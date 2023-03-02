Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, March 2023

The sun in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules material wealth, money, belongings, and your sense of comfort and security. This is a good time of year to reorganize your budget, donate belongings you no longer need, increase your rate, ask for a raise, and generally reflect on your material needs and goals! Pisces is the zodiac sign of limitlessness, and with your ingenuity, you can make incredible gains!

Venus meets Jupiter in Aries on March 2, perhaps bringing exciting news, and generally finding you feeling lucky, uplifted, and excited by life’s possibilities. Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, on March 2, which can find you making an important decision, setting a boundary, or having an exciting discussion about the future. A commitment may be made. Communication about money could also get a boost as Mercury enters Pisces on March 2.

The sun connects with your other ruling planet, Uranus, in Taurus on March 6, finding you making changes and upgrades at home. The full moon in Virgo on March 7 might mean you’re finalizing or resolving a financial issue. You could be selling something of value, or setting a boundary around your resources like money, time, or energy. Information may come to light. This full moon is in analytical earth sign Virgo, so details emerge!

This full moon coincides with Saturn entering Pisces, also on March 7. Saturn has been in your sign for the last few years, which found you mastering a craft, taking on new responsibilities, or stepping into leadership positions. You may have set firm boundaries and entered important commitments. You might also have had to say no—or hear no—more than you’d liked, but you’ve worked with limitations to create something important lasting! With Saturn entering Pisces, the vibe shifts, and your seriousness and determination about financial wellbeing is amplified. Saturn in Aquarius may have found you working very hard, and now that Saturn’s in Pisces, you’re serious about your compensation and how you manage the wealth you’ve worked so hard to build.

Venus connects with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11, inspiring a fun, dynamic atmosphere. The mood is flirtatious, and surprising news may arrive. Things may move slower or feel more confusing as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14. You might feel confused about how to take action, or unclear about your desires. Don’t rush, dear Aquarius; take your time and see how things unfold. People may feel lazy or uninspired at this time, but the sun meets Neptune on March 15, inspiring a more easygoing and uplifting atmosphere. A kind gesture may be offered, and a brilliant idea could be shared as Mercury meets Neptune on March 16.

Tension may arise as the sun squares off with Mars and Venus squares off with Pluto on March 16, but Venus also enters Taurus on this day, inspiring a more gentle atmosphere. The sun’s square with Mars could find egos clashing, as people are in a short-tempered mood. That said, the confusion you previously felt may dissipate, and you can feel clear on your desires! Venus squares off with Pluto, perhaps bringing up intense emotions. Themes like jealousy, greed, and manipulation are topics of discussion. This is an important time to set boundaries, especially in communication.

Venus entering Taurus can lighten the mood and create a warm, cozy atmosphere at home! Venus in Taurus finds you especially valuing your family and the people who feel like family. You could be inspired to redecorate your space and entertain loved ones. Venus in Taurus encourages you to step away from all the noise and retreat to your private, safe spaces. Spend some time away from everything and enjoy quiet time alone with yourself or your loved ones.

Mercury squares off with Mars, the sun meets Mercury, and Venus connects with Saturn on March 17, making for another busy day. People may feel argumentative and impulsive as Mercury squares off with Mars, but stalled communications could also see a breakthrough at this time. Decisions may be reached. An important realization about money takes place as the sun meets Mercury. Venus’s connection with Saturn bodes well for solid communication and collaboration.

Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18, which can find you having a deep breakthrough. Information may be revealed. This could also be a powerful time for research. Mercury enters Aries on March 19, finding you feeling especially quick and witty! You may be busy in your local neighborhood, and exciting events may take place at your local haunts.

The sun connects with Pluto on March 20, encouraging transformation and change. This is a powerful moment to let go of the past and old patterns. Aries season begins on March 20 and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, marking the start of a new conversation. Your mind is busy at this time, so create space in your schedule for journaling and meditation. Step away from screens and connect with your local environment. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this new moon finds you connecting with your surroundings in a new way.

Pluto enters your zodiac sign, Aquarius, on March 23, which is one of the astrological highlights of the month! How you show up in the world can undergo phenomenal changes over the coming years. You may be stepping into a position of power that you never expected. Aquarius is the zodiac sign of innovation and the future, and Pluto in your zodiac sign can find you breaking free from the past and embracing change in a major way.

Mars enters Cancer on March 25, and you’re busy at work: New gigs may come in, and you can feel reenergized to tackle projects on your to-do list. Mars in Cancer is also a phenomenal time to kick an old habit and start a new routine. Good news may arrive as Mercury meets lucky Jupiter on March 28! A chance meeting that makes a big impact on you could take place. This is an exciting opportunity to network and meet new people.

Mars connects with Saturn and Venus meets Uranus on March 30: Mars’s connection with Saturn bodes well for your career and productivity, and can find you making great strides toward a financial goal. Solid negotiations may take place. Venus’s meeting with Uranus might bring a surprising gift. There may be a much needed change at home or in your personal life. While Mars’s connection with Saturn is focused and hardworking, Venus’s meeting with Uranus inspires a light, effervescent mood.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in April!