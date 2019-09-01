Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, September 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Virgo season is an intense time of year for you, Aquarius, as the sun illuminates a sector of your chart that symbolizes endings. But this is an extremely transformative time for you, too, and a wonderful opportunity to release baggage that has been weighing you down. Virgo vibes are all about holding on to only what is necessary, and you’re figuring out what your necessities are now. Virgo season also finds you focused on tricky financial situations—like debts, taxes, and inheritances—and some surprising news about finances arrives on September 1 when Mercury in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus.

This is also a magical moment for emotional breakthroughs, and a eureka moment helps you move through a difficult situation. Also on September 1, Venus in Virgo connects with Saturn in Capricorn, bringing you support you didn’t realize you needed. September opens on an emotional note, but the universe is bringing you reinforcements as you take risks that help you transform your life!

On September 2, you’re challenged to cut off something that no longer works for you and to embrace a fresh start as the sun meets Mars in Virgo—this is a powerful time to pay off a debt. That same day, Venus clashes with Jupiter in Sagittarius, promising plenty of fun! As always with jovial Jupiter, an over-the-top energy is in the air, so watch out for overindulging. This is a powerful time to form bonds with people and connect on a deeper level, but be mindful of TMI and PDA: It’s easy to get carried away with the energy now, but be smart about what you share!

Mercury, Mars, and the sun meet on September 3, creating a super focused energy that helps you analyze details concerning finances. A finicky, picky mood is in the air, which could be annoying, but it will also motivate you to cut something out of your life that’s simply not working. Watch out for big egos and know-it-alls on this day!



While the convergence of action planet Mars, witty Mercury, and the sun helps things feel very clear cut, a haze of confusion descends on September as the planet of illusion and delusion, Neptune, currently in Pisces, opposes a slew of planets in Virgo. On September 4, Venus opposes Neptune, which finds you totally confused about money. But on a deeper level, you’re not even sure what you want anymore. What you previously wanted may have been a disappointment, or maybe you’re just in a bad mood, feeling like nothing will ever be good enough.

A melancholy vibe is in the air, and romance also takes a peculiar turn. Don’t make or believe any promises at this time, and definitely keep things light—people don’t know what they want! At the same time, an interesting adventure in love may take place. Neptune’s a tricky planet: As it opposes planets in grounded earth sign Virgo this month, some wonderful whimsy or fantasy might manifest itself, but you’ll have to check in with yourself about paranoia and delusion. You just have to approach things gently and without expectations.

September 5 helps you get back down to earth as Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn in Capricorn, helping you get organized, but also encouraging you to cut down on the tasks that you’re adding to your calendar and get some rest. If you have the option, say no to taking on more work, finalize what you’ve already been working on, and catch up on sleep.

September 6 is busy: Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the sun connects with Saturn, and Venus connects with Pluto. A busy energy in communication takes place and your intuitive abilities receive a boost. You’re also setting some important boundaries at this time, which is crucial considering Neptune’s wobbly influence over people’s sense of limits this month! This is also a powerful time of the month for deepening bonds and connections in love and in your spiritual practice.

Mercury opposes Neptune on September 7, creating confusion over communication about money. If a deal sounds too good to be true, trust your instincts. You might feel insecure at this time about what you have to offer people and miscommunications may leave you frustrated, so take it slow and avoid having important conversations on this day. On September 8, the sun clashes with Jupiter and Mercury connects with Pluto, inspiring a generous and open-minded atmosphere in your social life. You’ll find yourself sharing secrets and working through tricky emotional issues with confidence and clarity—it’s a wonderful time to dig to the bottom of a problem in therapy and heal it! More productive energy flows as Mars connects with Saturn on September 9, inspiring emotional strength and helping you set boundaries. Watch out for confusion on September 10, however, as the sun opposes Neptune and stirs up confusion about money and finds you feeling insecure again. Though you’re not sure where you fit in, the energy shifts on September 12 as Mars clashes with Jupiter, bringing you a boost in courage—just don’t pick any unnecessary fights!



The full moon in Pisces lands on September 14, bringing a climax to issues that have been brewing in your finances. A feeling of release accompanies the full moon; however, Mars opposes Neptune, which may also inspire a lazy, and even shady, vibe. Mind your business today, save important talks for another time, and if someone is pressuring you to do things their way, work it out another time—especially if it’s going to cost you money (save receipts!). At the same time, the mood takes a big shift as Mercury and Venus enter fellow air sign Libra, inspiring a lighter, freer energy. Chatty Mercury loves socializing in Libra, and Venus, being the ruling planet of Libra, loves to flirt and have fun while it’s in this intellectual, harmony-seeking sign.

Saturn, one of your ruling planets in addition to Uranus, ends its retrograde on September 18. Saturn retrograde has been restructuring the sector of your chart that rules your subconscious, so watch out for symbols in your dreams, or messages from your inner voice during meditation. Meanwhile, Mars connects with Pluto on September 19, inspiring bravery as you make changes and find the courage to explore repressed emotions and parts of yourself that you have hidden not only from the world, but even from yourself, dear Aquarius.

Jupiter clashes with Neptune on September 21 for the third time this year: think back to January 13 and June 16, as threads from those times in your life will resurface for you to work with. Neptune and Jupiter have things in common: They are both planets associated with belief. But Neptune is prone to denial, while Jupiter is always concerned with the truth. As they clash, you will learn where you have been ignoring the truth and be tasked with accepting it. Doing so can be hard and might even feel embarrassing! The truth hurts, but it’s the key to making the changes you want to see in your life, especially in regards to money, but also to your social life. You’re learning a lot this month about what to invest in and what changes you want to see in the world.



September 22 brings an opportunity to have a real, but difficult, conversation as Mercury clashes with Saturn; boundaries, expectations, and standards will be set. People will be in a grumpy mood, so now is not the time to ask for a favor. Instead, use that energy toward getting organized. You’ll also be exhausted, so remember to rest!

Libra season begins on September 23! The sun entering fellow air sign Libra brings a big shift in energy for you: You’re looking at the big picture, regaining balance, and finding excitement in the future travels you will embark on. You’ve experienced many transformations and endings this month with Virgo season, and new opportunities are coming, bringing you to a new place in your life. Chatty Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter on September 24, inspiring a wonderful atmosphere for socializing and sharing ideas. It’s a great time to network! Still, watch out for rejection as Venus clashes with the planet of “no,” Saturn, on September 25. This isn’t the best day to plan a date, and you might find yourself feeling groggy and grouchy. Secrets are shared and discoveries are made as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 26; watch out for shady people and manipulators, and be careful who you share information with.

A fresh start arrives with the new moon in Libra as Venus connects with Jupiter on September 28! New moons, as the name suggests, are all about new beginnings, and you are ready for yours. This is an especially juicy new moon to plan a trip, spend time abroad, study, or even to publish something that you’re excited to share with the world! So many exciting plans are made right now… but that’s just it: they’re only plans, they’re only seeds. Don’t expect things to happen overnight. Amazing things are on the horizon, but you need to give them plenty of time—don’t beat yourself up if they’re not happening tomorrow. This new moon asks you to be patient as you look at the big picture.



Seductive Venus mingles with generous Jupiter, bringing a boost to romance, but you, dear Aquarius, will especially feel this as your community helps you plan your next steps. It’s a confusing month, but it wraps up with people on your side, eager to assist you on your journey. Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in October!

