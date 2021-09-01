Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, September 2021

The sun in Virgo finds you going deeper in your relationships: Trust and intimacy are huge themes at this time, and more importantly, closure and release are key, as holding on to the past keeps you from connecting with the present.

Issues regarding money—especially debts, taxes, and inheritances—may also be front and center at this time, and in your partnerships, sharing money and resources is a focus, too. Watch out for confusion surrounding these themes as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 2. A more grounding energy flows around communication as Mercury in fellow air sign Libra connects with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, on September 4. Neptune is the planet of fantasy and delusion, and Saturn is the planet of reality and hard work. While some unreliability or confusion may be in the air, solid support is also likely to appear.

Videos by VICE

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, stirring up very intense emotions! Subjects like envy or greed may come to the fore, and insecurity and power struggles may take place. It’s important to be clear on your values and boundaries in your relationships at this time. A powerful, transformative atmosphere arrives as Mars connects with Pluto on September 6, inspiring emotional breakthroughs and helping you cut ties with the past. This is a powerful time to settle a debt or move on from a relationship. If there’s anything you don’t want any more, now is the time to get rid of it!

September 6 is one of the busiest days of the month, astrologically: Mars connect with Pluto, Venus mingles with lucky Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, bringing blessings from abroad, and boding well for fun and romance! Plus, Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period, which means many of the conversations and plans formed between now and September 27 will likely be revised. There’s also a new moon in Virgo on this day, and the sun connects with one of your ruling planet, Uranus, currently in Taurus. The new moon in Virgo is a fantastic time to settle a debt, offer or accept and apology, and start fresh! Experimentation and risk-taking feels right as the sun makes a confident connection with wildcard Uranus.

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, bringing good fortune to the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation! Some gifts, rewards, or recognition for your work and talent may come your way. The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which could bring some confusion in your finances—save important decisions for another day. The energy is quite lazy on this day, but Mars enters Libra, illuminating an active sector of your chart and finding you traveling, studying, publishing, and generally exploring exciting opportunities over the next month and a half.

The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, inspiring an emotional breakthrough—but a gloomy atmosphere arrives as Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17. People are in a more optimistic mood as Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aquarius on September 20: Big, exciting ideas are shared, and it’s an excellent time to plan trips, publish your ideas, or dive into a research topic. There’s also a full moon in Pisces on September 20, bringing a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing in your finances or regarding your sense of security or stability.

The equinox arrives on September 22, and Mercury clashes with Pluto before the sun enters Libra. Mercury’s face-off with Pluto finds you having deep and intense conversations. Some secrets may be shared. The symbols that show up in your dreams may be especially interesting to reflect on at this time. The sun enters Libra, bringing an energy shift that puts you in an adventurous mood—Virgo season found you closing out past issues, while Libra season finds you reflecting on your vision of the future. Venus opposes your ruling planet Uranus on September 23, which could bring some unexpected shake-ups at home and at work, but it might also inspire you to free yourself from limiting partnerships or circumstances. A more grounding energy flows as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, boding especially well for strategies for long-term success.

September 27 marks the start of Mercury retrograde in Libra, which lasts until October 18. Astrologers often advise against traveling, signing new contracts, or making important purchases at this time, but it’s a good idea to revisit places, projects, and people at this time. The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, creating a grounding atmosphere that helps you get organized, especially when it comes to long-term, big picture planning. Plenty of fun, romance, and creativity flows as Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30. Just try not to over-indulge! Your popularity may be especially heightened at this time.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in October!