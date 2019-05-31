Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, June 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Gemini season is such a fun, light, and flirty time of year for you, dear Aquarius! You’re stereotyped as the rebel of the zodiac, and as cool and aloof and aloof as you are, sometimes people see you as heavy, burdened with responsibility or encumbered by emotion. This is lifted as the sun prances through loquacious air sign Gemini. Creative inspiration flows, romance is the air, and you’re in the mood to party! You’re able to set your responsibilities aside, and the existential dread you carry is shelved for the moment.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t have profound connections and emotional revelations this month. Sweet Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, in Capricorn on June 2, which is intense and sexy, transformative, and ultimately…freeing! We all have habits and patterns that we do unconsciously, things that were programmed long ago as coping mechanisms. This is a profound time for you to move through complex, old, and hidden patters to process and release them. You’re returning home in many ways at the start of this month. Not to where you grew up… but home to yourself.

A fresh start arrives with the new moon in Gemini on June 3. A new creative project is brewing, the sparks are rekindled in your relationship, or you may meet someone new! Gemini is a sign that’s all about communication, and famous for asking plenty of questions, and you have plenty of questions during this new moon. Your questions won’t be answered immediately. This month is more about creating vision boards, daydreaming, and brainstorming rather than seeking hard answers or serious planning. Let yourself have fun…that’s all the new moon wants from you!

Communication planet Mercury enters water sign Cancer on June 4, helping you get organized and plan your schedule, and bringing news about work. Mercury makes a helpful connection to your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, on June 7, bringing surprising news your way as well as a eureka moment. As much as being organized is important to you, you always appreciate a random turn of events to inject some excitement and inspiration into your everyday life.

More flirtatious energy flows as Venus enters Gemini on June 8—expect plenty of cute banter to take place! Venus in Gemini also brings creative inspiration, however, the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 9 and opposes Jupiter in Sagittarius on June 10, which may find you confused about how you want to spend your time and energy. Don’t let yourself get so confused that you end up over-booking yourself and over-spending. It’s OK to take your time to figure out what’s important to you. Just isn’t the time to rush—you can expect some drama and excitement to pop up in your social life during this time of the month!

Mars in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune and opposes Saturn in Capricorn on June 14. Mercury does the same on June 16. What does this mean for you, Aquarius? You feel like you have everything you need to go for your dreams, but there is an invisible, ambiguous block that’s preventing you from moving forward. Honestly, it could just be that you need more sleep. You’ve been working very hard with Mars in tenacious Cancer, and on a cosmic level, the universe might be putting on the breaks because you can’t add anymore to your to-do list. Your heart, brain, and soul need sleep!

Also on June 16, Jupiter squares off with Neptune, which is a very complicated energy. On one hand, it’s magical and finds you connecting with inspiring people, but on the other, Neptune is the planet of delusion and fantasy, and too-big promises may be made at this time. It’s not easy to stay grounded during this transit, but it’s important that you keep things light and make the best of it. Now isn’t the time to place bets. Enjoy yourself and don’t make any commitments just yet.

The full moon in Sagittarius lands on June 17, which is major for your social life! A situation that’s been brewing finally bursts. A little drama isn’t enough to rattle an Aquarius, and what you’ll learn during this emotionally turbulent time is people’s truths, as fire sign Sagittarius is all about authenticity. You yourself are learning more about your hopes and dreams for the future, as well as your ideals and truths.

Saturn connects with Neptune and Mercury meets Mars June 18, helping you tap into your intuitive abilities and finding you in an especially productive mood, slaying your personal and professional to-do list. But things get complicated as Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19, and you have to be especially careful of outbursts and arguments. Tempers are quick to flare. A situation or a plan may be cut off, and the mood is impatient and rash. You may also be surprised by what upsets you on this day. Watch out for shady or manipulative people; bringing in a third party to help mediate is a great idea. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on June 20, so pay close attention to the plans and topics that come up in conversation—especially those concerning relationships and your schedule or daily routine—between then and the start of the retrograde on July 7. These are themes the retrograde will find you reconsidering and reworking until July 31.

Neptune retrograde begins on June 21, finding you reflecting on the meaning of wealth, and encouraging you to tap into the energy of abundance—it’s a wonderful time to meditate on all the things you’re thankful for. Cancer season also begins on June 21! Cancer season is a busy time of year for you, and if you’re looking for a new gig or a way to get organized at work, the sun’s time in nurturing water sign Cancer is a fantastic time to do so. This is also a great time for you to check in with yourself when it comes to wellness and your habits. How do you want to nourish yourself this Cancer season?

Excitement arrives as Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24—it’s a magical time that’s fantastic for connecting with friends and lovers, socializing, and branching out. You’re feeling so inspired, Aquarius! Just watch out for issues concerning money; be realistic about your spending and budgeting. So much fun is in the air, but this is an easy time to overindulge. Mercury enters your opposite sign Leo on June 26, bringing news your way and boosting communication in your partnerships. The sun connects with your ruling planet Uranus to bring surprises on June 27—a change in your routine is here! Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in July!