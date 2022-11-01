Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, November 2022

The sun in Scorpio illuminates the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! Your career and reputation are a big focus for you now, and as Venus in Scorpio opposes your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus on November 5, you’re reflecting on how swiftly celebrity can rise and fall. You might be thinking about what you want your legacy to be. Your values are challenged at this time, and boundaries and standards are set as Venus squares off with your other ruling planet, Saturn, now in your zodiac sign on November 7.

Uranus is the planet of progress and innovation, while Saturn is concerned with preserving tradition: Because these are both your ruling planets, part of the mission of Aquarius is to bridge the gap between the past and the future, and you’re at a major crossroads in life, especially as the lunar eclipse takes place in Taurus on November 8. Life before and after an eclipse is radically different! This lunar eclipse in Taurus brings your attention to your home and family life, and finds you making big changes. You may be moving, renovating your space, reconnecting with a loved one, disconnecting from someone who has been disturbing your peace, or otherwise making a big change at home or in your personal life. A major realization or discovery about the past takes place. As big changes occur in your personal life, you’re also making adjustments at work and to your life in public, and the crossroads can find you embarking on an unexpected path toward your future.

Also on November 8, the sun meets Mercury in Scorpio and opposes Uranus, bringing an important realization about your career or life in the public eye, as well as some unexpected news. The sun opposes wildcard Uranus on November 9, finding you embracing a new path to success, but it might shake things up at home or in your personal life! Freedom and flexibility are highlighted at this time, and no one wants to be held back from exploring and experimenting. Set yourself free to try something new!

Mercury squares off with Saturn and Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces on November 10: Communication delays, frustrating conversations, or a rejection may take place, but there are also opportunities for love, generosity, and creativity. Venus’s alignment with Neptune is a romantic one, and it also bodes especially well for your money and career. A gift may be shared. You can feel especially glamorous or popular!

Mercury’s clash with Saturn might mean needing to set limits or dealing with some delays, but Venus and Neptune bring some sparkle. Your focus is squarely on your responsibilities as the sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, but inspiring news may arrive as Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12. Again, good news about your money, reputation, or career may arrive!

Deep bonds are forged as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13. Your influence may be greater than you realize. Mercury connects with Pluto and the sun with Neptune on November 14, inspiring deep, meaningful conversations and a sense of spiritual connection. Your higher purpose feels easy to understand, and a deeper connection with your inner voice can be found. Secrets may be shared. The mood is especially charitable. Material abundance and a sense of security flow.

Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, marking an especially fabulous time in your career: Abundance is the keyword, and rewards—financial or otherwise—may come your way. Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16, which can find you feeling especially popular. This is a fantastic time to network and meet new friends! The intellectual connection you share with your friends and romantic partners can feel especially strong. Also on this day, Mercury mingles with Jupiter, perhaps bringing good news about money or your career, or big, exciting plans concerning these themes. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, which is again fantastic for networking and your social life. Communication is boosted—some tantalizing, jaw-dropping gossip or ideas may be shared!

Deep insight regarding your motivations, hidden desires, and plans for the future can be gained as the sun aligns with Pluto on November 18. Motivation, passion, and anger are highlighted themes this autumn and early winter due to Mars retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini, which lasts until January 12, 2023. Mars is the planet of aggression and desire, the lusty planet of war, and as it moves backward through the zodiac, we’re all given the opportunity to learn more about our triggers and motivations. While this process is intense, this can ultimately be a powerful time of maturation. Understanding ourselves and what makes us feel upset or energized can only be beneficial in the long-term, even if it’s frustrating at first.

Mars retrograde squares off with Neptune on November 19, and you might be thinking back to a situation or discussion initiated on or around October 12. Mars square Neptune is complicated, whether or not Mars is retrograde! Misunderstandings, fibs, laziness, and shadiness are all common themes of this alignment, and with Mars retrograde, disorganization, frustration, and impatience make this a particularly muddy and exhausting transit. The best way to work with this energy is to get clear on what’s confusing, and have the patience to allow things to work out in their own time. Forcing things to come into being will backfire. Give yourself and others a break. Perhaps keep your expectations low: Not in a pessimistic fashion, but with a sense of humor and levity.

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, bringing a dash of good luck or resources. Your influence is expanding. Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, inspiring an especially fun, friendly atmosphere that’s fantastic for networking or chatting with your buds or crush. The fun, social energy continues to flow as Sagittarius season begins on November 22.

You may be entering a new social circle during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23. A new hobby or interest might intrigue you! A new group effort can begin as teamwork is highlighted at this time. This is a powerful new moon for connecting with yourself and meditating on your hopes and dreams for the future. Jupiter retrograde ends on November 23, finding you inspired to make a big purchase, invest your money (or time, or energy) in a new way, explore a new avenue of income, or reflect on themes like abundance and comfort.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, and you might be adjusting plans that were made on or around September 28. Mars is the planet of action, and Saturn of restraint: When they connect harmoniously, a balance can be struck, and measured movement comes easily. Because Mars is retrograde, this adjustment might feel more profound, necessary, or meaningful in some way.

Watch out for bickering and impatience as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde and connects on November 29—but also on this day, Mercury mingles with Saturn, boding well for making plans and discussing boundaries. The mood is especially passionate as Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, and a creative breakthrough may take place!

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in December!