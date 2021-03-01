Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, March 2021

The sun in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules money and security, finding you focused on finances and reflecting on your belongings. Love and money planet Venus is in Pisces at the start of the month, creating a sweet energy for giving and receiving gifts, and generally boding well for wealth and abundance.

On March 3, Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, bringing unexpected blessings your way! A phenomenal energy for problem solving is in the air, especially as communication planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter in your sign, Aquarius, on March 4, helping you dream up some smart plans and ideas. The mood is especially optimistic—but do watch out for exaggerations, as Jupiter can over-do things. Also on this day, Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. If you’ve been lacking inspiration, this may be the change you need. It’s an exciting, celebratory atmosphere—you’re in the mood to party, and your sex life is especially passionate!

A new cycle of creativity begins on March 10 as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces, and the new moon in Pisces on March 13 marks a fresh start in how you manage your finances. A new source of income or way to manage your budget may arrive. The atmosphere is also romantic as Venus meets mystical Neptune during this new moon: You may go on an intriguing escape, but watch out for over-indulgence!

Communication planet Mercury enters Pisces on March 15, helping conversations about cash move forward and squaring away paperwork concerning your assets and money. You may get information about hidden resources or benefits as the sun and Venus connect with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on March 16 and March 18, respectively.

A shift in energy takes place on March 20 with the equinox and the start of Aries season! The sun in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart, and in addition to an uptick in communication, you can expect some exciting goings-on in your neighborhood or with your siblings, if you have them. March 21 is busy: Mercury connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing unexpected news, and Venus enters Aries, finding you fearlessly discussing your heart’s desires! A love letter or two may even be exchanged. Also on this day, Mars connects with your other ruling planet, Saturn, which is currently in your sign, reminding you that you have exactly what it takes—stamina, discipline, and experience—to go after what you want.

Watch out for arguments as Mercury clashes with Mars on March 23. Important realizations about what’s important to you take place on March 26 as the sun meets Venus, and a conversation reaches an important climax with the full moon in fellow air sign Libra on March 28. A clash of opinions will likely take place: As you navigate conflict, remember that fellow air sign Libra is all about balance and diplomacy, so the possibility of compromise is totally on the table. Full moons are all about release, and important information comes to light for you to contend with now.

An excellent day for brainstorming and daydreaming arrives on March 29 as Mercury meets Neptune—this might not be the ideal day to plan commitments, as hazy Neptune isn’t great at details. A more grounding energy arrives as Venus and the sun connect with Saturn on March 30 and March 31 respectively, creating a helpful, focused atmosphere for making plans, discussing standards, and agreeing on commitments.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in April!

