Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, March 2022

The sun is in Pisces, which is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion! An expansive energy flows as both the sun and Jupiter move through this imaginative, adventurous water sign, and what’s more, they’re activating the financial sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to acquire wealth, security, and comfort.

The new moon in Pisces on March 2 could find you exploring a new source of income, bring a gift your way, or reveal a new approach to organizing and growing your wealth. This new moon finds both of your ruling planets, Uranus (currently in Taurus) and Saturn (currently in your sign, Aquarius) active. The sun connects with wildcard Uranus, and you might be making important changes at home. Mercury meets Saturn, and you could be taking on a new responsibility or making an agreement. The atmosphere is experimental and focused, and while the new moon could find us feeling uncertain about the future (things are in such early development!), a feeling of renewal may also be in the air.

Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in Capricorn on March 3, stirring up deep and intense emotions. Feelings you’d rather ignore, like jealousy or control issues, may come up. In your love life, you may be craving private time with the object of your affection—a secret getaway could be just what you need. Or you might be craving quality time to yourself. You’re diving deep into your desires and motivations. This can be an especially transformative period, especially if you are in therapy.

The sun meets Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, which could bring exciting financial opportunities your way! You get a boost of energy or courage as Mars enters your sign on March 6. People might find you more confrontational than usual, but you’re especially charming as Venus also enters your sign on this day. As it meets Mars, a new cycle may be beginning in your life, one where you feel deserving, not ashamed or too shy to ask for what you desire! A new cycle may begin in your relationships, too, as you confidently ask for what you want.

Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, which may kick up conversations about your money, belongings, or more generally, sense of security and comfort. The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13, putting you in an especially generous mood. An easygoing, understanding energy flows. This is a lovely time to extend a helping hand to others! A brilliant solution can be found as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17. You may be shaking things up at home, perhaps ready to rearrange your space or invite new energy in.

The full moon in Virgo arrives on March 18, which may bring a resolution to a situation concerning: Perhaps you’ll pay off a debt, or money matters between you and a partner are wrapped up. If you’ve been avoiding opening your bills or disregarding a partner’s pleas to talk about shared resources, this full moon means you can’t ignore it any more! Full moons often bring a release and encourage us to let go of the past. Change is difficult, but the sun also connects with Pluto on this day, encouraging us to keep our control issues in check and to embrace transformation. For you, Aquarius, the sun’s connection with Pluto means exploring a talent or gift you have on a deeper level.

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19, which could find you eager to shake things up. You might be feeling bored and trapped by your boredom. Freedom and flexibility is a must at this time! Smothering relationships are an absolute no! The sun enters Aries on March 20, kicking up communication, and some good news might come your way as Mercury meets Jupiter on March 21. Short tempers and unexpected arguments flare up as Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22. You might feel especially impulsive at this time! Find healthy and productive ways to channel your anger. A liberating energy can flow as you feel ready to break free from the past, to not let yesterday define you!

Mercury meets Neptune on March 23, which may bring an inspiring conversation, and Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26, which can lead to intriguing discussions about money or power. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and as it mingles with Neptune, you’re feeling creatively inspired and intuitively connected! As it connects with power planet Pluto, you can feel especially sharp and focused, and might get some important research done. You may even learn a secret or two…

Mercury enters Aries on March 27, helping conversations move along more quickly—Mercury in Pisces was fabulous for brainstorming and creativity, and when it’s in Aries, you’re ready to take action, say what you need to say, and get things moving! Venus and Saturn meet in your sign on March 28: You’re raising your standards, setting boundaries, and committing to something important to you. Saturn isn’t the coziest planet, but it is one of the most reliable: Venus’s meeting with Saturn doesn’t make for sweetest date night, but it could be a solid time to discuss expectations and commitments.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in April!