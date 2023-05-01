Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, May 2023

Taurus season can be a cozy time of year for you, one when you spend lots of time with loved ones and enjoy your home and family life. Taurus is all about peacefulness and comfort, and you’re in the mood to enjoy some chill time at home. Taurus season can also find you reconnecting with the past and in a nostalgic mood. In fact, you might feel emotionally intense as Pluto begins its retrograde in your sign on May 1. So much for being the aloof and detached Aquarius astrologers love to describe!

A much more sensitive side of you may surface. You might be struggling to let go of the past, and contending with control issues. But you could also find yourself on the precipice of great change, realizing the incredible things you can do with your influence. This is a powerful time to reconnect with yourself and your inner voice. While Taurus season can put you in the mood to flip through old photo albums, Pluto retrograde demands that you don’t cling to the past and make room for the present, as many great changes could be taking place around you.

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus on May 1, finding you realizing something important about your past, your home, or your family life. Plans about moving or renovating could be revisited.

Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, finding you struggling with confusion in your love life or frustrated about money: Again, you might be especially sensitive and wistful at this time! This is a pivotal moment to accept the reality of your situation. Neptune is all about fantasy, but as it squares off with Venus, we learn the truth about what we love and value. The truth isn’t always romantic, but relationships (romantic or otherwise) that are built on trust and honesty will emerge from this astrological transit stronger than before. If you’ve been pumping money into a plan that wasn’t rooted in reality, this could be a time when you realize it’s no longer worth your investment. This can feel disappointing, but necessary! Fortunately, some good news—or a love letter or supportive message—arrives on May 5 as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries.

May 5 also brings the lunar eclipse in Scorpio: A radical shift could be taking place in your career during this eclipse, dear Aquarius. Power can exchange hands. An achievement you make might create an impact on your life or greater society. An important reward or piece of recognition could come your way, one that impacts your legacy. You might also be realizing the importance of creating a healthier work-life balance at this time. Eclipses can be exhausting and emotional, and you might be showing a more sensitive side of your personality, but many of these changes could feel fated or meant-to-be. You may be reconnecting with your sense of purpose, as responsibilities that no longer suit your talents fall away.

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, which can find you enjoying beauty and sweetness in your daily routine. Perhaps a lover will leave a sweet note in your lunch bag, or you’ll start running into cuties on your regular coffee run! Mercury is retrograde, bringing misunderstandings and delays, and making it difficult to schedule plans, but Venus in Cancer is on your side as you and your lovers try to make time to connect. The mood at your office or around your daily chores is lighter, more easygoing. A fun gig or rewarding project could come your way.

The sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9, and you’re making some shake-ups at home! An emotionally liberating experience could take place. Mercury retrograde connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces and Venus on May 12: Mercury’s connection with Saturn can find you rethinking your approach to a financial matter, and its connection with Venus could mean running into old friends as you go about your daily routine. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, which bodes well for your finances and helps you you refreshed and focused, ready to take care of business. Plans and conversations that were reworked, confused, or delayed during Mercury retrograde will begin to clear up as the retrograde ends on May 14, and by June 1, when its post-shadow retrograde period ends, you’ll move on to totally new discussions!

Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring an emotionally freeing atmosphere. Mars is all about action, but Neptune is the planet of compassion: Their harmonious alignment bodes well for getting things done, even difficult things like cutting ties with someone in a graceful way. Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, creating an expansive atmosphere in your home and family life! You may feel more flexibility and freedom at home or in your personal life. Maybe you’re having discussions about expanding your family or moving into a bigger space. As exciting as these changes are, you could realize that these new opportunities mean letting go of what was, and feeling quite emotional about it as Jupiter squares off with Pluto on May 17. There’s nothing wrong with that; change can be hard! Make room for your many feelings and talk to someone who understands.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring compassion, creativity, and an easygoing, spiritually in-tune atmosphere. Plans and discussions that had were explored around May 12 come up again as Mercury connects with Saturn on May 19. There’s also a new moon in Taurus, which signifies a fresh start and changes at home. You might be moving or redecorating, reconnecting with a loved one, or on an emotional level, understanding your past in a new way.

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, bringing a climax to any power struggles that have been brewing between you and a partner. In general, Mars in Leo finds you connecting with some fiery, feisty people—this can be exciting and passionate if you’re looking for love! Or if you’re already attached, your partner could be more direct and eager to win your heart all over again. Someone’s stubborn or theatrical qualities might also flare up, and if you’re in any partnerships where people don’t want to share power, things could get dramatic!

The sun enters fellow air sign Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, inspiring communication and change. Unequal partnerships have got to go, and the sun in Gemini’s alignment with Pluto can help you navigate any turbulence taking place at this time. In general, Gemini season is a fun time of year for you, Aquarius, as the sun lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s an excellent opportunity to find love or reignite the spark. New sources of creative inspiration could be found and exciting celebrations may take place.

The sun connects with Mars on May 22, and you’re feeling especially courageous, and maybe experiencing a dashing, exciting side to a partner. Their strength could really shine at this time—but so could their ego, especially as Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23. Tempers might be short, but plenty of passion is in the air. Venus connects with Uranus on May 26, bringing a fun change to your usual routine, and the sun squares off with Saturn on May 28, finding you squarely focused on financial concerns. Perhaps you’re working out a plan to save money for something you really enjoy.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in June!