aesthetic. Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4, bringing some good news or exciting connections.

The full moon in Cancer takes place on January 6, brightly illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine, which includes your day job and wellness routine. You may be completing a project or goal relating to work or your personal habits, and as a result, reorganizing your schedule. In your love life, you and your partners might also be addressing your shared schedule and routines. This is a powerful time to kick an old habit. Cancer is all about caring and nourishment, so be sure to consider how you can best care for yourself!

An important realization takes place as the sun in Capricorn meets Mercury retrograde on January 7. A secret may be shared. Something may suddenly “click” and information that was vague could suddenly make sense. Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8, perhaps bringing surprising news, especially regarding your home, family, or personal life. You might have an emotional breakthrough.

Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, finding you reconnecting with something (or someone!) you love. This can be a lovely moment to reconnect with your lover and spend time simply enjoying yourselves! You can experience a boost of confidence and creativity. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, and you’re feeling energized to finish a creative project. If you’ve been meaning to ask someone on a date but felt shy, you can find the guts to do it now! A sense of urgency and passion is in the air! Things may chill out as the sun connects with Neptune on January 13 and an easygoing, creative energy flows. Your intuition can lead you somewhere intriguing, or inspire you to come up with an idea that really taps into your genius!

Venus squares off with your ruling planet Uranus on January 15, perhaps finding you making important changes at home and in your personal life. Any issues in your personal life that make you feel suffocated or limited can be addressed at this time. Mercury retrograde ends on January 18, helping conversations move more speedily. Delays and misunderstandings begin to clear up. The sun meets also meets Pluto on January 18, bringing a profound realization about yourself! Pluto is the planet of transformation, while the sun symbolizes ego: Our egos aren’t typically huge fans of change, but at this time, you feel ready to embrace the unknown and invite transformation into your life. A secret or hidden place or idea can be explored. A breakthrough may take place in therapy.

Aquarius season begins on January 20: Happy solar return! The sun in your zodiac sign finds you feeling reinvigorated and ready to tackle the goals you have in mind for the next year. If you’ve been feeling shy lately, you could be coming out of your shell, feeling more confident and perhaps extroverted. The new moon in Aquarius takes place on January 21, creating a new start in your life in some significant way. With the planet of beauty and attraction in your sign, this new moon is a great time to update your look. You could also be taking a new approach to your relationships at this time.

This new moon calls you to reconnect with yourself emotionally and spiritually, so make time to think about your emotional needs and how to can meet them. Progress is a major theme for many Aquarians, so perhaps consider the ways you can upgrade your situation. Community is another important theme for Aquarians: Are you making time to connect with groups or organizations that share your hobbies and interests? Are you surrounding yourself with people who believe in your dreams?

Venus meets your other ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, on January 22, finding you making an important promise or agreement. Venus is all about romance, but Saturn likes to keep things professional, so this isn’t the coziest atmosphere—but it’s still a productive one for discussing plans, boundaries, expectations, and goals with romantic partners, business partners, or anyone else. Uranus retrograde also ends on January 22, perhaps bringing a sudden realization about the past! Or you might suddenly want to redecorate your home. Shake-ups in your personal life take place, but you’re feeling ready for these changes!

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, inspiring a happy-go-lucky, optimistic atmosphere! You could be connecting with your local community in some exciting way. Positive attitudes abound, making for easy communications. Venus enters Pisces on January 27, bringing financial blessings your way! A gift or new source of income may arrive. A feeling of abundance flows!

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, inspiring a competitive yet fun atmosphere. This can be an exciting time in your love life, and in general, a feeling of passion and progress is in the air. You could be fighting for something close to your heart at this time. Unexpected news may arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30. You may be revisiting an idea that was shared sometime around January 8. An emotional breakthrough takes place as you realize something about the past or about the way your mind works. Aquarius loves to solve a mystery, but sometimes the mystery is you!

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in February!