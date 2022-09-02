Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, September 2022

The sun in Virgo may find you tying up loose ends, resolving lingering issues, and paying off debts. Money can be a focus at this time, especially themes like inheritances, shared resources with partners, debts, or taxes. Virgo season finds you getting these issues reorganized.

Action planet Mars is in fellow air sign Gemini at the start of the month, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to make art, flirt, and generally have fun, especially on September 1 as Mars mingles with Jupiter in Aries, creating an exciting, expansive atmosphere. You might feel very lucky at this time and inspiring news or new opportunities could come your way. Mercury is in fellow air sign Libra, perhaps bringing news from abroad or finding you having deep, philosophical conversations. On September 2, Mercury opposes Jupiter, inspiring an especially talkative, optimistic, and exciting mood—but watch out for exaggerations or over-booking your schedule.

One of the highlights of the coming months is Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can find you reorienting yourself in your romantic relationships, rethinking your approach to your creative projects, and generally reconsidering your goals and desires. Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow on September 3, and begins its retrograde on October 30: During the time between, you might get some foreshadowing of themes that will be reworked during the retrograde. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023, with the post-shadow period ending on March 15, 2023.

Venus enters Virgo on September 5, perhaps bringing some exciting gifts and finding you and your partners deepening your intimate connection. In business, people could be especially interested in investing in you at this time. Money impacts relationships of all kinds, romantic and professional, and Venus in Virgo can find you reflecting on what you need in order to feel respected, valued, and secure regarding finances and partnerships.

Mercury retrograde begins in Libra on September 9, which can find you reworking travel plans, rethinking your approach to school work, or reediting something you wish to publish. Think back to August 20: That was when Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow period, and conversations and ideas explored since then are up for reconsideration while Mercury is retrograde. Mercury ends its retrograde on October 2 and clears its shadow on October 17, giving us a few weeks to slow down and reconsider our plans.

Astrologers often advise against traveling, making big purchases, starting new projects, or signing contracts during Mercury retrograde because it can be a period of miscommunications and delays, but there’s no reason to fret about Mercury retrograde if you take it slow, double check your itinerary, and clarify things before moving forward. Mercury retrograde simply asks us to slow down! Revisiting the past is a theme at this time. A message from faraway, and perhaps long ago, could finally arrive in your inbox. You may revisit someplace meaningful or reconnect with someone from your past.

A full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, which could bring an issue that’s been brewing in your finances to a climax. Emotionally, themes like values, comfort, and security come to the fore as you realize more clearly what you need in order to feel safe. Full moons are all about release, and this is a powerful moment to settle a debt, offer or accept an apology, let go of something you no longer need, or share your emotions.

The sun connects with one of your ruling planets, Uranus, now in Taurus, on September 11, inspiring some exciting changes at home or in your personal life. Venus squares off with Mars on September 16, bringing great passion and creativity—but misunderstandings or confusion about money, resources, or responsibilities could pop up as the sun also opposes Neptune on this day. A touch of laziness or disappointment may be in the air, and insecurities could arise, so be gentle with yourself and others. This is an important opportunity to reflect on your expectations and boundaries.

You might find yourself thinking back to conversations and plans that were made on September 2 as Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter on September 18: Paperwork may be edited down, plans trimmed. Also on this day, the sun makes a powerful connection with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring deep personal transformation. The sun can be all about ego, but there’s no room for that when Pluto is in the mix: An old pattern or energy that feels stuck or stagnant is released, and control issues or ego struggles are resolved.

Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, perhaps bringing some unexpected thrills, and the autumn equinox arrives as the sun enters Libra on September 22, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules expansion and new opportunities! Important realizations about your beliefs, philosophies, and vision for your future take place as the sun meets Mercury on September 23. Also on this day, Mercury re-enters Virgo, which could find you revisiting paperwork regarding money.

Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, and people are in a particularly sensitive mood. Boundaries might feel blurry. The give-and-take in relationships is a big theme to examine at this time. Some may take more than they’ve earned, while others feel they deserve nothing. Some may give more than they can afford to! Reflect on what a healthy give-and-take means for you. Disappointment or indulgence may also be themes at this moment, so find ways to stay grounded. Connect with trusted friends; it could be a fun time to laugh, make art, and enjoy some whimsy, so long as you keep one foot in reality and engage with people you can rely on.

The new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, finding you making new travel plans or breaking out of your usual routine. New moons are all about fresh starts and an exciting new opportunity could come your way! You may be working on publishing something, or exploring a new course of study.

September 26 is busy: Venus mingles with Pluto and Mercury retrograde meets Venus, inspiring passionate romance, emotional transformation, and a fresh start in your relationships regarding intimacy. The sun opposes Jupiter, bringing generosity and optimism—just be careful not to overbook your schedule or offer more than you’re prepared to give. Be mindful that it’s possible that other people may overcommit. Information of great value could arrive, and you might be thinking back to August 22 as Mercury mingles with Pluto on September 27. Secrets may be shared. Research you’re reviewing might reveal something you hadn’t noticed before. A deep conversation with someone from your past may take place.

Mars connects with your other ruling planet, Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, on September 28, boding well for long-term planning, setting boundaries, and taking charge of whatever you’re passionate about! Venus enters Libra on September 29, perhaps bringing some messages of love: A sweet note may arrive, or you and your partners could have insightful conversations late into the night. This can be a powerful time for intellectual connection!

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in October!