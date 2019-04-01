Monthly Horoscope: Aries, April 2019

Blessed solar return, Aries! You’re feeling revitalized as the sun moves through your zodiac sign; your season is here and it’s time to celebrate—just watch out for confusion when it comes to making plans on April 2 when Mercury meets Neptune. You might find yourself in an especially sleepy mood, so give yourself some time off! Your psychic abilities are especially strong right now. Think back to February 19 and March 24—Mercury’s connection with Neptune on April 2 will find you recalling some ideas and conversations you already had at those times. You know better now, so take the lessons from your past to heart and trust your gut.

A new moon in your sign lands on April 5! A new beginning is here, and this is a fantastic fresh start for you. Whether that means something as simple as a makeover or something more deep like opening yourself up to a new relationship, this new moon asks you to get grounded and listen to your inner voice—your higher self has so many important things to tell you, and this new moon is the time to tap into these messages.

Communication planet Mercury connects with Saturn on April 7, finding you talking about plans and commitments. Again, think back to February 19 and March 20—there was a lot being reconsidered during last month’s Mercury retrograde, and you still have so much to smooth over this month. Mercury is currently in dreamy, psychic Pisces—again, this month is all about trusting your inner voice. Sometimes that means not sharing your opinion and listening to other ideas instead…and sometimes that means being loud about what you want! You need to make sure your boundaries are respected and your voice is heard, Aries, but you don’t need to be a part of every single conversation! Perhaps someone else needs to take the reigns right now while you focus on more important things, like falling head over heels in love on April 10 when Venus meets Neptune—what a whimsical time in your love life! A secret crush or affair may be taking place—or perhaps not, but you are certainly finding plenty of magic in stealing away for private moments with your sweetheart. If you’re not interested in love right now, this energy is still working its magic in your life by boosting your creativity and your imagination. It’s a lovely time to focus on your spiritual pursuits, too.

The sun clashes with Saturn on April 10 and this is a powerful time to establish yourself as an authority figure—so long as you don’t get into any arguments with your bosses or higher-ups! Jupiter retrograde begins on April 10, asking you to review everything you’ve learned abroad, in school, or concerning things like publishing or promoting your ideas—more opportunities are coming later this year, but first you need to regroup. Mercury connects with Pluto on April 10, again asking you to think back to February 23 and March 16—insider information comes your way and you are much clearer on how you want to handle this information than you were in the past. Exaggerations are in the air as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12, but this isn’t new to you—think back to February 22 and March 15. March’s Mercury retrograde was annoying, but it certainly prepared you for conversations you have this month. Things are still popping up from out of the blue, but you’ve got a better grasp on things.

Mid-month is busy for Venus as it connects with Saturn on April 12, then connects with Pluto on April 14, and finally clashes with Jupiter on April 15. Venus is the planet of love and beauty and sometimes has a reputation for being shallow—this is not the case at all at this time. Venus works out serious conversations concerning values and commitments as it connects with Saturn, and when Venus mingles with Pluto, we’re seeking depth and we won’t settle of anything less than the real thing. For you, Aries, this is an important time to connect with your inner voice and listen to your gut. You hate having regrets—in fact, when you act impulsively, it’s not because you’re a silly ram who looks before they leap for no reason, but because you really don’t want to miss an opportunity or betray your instincts. This is going to be a powerful time to explore your intuition and built your trust in yourself. You’re diving deep into your emotions as Venus connects with Jupiter—and you’re having fun, too. Big, wild parties and exciting adventures abound! The sun clashes with Pluto on April 14, which stirs up power struggles and asks you to keep your ego in check, especially when it comes to your career or your reputation—but the sun also connects with lucky Jupiter on April 14, opening new doors. An exciting travel opportunity may arrive.

Messenger planet Mercury enters your sign, Aries, on April 17, perking you up—you’re feeling sharper mentally, and ready for some big conversations concerning your relationships that will arrive during the full moon in Libra (a blue moon, as it is the second full moon in Libra this Aries season) on April 19. If you thought you were done clearing out psychic debris concerning partnerships last month, guess again—more release is taking place now. Situations that have been brewing between you and your partners come to a big climax. Remember, the goal of Libra is to be fair and balanced—true compromise benefits both parties. If you’re “faking it” in bed or in your friendships just to keep someone else happy, it’s not working.

Taurus season begins and Venus enters your sign, Aries, finding you in an especially flirtatious and sensual mood! Spend time in a garden, eat a sumptuous meal, or snuggle a sweetheart. You’re feeling flirtatious. Finances are also on your mind, thanks to the sun in Taurus illuminating the sector of your chart that rules cash. Emotionally, issues concerning self-worth and security are on your mind, too. The sun meets Uranus on April 22, bringing brilliant eureka moments, especially concerning finances. Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, stirring an intense energy in the air, especially at work. If you’re in the public eye or trying to grow your reach, Pluto’s change in direction this month is one to keep an eye on.

You ruling planet Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27, creating a sluggish energy. Watch out for paranoia—maybe don’t watch a bunch or horror movies before bed! Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, finding you reflecting on your goals and career. Saturn retrograde asks you to review your work so far this year. 2019 has been full speed ahead, with no retrograde in sight until March, but this month, three slow moving planets—Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn—begin their retrograde journeys. I know you like to keep things moving at a fast pace, Aries, but resting and reviewing are key parts to making life work! These retrogrades ask that you look at the big picture, consider your reputation, and continue to explore your options—all while slowing down and reconsidering where you’ve been. Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in May!