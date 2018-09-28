Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, October 2018

October is here, and the sun is breezing through fellow air sign Libra, my wonderful water bearer! You’re branching out, and new opportunities are coming your way, Aquarius. This is a brilliant time to travel (or vision board your next journey!), study, and get things going at school, as well as publishing and getting the word out on projects and ideas that you’re excited about. At the end of this summer, you processed a lot of complex emotions or even grief, but a new season is here, and you’re feeling ready to break out into the world after a period of retreat.

The new moon in Libra on October 8 is an exceptionally special time to embark on fresh adventures, as new moons bring new beginnings. Libra is a sign concerned with partnership and justice, and during this new moon, you’re likely to explore unfamiliar ideas and beliefs around these themes. You might feel some frustration about not knowing what will happen next—but this new moon asks that you have faith, and that you explore and experiment.

Videos by VICE

The key feature this month is certainly the Venus retrograde in Scorpio that begins on October 5 and ends on November 16. Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and money—and on a deeper level, Venus is about our values. Venus is a typically an easygoing yet grounded energy, gentle and peaceful, but in Scorpio, Venus is naughty. Venus wears leather in Scorpio instead of frilly dresses. Venus in Scorpio can be intimidating, overwhelming, and even obsessive, but also wildly creative, totally passionate, and unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Venus in Scorpio craves depth—\what do you crave, Aquarius? Venus retrograde is your time to figure that out.

Think back to autumn 2010; this was the last time Venus was retrograde in Scorpio, so similar themes are likely to come up. Also think back over the last month—Venus entered its pre-retrograde period on September 3, so issues that came up over the last month around Venusian themes like love, money, beauty, and values are sure to come up again. Watch out for running into people from your past.

This Venus retrograde is especially critical around your public life, Aquarius…you’re not afraid to let your freak flag fly! Like Venus in Scorpio, you crave intensity and passion—and you are totally unique, which is part of what makes you so popular. But, Venus retrograde asks; Are you ready for the public to see you in a new light? Are you ready to let them in on a secret, to know you on a deeper level? Is what’s important to you in your career shifting?

Venus clashes with Mars on October 10, which is sure to be an exciting and passionate day, when you might take action around Venus retrograde themes like your career and reputation. The sun meets Venus on October 26, cluing you in to some very important insight about which direction you want to go—this could also be an outstanding day to tackle themes regarding work and how you are perceived. Venus opposes Uranus and reenters Libra on October 31, making for an exciting Halloween—Uranus is your ruling planet, so this is definitely something to watch for! Venus opposite Uranus will bring some surprises your way, and find you freeing yourself from the expectations of your home and family, or even from expectations you once had for yourself. With this hunger for freedom, you’ll find yourself eager to travel and put yourself in new situations, which coincides perfectly with Venus’s reentry into Libra. Again, it’s time to experiment!

Communication planet Mercury enters Scorpio on October 9, and opposes your planetary ruler, Uranus, on October 10, bringing surprising news that affects both your public and personal life. Mercury connects with your other planetary ruler, Saturn, on October 12, creating a much more grounding and supportive energy. This month, Aquarius, I want you to be gentle with yourself when it comes to decision-making; you’re very logical, but if your heart is set on something—even if it doesn’t make total sense—try to explore it. There’s a lot of change in the air, but there’s also a supportive energy, so take advantage of that.

The sun enters Scorpio on October 23, and opposes your ruling planet Uranus—so many oppositions this month, Aquarius! That means plenty of relationship compromises (and confrontations) will take place. The thing about Uranus is that it’s the wildcard of the zodiac, so it’s very hard to predict what will come when this planet is involved—all we can say for sure is that there will be surprises, and that you will be hard to predict, too! At home and at work, you’re expected to behave a certain way, but you’re over these expectations now! You’re going to break out of these molds this month.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

So much of this month is focused on your public life and reputation—what with the sun and Venus retrograde in Scorpio—but the full moon in Taurus on October 24 will bring the focus to your home. This is a powerful time to release old emotional patterns that you’ve outgrown and to process emotions relating to your early childhood, and your home and family life. A situation that’s been brewing at home is sure to culminate as emotions run high and the full moon encourages us to express ourselves. You may be moving, but even if you aren’t, this is a wonderful time to toss out your trash, redecorate, and cleanse the energy of your home. Security, privacy, safety, and boundaries are all big themes during this full moon for you.

Communication planet Mercury enters fire sign Sagittarius on October 31, bringing plenty of party invitations your way and making for a fun and social Halloween. With chatty Mercury in fun, fiery Sagittarius for the next few weeks, it’s a wonderful time for you to network. Sagittarius doesn’t just love to party—it also cares deeply about justice, so while Mercury is in this sign, it’s a great idea to connect with communities and organizations that you believe are effecting change for the future. Good luck this month Aquarius, and see you in November!