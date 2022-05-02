Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, May 2022

The sun in Taurus illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, finding you focused on domestic life. You may be in a nostalgic mood, and with Mercury retrograde coming up later this month, you could be reconnecting with your past. You might be moving or sprucing up your space, or simply eager to entertain loved ones at home!

Venus in Pisces makes a helpful connection with Pluto in Capricorn on May 1, finding you discovering a hidden talent, bringing unexpected gifts your way, and generally inspiring a passionate atmosphere. This is a fantastic time to share your fantasies and deepest emotions. Venus enters Aries on May 2, perhaps bringing good news or generally inspiring a cheerful energy for communication! A love letter could come your way, or you might simple hear something encouraging. You’re especially appreciative of the intellectual connection you share with your partners at this time.

Jupiter in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn on May 3, finding you accessing something quite valuable. You may acquire something precious and rare, or your talents may be put to good use at this time. Jupiter is the planet of opportunity, and Pluto of transformation, making it a potent time for change and creativity! Action planet Mars in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, on May 4, creative an innovative atmosphere. This is a powerful moment for problem solving, especially as the sun meets Uranus on May 5. Changes may take place at home, and an upgrade could arrive. A shift in how you manage your budget or build wealth might also take place. Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus on May 6, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere, and perhaps bringing good news or invitations to celebrations! The sun connects with Mars on May 7, creating a productive energy, especially as you manage financial matters or issues at home.

May 10 marks the start of Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which might find you running into old friends, lovers, or creative collaborators, or feeling nostalgic for the past. Astrologers typically advise against traveling, starting new projects, signing contracts, or making important purchases due to the delays and miscommunications of Mercury retrograde, but it’s a great time to revisit the past, reconnect with people, and simply slow down. This could be an opportunity to revisit a conversation or pick up an art project you previously set aside. A celebration that’s been delayed might finally take place! Also on May 10, Jupiter enters Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart: You might be receiving or sharing big news over the next few months, and exciting social connections can form. Your local community or neighborhood is expanding in some way. If you have siblings, your connection may strengthen in the coming months.

You’re setting important boundaries and limitations at home on May 15 as the sun squares off with your other ruling planet, Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius. Themes like maturity and responsibility are discussed. Also on May 15, the sun mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, bringing a sensitive, compassionate atmosphere, and finding you eager to explore your spirituality. While the sun’s clash with Saturn can find you facing obstacles or setting limitations, the sun’s helpful connection with Neptune will inspire a sense of freedom and flexibility as you navigate the world.

While Taurus season has you focused on home and family, your attention is also pulled to your work and reputation during the lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16. A dramatic climax takes place in your career! You may be celebrating an exciting achievement, perhaps winning an important reward or great recognition—but there may also be tension as power changes hands, information comes to light, or a project ends, finding you wondering: What’s next? You may be well known for something, Aquarius, but this eclipse can find you toying with the idea of leaving that reputation behind to try something new, which is a hard decision that impacts not just your routine, but your livelihood and ego! Eclipses are famously emotional, exhausting, and surprising. If you’re wondering what’s next for you, a totally unexpected opportunity could come your way.

On May 18, Mars meets Neptune: Watch out for white lies, and don’t jump to conclusions or indulge in paranoias. Instead, use this energy to simply rest. If you’re feeling lazy—indulge! But if something sounds too good to be true, don’t buy into it…and watch your spending! May 19 finds the sun connecting with Pluto, bringing a supportive atmosphere for releasing the past and creating change at home, and Mercury retrograde connects with Jupiter, encouraging open-mindedness and optimism. Gemini season begins on May 20 and the sun illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, encouraging you to have fun! The sun meets Mercury retrograde on May 21, bringing an important realization about your love life and creative pursuits.

Mars connects with Pluto on May 22, inspiring a courageous and decisive atmosphere. This is a powerful time to set a boundary, negotiate, and strategize. Also on May 22, Mercury enters Taurus while on its retrograde journey, finding you reconnecting with the past, perhaps running into childhood friends or people you haven’t seen in a long time, or reorganizing things at home. The sun connects with Jupiter on May 23, bringing a cheerful, generous atmosphere—big news may arrive! Also on May 23, Mercury retrograde connects with Mars, and communication is zipping along—just remember that Mercury is retrograde, so terms may change in the future. Keep things flexible. That said, a solid time to brainstorm future plans and discuss standards and expectations arrives on May 24 as Venus connects with Saturn, and Mars enters Aries, bringing a confident, straightforward energy to communication.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on May 25, finding you thinking back to April 28 as a conversation or information from that time may be revisited or become relevant now. A deep conversation can take place, and secrets may be shared. Intense emotions come to the surface, ones like envy or greed, as Venus squares off with Pluto on May 27. Be mindful of manipulative language. It would be wise to bring in a third party to help mediate things! This can be a tense planetary alignment: Relationships that are rocky and lacking trust or respect are tested, but ones built on a solid foundation can deepen as honest, vulnerable conversations take place. The mood shifts as Venus enters Taurus on May 28, spotlighting pleasure and sensuality. Venus in Taurus can be especially lovely for flirting with a crush or connecting with an established lover, and a big boost of creative inspiration could come your way.

Communication kicks up as Mars and Jupiter meet on May 29, inspiring a busy and decisive energy. New conversations, paperwork, and planning may commence. A new cycle begins in your love life, or you might begin a new creative project with the new moon in Gemini on May 30. This new moon wants you to have fun, so make time to party! Indulge in what makes you happy and spend time with those you love.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in June!