Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius July 2019

As the genius of the zodiac, Aquarius, people look to you for pro tips, life hacks, and inspiration when they need a breakthrough, and some of your finest work takes place during Cancer season as the sun moves through the sector of your chart that rules your routines and rituals.

But this isn’t a typical Cancer season—there are two eclipses and a Mercury retrograde in the mix! Your schedule is about to be turned upside down, dear water-bearer, but first your relationships get revved up thanks to Mars entering your opposite sign Leo on July 1. You might find that people are more confrontational than usual when the planet of war activates the sector of your chart that rules partnerships, but you also get a big boost in passion.



The first eclipse of the month lands on July 2 in Cancer, shaking up your schedule, day job, and daily habits. Eclipses bring sudden surprises, so don’t expect anything to be set in stone during this time—but a change of pace might be exactly what you need. Eclipses are all about destiny…are you on the right path? If you’ve been trudging into the same place of work or running the same routines that haven’t been right for you, expect this eclipse in Cancer to sweep all of that away. Cancer is a sign that’s all about nurturing and protection, and as wild and nonconformist as you can be, Aquarius, you do find comfort in your daily routines. Don’t cling to the ones that aren’t working for you—let this eclipse bring something new to your life. This is a powerful time to commit to quitting a bad habit. A shift in power takes place—harness this energy by visualizing what your best life would look like. You might not see it now, but this eclipse will put you on the path you’re meant to be on, as emotionally turbulent and tiring as that may be.

Love, money, and beauty planet Venus enters Cancer on July 3, bringing blessings to the areas of your life that were touched by the eclipse. This is a lovely time to treat yourself to a spa day and nourish your health. You’re also feeling inspired to beautify your work space, seeing the importance of bringing peace and harmony to the spaces you routinely occupy. The eclipse brings shake ups-at work, and if you’re look for more gigs or a new job, Venus’s beneficial energy helps, even though things might take longer than usual thanks to Mercury retrograde in Leo on July 7. Mercury retrograde asks us to slow down, and it’s famous for delays and miscommunications. Expect to run into people from your past during this period. Conversations you’ve had with your partners will come back up for reconsideration. Now isn’t the best time to sign contracts, travel, or make important purchases thanks to Mercury retrograde’s ability to frustrate communication and commerce.



Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus and Mercury retrograde meets Mars in Leo on July 8. This is a powerful time for communication in your relationships as your partners will have something get off their chest. Will they say it kindly and eloquently? Maybe not. Mars has a temper and Mercury retrograde throws a wrench in things, but it’s still an important message to hear, and Venus’s connection with Uranus will find you making some surprising changes at home and embracing a less conventional way to do things. The sun opposes Saturn in Capricorn on July 9, raising important questions about responsibility and maturity. You’re eager to take some time off now, but be smart about how you plan it. More flexibility arrives as the sun connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 11—this is a creative time for manifestation, so set your imagination free and see where it takes you.

Also on July 11, Mars squares off with Uranus, bringing some unexpected commotion—but this is also a brilliant time to liberate yourself from relationships and expectations that no longer suit you. Watch out for power struggles as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 14. An ego clash arrives, and it may result from something you aren’t even aware you’re doing! Stay open-minded; this is a good time for therapy and transformations. Be clear about expressing your boundaries, because bad behavior like shadiness, manipulation, and jealousy are also making an appearance. You might be a cool air sign, Aquarius, but you have your shadow side, too. Work it out in therapy—not in the office—this Cancer season.

The lunar eclipse in Capricorn arrives on July 16, and it will bring some especially wild dreams, so keep a dream journal by your bedside! Lepidolite stone is said to create a peaceful slumber, which is something you’ll definitely need since this is an especially exhausting eclipse for you. Take time off if you can and don’t overbook yourself. Because you can come off as aloof and are ruled by serious Saturn, you’re sometimes perceived as cold and unfeeling, but the truth is here have been times in your life when you had to repress your emotions to survive without crumbling. Now, though, it’s time to heal. Whatever’s been pushed down will come to the surface for you. Much of it won’t make sense even though you’re a logical, verbal person—this healing will take place in dreams, and through art and movement.

Venus opposes Saturn on July 17, and the mood is grumpy. Don’t plan a cute date on this day since rejection is in the air and commitments are ended. Something has lost its value, and people just aren’t seeing your vision. This is a sensitive moment and you need to be careful about being hypercritical of yourself—instead, use this energy to slow down and reconsider your needs. What new boundaries do you have to set, Aquarius—not just in your relationships but also with yourself? Only you know what you need, so take time to figure that out.

The mood is easier as Venus connects with Neptune on July 18, bringing a big boost in creativity, especially at work or in your finances. Retrograde Mercury re-enters Cancer on July 19, finding you facing delays and having trouble getting things scheduled. A project might need a second look. Now isn’t the time to start new projects, but to finish ones that were put on the back burner. Make time to reflect on health and wellness, too!

July 21 brings intense energy at Venus opposes Pluto and the sun meets Mercury retrograde. A very important piece of information or perspective arrives as you find yourself contending with complicated emotions and issues concerning jealousy and obsession. Sweet Venus’s confrontation with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, is a tricky one. This is an important time to remember that true love does not mean suffering. Relationships can require sacrifice and compromise, but your health and wellness shouldn’t ever be the cost.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and the energy is social as Mercury retrograde meets Venus on July 24—watch out for chance encounters with people from your past! A big boost in energy arrives as Mars connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius on July 25—this is an exciting time for networking and big ideas are shared! The vibe shifts as Venus enters glamorous Leo on July 27, creating a lovely energy for connection in your relationships. The sun squares off with Uranus on July 29, bringing surprises and putting you in an especially rebellious mood—you’re breaking from tradition and doing your own thing. You’ve never been one to focus on fitting in with a crowd, but you’re especially disinterested in conforming at this time. It’s Leo season, so partnership is on your mind, but you’re firmly needing your freedom and flexibility.

That said, a fresh start in your relationships arrives on July 31 with the new moon in Leo, which also brings the end of the Mercury retrograde—finally, organizing things becomes so much easier and conversations are moving forward! New moons are lovely times to set intentions—just know that if you’re looking for firm answers, you and your partners will need to follow your hearts (Leo rules the heart) and give things a try instead of putting too much pressure on something. If you’re not in a partnership and want to be, this new moon in Leo is a great time to reflect on what you’re looking for, and call out to the universe to bring it to you! A new cycle is here in your relationships, so take advantage of it! Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in August.