Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, October 2022

Libra season is an exciting, expansive time of year for you, Aquarius: The sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules travel, adventure, and new opportunities. You may be planning a trip abroad or breaking out of your routine in some significant way. This is a productive moment for any studying or schoolwork, and Libra season also bodes well for publishing or sharing or information!

Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1, perhaps bringing big, exciting news. Venus is the planet of love and harmony, and Jupiter is the planet of luck and opportunity: An inspiring or loving message or invitation may arrive! Be careful about overindulging when Venus and Jupiter are in this alignment, try not to gossip too much or over spend, and remember your responsibilities.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends on October 2, which can find you moving forward with conversations about money. You could be approaching themes like bills, debts, inheritances, or shared resources in a new way. Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 6, and you may be thinking back to August 22 and September 27 as conversations that took place during those times might come up again.

Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8, which might find you feeling restless at night or having intense dreams. This is a powerful opportunity to explore your spirituality or your psyche; breakthroughs may take place!

A corner is turned in communications on October 9 with the full moon in Aries. Information comes to light, decisions are made, and a new perspective can give you a deeper understanding of a subject or situation. Mercury reenters Libra after its retrograde on October 10, which could bring messages from afar or help you understand the “big picture” of your goals and desires. The sun makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, on October 11, finding you making firm plans or solid agreements regarding travel, education, or publishing.

Things may feel up-in-the-air as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on October 12: Desires are all over the place! Figuring out the cost of things (materially, emotionally, energetically) can feel overwhelming at this time, and there might be some laziness or restlessness. Watch out for fibs, sneaky behavior, and half-done jobs: If you’re engaging with someone who slacks off, you might be especially irritated by them at this time!

Mercury also opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a generally open-minded and optimistic attitude, but that makes it more important to be mindful of exaggerations, overlooked details, and laziness. Discussions that took place on September 2 and September 18 might be revisited now. Don’t despair: There’s no reason to assume the worst about these astrological alignments! Just be honest about what you can expect from yourself and others. The astrological atmosphere turns around quite quickly: On October 14 Venus and Saturn are in alignment, inspiring an energy of dependability and security. This bodes very well for making future plans, discussing expectations, and reaching an agreement.

The sun connects with Mars on October 17, creating a busy, productive atmosphere. You feel particularly confident or strong at this time! Venus connects with Mars on October 18, inspiring a creative and flirtatious energy that’s fantastic for your love life or generally letting loose and having a good time!

Things are a bit more complicated as the sun squares off with Pluto on October 19 and Venus squares off with Pluto on October 20: Pluto is the planet of power, but it also rules more difficult themes like jealousy, control, and greed. Deep philosophical discussions about these themes can take place, and as these conversations unfold, ego clashes and differences in values become apparent. You might learn that someone holds a very different worldview than you… what will you do about it? Pretend the discussion never happened? Try to change their mind? Accept them for who they are? Or say goodbye? These are difficult decisions, and you might feel like you have to make them now. But you don’t have to deal with this alone: Enlist the help of a qualified counselor as and unbiased opinion may be helpful.

A realization about what’s truly important to you arrives on October 22 as the sun meets Venus. Intriguing information surfaces. Mercury also connects with Saturn, creating a solid atmosphere for discussing future plans and getting organized. Fine details can be sorted out.

Saturn ends its retrograde in your sign, Aquarius, on October 23, and you’re feeling prepared to move forward with new responsibilities. October 23 also finds Venus and the sun entering Scorpio! Scorpio season is an exciting time of year for you professionally. You could be receiving rewards or recognition, and exploring next steps in your career. You might be in the public eye, and during the solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, a radical shift to your relationship with the public and career goals takes place.

Eclipses can bring drastic changes and often have a fated feeling about them. If you believe in destiny, you might feel like fame is arriving or changes that are “meant to be” are taking place in your career. But eclipses can also be tiring, so don’t overbook yourself. You might feel frustrated by abrupt changes, and if you feel unsure about what you want in your career, you might feel a lot of pressure. But when all is said and done, you can emerge from this period with a much deeper understanding of what you want your legacy to be.

Mercury connects with Mars on October 26, finding communications moving a lot at a very fast pace. Discussions about your creative projects or adventures move rapidly and intriguing information surfaces as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. If there have been repressed feelings or ideas, it’s time to look at what you’ve been avoiding. Make space to journal, meditate, or talk to a trusted friend or counselor. Finally getting things off your chest may be just what you need!

The planet of opportunity, Jupiter, reenters Pisces on October 28 after spending time in Aries, which could bode well for you financially! You may be building your wealth or sense of security in some significant way, but if your income is increasing, try not to let your spending increase, too. Make time to reflect on what’s truly meaningful and worth your investment of money, time, and energy. Jupiter is the planet of growth, but it can also be the planet of excess, so find a balance regarding your spending. News about your career arrives as Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29. There might be a lot of buzz about you and your talents at this time!

Mars retrograde in Gemini begins on October 30, which can find you exploring your desires and motivations on a deeper level. Your love life and creative projects are a big focus: You might need to change the way you approach these themes or seek more passion in your life… or maybe you need to unleash some passion that you’ve been too shy to share! Perhaps there’s something you’ve been unsure about expressing… What would it look like for your life and art if you did express these things? Do you feel the spark in your love life? Have you been connecting with people who share your desires? Have you expressed your desires at all? Have you been having enough fun? Do you feel stifled or pent up? These are the sorts of issues Mars retrograde in Gemini asks you to explore.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in November!