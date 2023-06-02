Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, June 2023

You could be connecting with a crush or having wonderful experiences with a lover as the sun moves through fellow air sign Gemini! Creative inspiration flows, and you may be creating art that stands out from your past work. Gemini season can also be an exciting period for celebration and having fun! You’re connecting with your heart’s desires in deep and significant ways at this time, figuring out who you really are and what you really want.

Mercury in Taurus finishes its post-retrograde shadow period on June 1, which can find discussions concerning your home and family life turning a new page. Venus in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces on June 2, perhaps bringing an abundance of wealth or other resources! A special gift may be exchanged. The mood is generous, open-hearted, and understanding.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. You might be leaving certain friendships behind, but new interests and hobbies may also find you connecting with new communities! Gemini season stands to bring you clarity on what—and who—is truly important to you, and this full moon asks you to be brutally honest about that, and perhaps take action to rearrange things in your life.

Mercury meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus on June 4, which might bring surprising news regarding your home, family life, or your past. A new discussion can begin at this time, and it may be an unexpected one! This could be a good opportunity to experiment with rearranging things at home or in your personal life: Maybe redesign a room, or emotionally, set some boundaries.

Venus enters your opposite sign Leo, which may find you mingling with some attractive people, perhaps deepening the connection you share with an established partner. Venus in Leo bodes well for your love life, but also for any relationship, as connection and understanding flow easily at this time! That said, there might be some tension in the air on June 5 as Venus opposes Pluto in your sign, Aquarius. An uncomfortable dynamic could be addressed or a power struggle comes to a head. If you feel like someone has been inappropriate, this may be the moment when you draw the line. You don’t have to do it alone! Enlist the support of friends and counselors you trust. If all your partnerships are easygoing and conflict-free, this might still be an intense time when fears are discussed, or maybe it will just bring a passionate moment of connection!

June 11 is a busy day: Pluto reenters Capricorn after having been in your sign, Mercury mingles with Pluto and enters Gemini, and Venus squares off with Jupiter. Pluto reentering Capricorn might find you having some intense dreams! But it can also remind you how important it is to make time for rest, quality time alone, and freedom from your responsibilities. Pluto in Capricorn asks you to create more space between yourself and your work.

Mercury’s helpful connection with Pluto could bring an emotional breakthrough and you may learn or share a secret at this time. Information about the past surfaces. Mercury entering Gemini might bring a love letter or an exciting invitation to a celebration you’d love to attend. Mercury in Gemini is fun, curious, flirtatious, and flexible. More fun arrives as Venus clashes with Jupiter! You and a lover could grow even closer together at this time. That said, be careful not to overindulge: Venus is all about pleasure, but Jupiter doesn’t know when to stop having a good time!

Mercury squares off with your other ruling planet, Saturn, in Pisces on June 15, bringing discussions to a halt. Mercury is the planet of communication, but Saturn is the planet of restriction, so their clash can coincide with communication delays, pessimism, or grumpy attitudes. People could also be focused on work at this time, irritable if distracted. A much friendlier, easygoing energy flows around communication as Mercury mingles with Venus on June 17! This alignment can bode well for romantic relationships as the mood is quite flirtatious. June 17 also marks the start of Saturn retrograde, which could mean reorganizing your budget or rethinking your approach to money.

The new moon in Gemini takes place on June 18, which may find you exploring a new romance or reconnecting with a lover in a special way. You could also be starting a creative endeavor at this time. Celebrations take place and it’s a lovely new moon to rest and enjoy yourself! You might feel stressed about details and decisions, or the future may feel unclear, but don’t let that keep you from enjoying a barbecue, art show, or whatever else seems fun to you. Fun can be your key to enlightenment at this time!

The sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18, finding you managing confusion around expectations, boundaries, and feelings. People may be especially sensitive! A miscommunication about money or values might bring frustration. People could also be lazy; the best way to work with this energy is to not overthink things, go slow, and rest. A big shift in energy arrives as Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19: A supportive atmosphere flows at home and the material, financial support you need may be accessed, or productive discussions about security and resources take place.

The sun enters Cancer on June 21, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. This is a powerful time to rework your schedule, start a new habit, or dump an old habit that’s no longer serving you. You can feel especially productive at work and new gigs may come your way. Mercury connects with Mars in Leo on June 21, finding communications moving along very swiftly, especially in your partnerships—your partners are active and straightforward at this time! But discussions slow down as Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25.

People might feel especially impulsive as Mars clashes with Uranus on June 26. Mars is the planet of action, while Uranus is the wildcard of the zodiac, so expect the unexpected! Shake-ups could take place at home and in your personal life, but you can use this energy to your advantage by making the changes you want to make! People are itching for freedom, so flexibility is the way to go. Arguments might be blown out of proportion if people feel hemmed in.

Mercury enters Cancer also on June 26, inspiring a productive atmosphere at work and facilitating communication between you and colleagues. Scheduling plans flow easily. The sun connects with Saturn on June 28 and Mercury connects with Saturn on June 30, which can be productive for managing financial concerns, building wealth, and proving your talents and abilities as a leader! You may be taking charge of something and doing an excellent job.

Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces on June 30, too, inspiring creativity and sensitivity. An unexpected solution to a financial matter may be found. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, making it an exciting time for imaginative problem solving, but be careful not to jump to conclusions, overthink things, or make assumptions.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in July!