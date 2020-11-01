Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season, dear Aquarius! The sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public, and reward and recognition are sure to come your way! You’re famously an inventive genius, but it’s not just your brilliance that wins your success; it’s your tenacity and focus on achieving the results you’re looking for, and Scorpio season supports you in exactly that.

Mercury retrograde in Libra clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Capricorn, on November 1, and will do so again on November 6, after Mercury ends its retrograde on November 3. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward with conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks, especially regarding travel, education, and your career. You’re figuring out that there’s some information missing, and need to make some changes to get everything together. This can be frustrating, since there are more delays than you’d like to deal with, but at least things are meeting a standard. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn, struggling with similar delays in communication or a heavy mental atmosphere.

Venus in Libra has found you having some philosophical breakthroughs, and as it opposes Mars retrograde on November 9, you’re ready to have some intense conversations. You might be admitting your feelings for someone or simply sharing your beliefs with a friend. The sun connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces on November 10, bringing a whimsical, imaginative energy, and a boost of abundance. When Netpune’s involved, resources accumulate over time. Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, kicking up communication about your career—this is a great time to update your résumé or to make it public.

Jupiter meets Pluto in Capricorn for the third and final time this year on November 12. Think back to April 4 and June 30, as similar breakthroughs are taking place. This also begins a new spiritual journey for you, Aquarius—profound messages may arrive in your dreams, making this a powerful time to start a dream journal. This is also a brilliant time for therapy and for shadow work, as you’re ready to explore unknown parts of yourself . It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up, so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help!

Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, smoothing over issues you’ve had with your commute, or fights you’ve had with neighbors or siblings, if you have them. Mars retrograde in Aries has been frustrating for communication, but now that it’s direct, you’re moving forward! The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, helping you figure out which direction you want to head—it’s crucial you listen to your inner voice at this time.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15, beginning a new cycle in your career. This can be a time to update your title or give your public image a facelift. Refresh your profile to match how you want to be known! This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues could come up at this time, but manipulative or shady behavior is not OK, so if you notice any of that, bring in an unbiased third party to help. A two-faced individual may be pretending to share your beliefs because they want your support, or because they believe that’s the best way to be in your orbit (a highly coveted thing, Aquarius!). Use this time to cut through any fake friendships or at least decide whether it’s resourceful to keep them around. Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over-indulgence, and don’t make promises you can’t keep.

Unexpected news arrives on November 17 as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19. When a shake-up takes place at home, you also feel it in your career, and you’re craving autonomy at work at this moment. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, and it’s a marvelous time for things to click into place in your career, but you need to get clear on your values and message. This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters Scorpio and Sagittarius season begins on November 21! You feel especially popular as the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life and Venus brings blessings to your career. This is a time when people want you to be around them! Mercury and Neptune make a harmonious connection on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out, especially concerning your finances. Be mindful, or else your money can mysteriously evaporate.

Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. This should be especially juicy for your career. You are getting the scoop on things that are usually outside of your perception. Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus: We’re craving freedom and some unexpected turns may take place, especially at work. Surprising shifts at home are changing what’s important to you in your career.

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, finding you feeling especially imaginative. You’re dreaming up all sorts of exciting things to do with your money, but whimsical Neptune’s influence might not be the best for solid financial planning. Dream big but get a second, or even third, opinion on any investments you make. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter on November 28: Mercury wants the details but Jupiter is all about the big picture, and there’s harmony between the two as they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. Again, this is a powerful moment for therapy, as you will be able to see beyond your own perspective.

A lunar eclipse in fellow air sign Gemini arrives on November 30, bringing a spectacular climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life, or to an art project you’ve been dedicating time to. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface.There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same after an eclipse. You’re remembering how precious life is and how important it is to have fun: Things feel heavy and emotional, but the urge to dance, make love, and laugh with your favorite people is deep during this eclipse! Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, inspiring a grounding atmosphere.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in December!