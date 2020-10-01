Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, October 2020

COVID-19 has had impacted every aspect of our lives, particularly travel and school, and Libra season happens to find the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules long distance journeys and education, which means you will likely be focused on managing these issues during this time. Justice is another Libra theme, and you dear Aquarius, are the humanitarian of the zodiac, feeling especially energized to right wrongs right now. Libra is the sign of partnership and you may be teaming up with some interesting people as you move toward your goals.

Important information comes to light with the full moon in Aries on October 1 and a big conversation takes place. Full moons bring release, but can also bring confrontation—especially in fire sign Aries! Opposing ideas are expressed, and while compromise is a key lesson of Libra season, this full moon finds you unsatisfied with “agreeing to disagree.” You’re looking for the truth and you’re not interested in discussing opinions!

Venus enters Virgo on October 2, bringing blessings in areas of your life that are often difficult to deal with, like debts, taxes, or inheritances. Gifts are given, and you’re reflecting on how you and your partners share resources. You’re leaning into your intuition and valuing the intimate connections you share with your partners as Venus in Virgo finds you discussing sensitive issues together.

Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 4, so expect to have some intense dreams. This is a powerful moment for therapy, too! Surprising information comes to light as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on October 7, which may also find shifts taking place at home and in your career. Tempers are short on October 9 as Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto. Similar arguments that took place on August 13 are coming up again, but this time you have more awareness of why things worked out the way they did—that doesn’t make you any less angry, but having more insight does bring patience and allow you to see the big picture.

A shift in energy takes place on October 10 as Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing an emotional breakthrough and helping you release something from the past. Uranus is all about freedom, and you’re feeling released from a burden that’s been weighing you down. Luck is in the air on October 11 as the sun clashes with Jupiter in Capricorn, but it’s also too easy to over-indulge, jump to conclusions, or generally behave sloppily, so refrain from making promises you can’t keep or over-scheduling yourself.

October 12 is one of the highlights of the month, as Jupiter mingles with Neptune in Pisces for the third and final time this year, finding you manifesting your dreams into reality! You’re one of the most inventive signs of the zodiac, and something wild and unusual that you’ve imagined is finally becoming real. Also on October 12, Mercury connects with Venus, inspiring an easygoing, social atmosphere which bodes especially well for connecting with the public and asking for favors.

A critical moment in Mars’s retrograde journey takes place on October 13 as it opposes the sun. Mars is the planet of swords and scissors—its whole mission is to sever and separate—and as it opposes the sun, you are separating from a part of yourself that you no longer align with or have outgrown, especially in the realm of communication, self-expression, spirituality, and your beliefs. You’re cutting ties with a way of thinking, and with Mercury beginning its retrograde in Scorpio on October 13, you’re reconsidering many of the conversations and plans you’ve made over the last few weeks, especially concerning your career. Mercury retrograde brings miscommunications and delays, so this isn’t an opportune time to travel, make important purchases, or sign projects, but it is a good time to pick up a project you put on the back burner, reconnect with people from your past, and generally slow down.

Egos clash as the sun squares off with Pluto on October 15 and power struggles take place. Themes like anonymity and control may be coming to the fore. Avoid arguments with strangers on the internet and focus your attention on changes you can make in your community. New journeys are on the way with the new moon in Libra on October 16, bringing a fresh start and exposing you to some ideas or communities that are doing something inspiring and helpful for the world.

October 18 brings disappointments as the sun clashes with Saturn and Venus opposes Neptune—rejection is in the air, and confusion about money or sensitivities concerning self-esteem are coming up. However, a drastically different mood arrives the next day, October 19, as Mars and Venus align with Jupiter, bringing exciting news and a generous mood. Mercury opposes Uranus on October 19, bringing unexpected information, especially concerning your career and your living situation, and you’re likely thinking back to October 7: What have you learned since then?

Venus connects with Pluto on October 21, creating a powerful moment for deep emotional bonding. Secret desires are explored. You’re also in the spotlight as Scorpio season begins on October 22, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, making this an exciting time to engage with the public, connect with mentors about your future plans, and reap rewards for the hard work you have already done.

Venus connects with Saturn on October 24, creating a solid atmosphere for making plans—but keep in mind that things are likely to shift as Mercury continues its retrograde. An important moment in Mercury’s retrograde takes place on October 25 when it meets with the sun, revealing important information about your life in public, your career, and your legacy. Something you didn’t understand before is becoming clear, as you’ve gathered more information and slowed down to reconsider things during Mercury retrograde.

Mercury and Venus enters Libra on October 27, bringing good news from abroad, and creating an open, free-spirited energy in your relationships. Mercury in Libra concentrates on fair communication, and Venus loves to be in fellow air sign Libra, where justice can be served and beauty is abundant.

The month wraps up with a full moon in Taurus on October 31, and the sun opposes Uranus, bringing surprising changes concerning your home and family life. You may be moving or saying goodbye to the past in some poignant way. This is a powerful time to connect with your ancestors and lean into your spiritual practice. Energetically cleanse your home, and emotionally cleanse it, too: Get something off your chest or set some important boundaries!

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in November!