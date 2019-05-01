Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, May 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Taurus season finds the sun lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, Aquarius, but you’re having a hard time getting cozy due to blocks in communication on May 1 when Mercury clashes with Saturn. Getting your point across or obtaining the information you need will feel frustrating at this time. Intense conversations arise on May 2 when Mercury squares off with Pluto, bringing up deep emotions that have been bottled up. Fortunately, some helpful energy flows early this month, too, with Mercury connecting with Mars on May 1 to keep your motivation high, and Mercury connecting with lucky Jupiter on May 2 to encourage connections with friends and bringing some chance meetings your way.

Taurus season is all about getting comfortable, enjoying your family, and your private, personal life, and May 4’s new moon in Taurus starts a new cycle around these themes. This is a wonderful time to energetically cleanse your home, and on a less woo-woo and more practical level, to move, renovate, or redecorate. The new moon in Taurus has a sleepy energy, so rest up and don’t try to push things to happen. Taurus is a bull. Would you push a bull? No! So just let it be, Aquarius.

The energy picks up as Mars opposes Jupiter on May 5, which will be especially exciting for your social life, and you’ll be enjoying “the chase” in your love life. Just watch out for a competitive energy! Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus on May 6, finding you a little more stubborn than usual. Flexible Mercury in immovable Taurus is a strange combination, but it can be used to get super focused on something, and for you especially, dear water bearer, it will be useful for sorting out paperwork at home.

Watch out for grumpy moods as Venus clashes with one of your ruling planets, Saturn, on May 7. This is a difficult day for communication in your relationships, as people will be overly sensitive or super cold. Plan a cute date for another day. Mercury meets with your other ruling planet, Uranus, on May 8, bringing a communication breakthrough in your personal life. You’re the genius of the zodiac, Aquarius, and you’re having brilliant eureka moments as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with electric Uranus! Unexpected messages come your way. Also on May 8, the sun connects with Neptune, creating a healing energy, especially for issues concerning self-esteem and security.



Venus mingles with lucky Jupiter and clashes with Pluto on May 9, bringing big blessings to your social life, but it’s important that you take time to sit with your emotions rather than avoiding them by partying. As an intellectual air sign, you really value communication in your partnerships, and at this time, an important yet emotionally intense corner will be turned. Helping you tap into your power as you navigate the deep feelings that come up is the sun’s connection with stabilizing Saturn on May 11 and transformative Pluto on May 13. These planetary connections are also powerful for you on a spiritual level, so make time for ritual and meditation. Bringing a dash of playful energy is Venus’s connection with Mars on May 14, which will be a fun time to flirt with your crush or go on a date with a lover. Fun conversation flows, and this isn’t just a good time for your love life; it’s also great for your creative self-expression, and for generally enjoying yourself!

A big shift in energy comes mid-month as Venus enters Taurus, Mercury connects with Neptune, and Mars enters Cancer on May 15. Venus’s entry into Taurus finds you appreciating your home life and in the mood to beautify your space. Bringing your partners closer to home by having them stay over and cook a grand meal or introducing them to family is on your mind. Venus in Taurus is peaceful, gentle, and sensual, and you’re eager to slow down and delight your senses! Chatty Mercury’s connection with dreamy Neptune creates an empathetic energy for communication, and your imagination is boosted, helping you work through problems—especially ones relating to security, self-worth, privacy, and issues at home. Action planet Mars’s entry into tenacious Cancer finds you especially busy at work, and is helpful if you’re looking for a new job or more gigs—it also inspires you to kick some bad habits and boosts you energy to take on new tasks and routines. Helping you make plans and set goals while you lean into your intuitive abilities is Mercury’s connection with Saturn on May 16. There are some things you’ve known forever—is it inherited knowledge? Something your spirit always knew? Whatever it is and wherever it’s from, this knowledge is guiding you mid-month.

Full moons are intense times for emotional release, but that’s especially true for this one in emotional water sign Scorpio on May 18, which coincides with Mercury’s connection with Pluto and Venus’s meeting with Uranus. You’ve been especially focused on your home and private life during Taurus season, but this full moon in Scorpio finds you squarely focused on your reputation, your life in public, and your career. This could be a fantastically exciting time to release a special project into the world or a culmination in your career! But you might also find yourself especially emotional when it comes to dreams that haven’t come true yet, or fears about the future. Mercury, the planet of the mind, is connecting with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, which may find you over-analyzing things, but you need to be strong and not lean into paranoid thoughts at this time, because amazing reveals and new information can arrive right now—if you’re open to receiving it. Venus and Uranus’s connection bring a big breakthrough, a change in tradition. Things in your personal and public life are changing and it’s time to learn to strike a new balance between the two.

The sun and Mercury enter and meet in fellow air sign Gemini on May 21, bringing another shift in energy. The vibe is playful, curious, and light! You’re in the mood to celebrate, and creative inspiration is flowing. Plenty of fun takes place in your love life! Surprises pop up in everyday places and situations as Mars connects with Uranus on May 22. This is a fantastic time for problem solving, and your genius abilities are as sharp as ever! But it won’t last too long: Mercury clashes with Neptune on May 29, bringing a haze and making communication tricky, especially when it comes to money and your love life. The mood’s not all bad, though, (it’s just confusing, so watch out for misunderstandings!) as romance flows when Venus connects with Neptune. A mushy, sentimental energy is in the air, but it’s also lazy, and as Mercury opposes Jupiter on May 30, watch out for big ideas and big promises that people might not be able to keep. It’s a fantastic time to brainstorm and discuss ideals, but getting down to business is better handled under the energy of Venus’s connection with Saturn, the planet of stability, on May 31. Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in June!