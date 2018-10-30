Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, November 2018

The sun is casting a bright spotlight on you and the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and your public life! A fantastic opportunity—a dream come true—arrives on November 6, when the sun connects with Neptune, the planet of imagination, especially concerning your career and your finances. An exciting conversation takes place as your ruling planet Uranus reenters Aries, bringing an issue from last spring back into your life. All of this, plus Venus is retrograde in Libra, will find you reconsidering some long-held values—what’s important to you is changing, your career path is leading you to new places, and information that was missing will unexpectedly come your way early this month.



A new moon in water sign Scorpio arrives on November 7, bringing a fresh start to your career. This is a powerfully creative time, and a potent time for manifestation. Scorpio is the sign of transformation and you, Aquarius, are the genius and the inventor of the zodiac, so you’ll surely be able to whip up some fantastic ideas, plans, and successes during this new moon. New moons in general—and especially in psychic Scorpio—ask us to get in touch with our intuition, so make time for meditation and journaling to help yourself open up to your inner wisdom.

Videos by VICE

Lucky planet Jupiter enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 8, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your social life—between now and December 2, 2019 when Jupiter enters Capricorn, you will find your social circle expanding. Exciting! Sagittarius is the visionary of the zodiac, and as the planet of growth and expansion moves through this sign, you will be inspired to chase after new dreams. So many exciting ideas will be shared, and this is an absolutely phenomenal time to get involved in your community and fight for social and political causes you believe in. Because you’re so “wacky” and “weird” it’s not mentioned by astrologers how often you can actually get caught in ruts—but it’s true. As open to new ideas and as unique of a person you are, you can get stuck in routines and funks, and it sucks—you don’t like it! Jupiter in Sagittarius will get things moving if you have been feeling trapped.

November 15 is a busy day: Mars connects with one of your ruling planets, Uranus, before leaving your sign to enter Pisces. An exciting conversation will take place, one that you may have been waiting to have for a long while. A spontaneous energy is in the air, and brilliant flashes of insight come your way. Mars entering Pisces will rev up the financial sector of your chart, helping you stick up for what you’re worth and acquire the resources you need. The funny thing about Mars in Pisces? Pisces is all about peace and love, while Mars is the planet of war, so, sometimes this can feel like a mismatched energy…but, it can also manifest as a deep well of inner fortitude—the strength to withstand anything. Pisces is the ocean—what can Mars’s kicks, screams, punches, and even swords do the ocean? Not much. Pisces may be peaceful but it’s also pretty impenetrable. Mars in Pisces doesn’t attack, it lives and lets live, reacting to the environment as called for, whether that’s a tidal wave or peaceful waves lapping at the shore. Don’t fuck with Mars in Pisces, no matter how laidback and doused in patchouli we may think this sign is. Also circle November 27 on your calendar—this is when Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces, which will be a day of increased intuition and creativity, especially in the realm of money and self-worth for you, Aquarius.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius begins on November 16, the same day Venus retrograde in Libra ends. Venus retrograde’s end will bring some blessings—or at least some silver linings—your way in issues you’ve been working through concerning your love life and money—especially when it comes to long distance relationships, financing school, or around getting on the same page with your loved ones about core values and beliefs. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is sure to find you running into old friends and revisiting communities or groups that you once spent time with that you no longer get to connect with much.

Sagittarius is a sign that is known for having a big mouth, so while Mercury is retrograde, be extra mindful of communication—don’t share too much, don’t make promises, and try to avoid contracts. Things are too up in the air, and it’s time to slow down and unwind instead of running around trying to force things to happen. Beware of delays and avoid making expensive or important purchases at this time. Mercury is all about the details, but Sagittarius is looking at the big picture…none of it makes sense! So, Aquarius, sit back, grab a good book, binge-watch a show, catch up with old friends, and don’t take anything too seriously during this time.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, finding you in an especially social mood, and the full moon in Gemini arrives the next day on November 23, bringing a big climax to your love life and your creative life. Gemini is an air sign like you, and highly values communication—this full moon is sure to bring big news or an important conversation your way. If you’re hoping to learn how someone feels about you or if you’re eager to receive feedback about your art, this information may finally come now. Full moons are times for release—this may mean the end of something, but this could also mean release in the best sense: relief.

Action planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn on November 27, creating a productive energy; however, also on November 27, Venus opposes your other ruling planet Uranus, which will bring you some shocking news. This could actually be a fantastic time to throw caution to the wind and take a wild chance at love or in your work—your intuition is especially strong and unexpected support may reveal itself. It’s easy to be spontaneous when you have plenty of encouragement! You’re craving change, and some thrills are sure to come your way. Good luck this month, Aquarius, see you in December!