Monthly Horoscope: Aries, April 2023

The sun is shining in your sign, Aries: It’s your season for celebration and being the center of attention! You can feeling reinvigorated and aligned with your sense of purpose, and your confidence and determination may take you very far in the coming year. The sun in your sign supports you in gaining clarity on your goals and making decisions that help you achieve these dreams! Aries are famously fearless and confident, but you can feel especially in-charge right now.

Mercury enters Taurus and squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on April 3: Communication planet Mercury in earth sign Taurus is deliberate, focused, and sometimes stubborn. Mercury in Taurus could find you organizing your finances and budget, and bodes well for negotiations! News about money or other resources might come your way. Mercury’s square with Pluto can find you learning important—perhaps previously hidden—information! An intense discussion with a team or community may also take place. Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, which bodes well for making commitments and discussing long-term plans. Prioritizing rest or privacy could also be a theme at this time: Don’t overbook yourself, dear Aries!

The full moon in your opposite sign Libra takes place on April 6, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. A situation that’s been brewing between you and a partner may reach a climax at this time. A confrontation could take place, but it can also be a spectacular time for collaboration! You could learn something new about a partner, explore their perspective, and uncover information. Fair give-and-take may be a topic of discussion, as Libra is all about balance and equality. You could be letting go of partnerships you’ve outgrown, and other relationships may be deepening.

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7, and you can see reflections of your dreams and fantasies in the real world: It may feel quite validating and inspiring! It’s a potent time for wishes to come true. Sweet gifts may be exchanged. Venus loves trinkets, but Neptune is all about the immaterial: Their harmonious alignment can bring items of deep spiritual or emotional significance your way. You and your romantic partners can explore fantasies at this time. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on this day, too, which means that the plans and discussions that take place between now and April 21 may be revisited during the course of the retrograde, especially financial plans. Renegotiations may take place.

Mercury connects with your ruling planet Mars in Cancer on April 8, inspiring a productive atmosphere at home and with family; discussions about these arenas move along quickly. Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, and the sun meets Jupiter in Aries, on April 11: Venus in Gemini is a fun, flirtatious, chatty placement that can find you receiving plenty of love letters or encouragement! A fun energy can flow in your local neighborhood, too. Venus’s alignment with power planet Pluto can mean forming deep bonds. A powerful conversation may find you and a friend or lover feeling especially close. The sun’s meeting with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, creates an especially fun, uplifting, and expansive atmosphere, perhaps finding you exploring new opportunities and embarking on a great adventure! The mood is warm and inspired.

Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14, bringing a less cozy atmosphere (sweet Venus loves to cuddle, but taskmaster Saturn does not), and a realization about what’s truly important to you may arise. Boundaries could be set at this time. If you’ve been wearing a happy face about something that annoys you to keep the peace, you might feel ready to drop the act, even if it disappoints someone. Aries are optimists who love saying yes to whatever opportunity life brings, but sometimes it’s got to be a no!

The solar eclipse in your sign, Aries, takes place on April 20! Solar eclipses are regarded by astrologers as profound moments of change. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one can feel more significant, perhaps even fated. The way you introduce yourself to people and generally interact with the world may undergo a big change. Perhaps you’ve earned a new title or your identity has expanded somehow. Another word to describe all the exciting things you are, and all that you bring to the world, could be added to the list. You could be stepping out in some way, claiming your independence, or showing up in your partnerships in a different way.

The sun also enters Taurus on April 20, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances, security, and comfort, making it a powerful period for organizing your budget and your belongings, and considering what’s truly valuable to you. How do you want to spend your money, as well as your time and energy? Also on this day, the sun squares off with Pluto, which could find you making important decisions about how you invest your time, energy, and money. Power dynamics regarding money could be exposed.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, which can find you revisiting discussions about wealth and security, especially ones that began on or after April 7, when Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow. Mercury retrograde has a bad reputation, but it can actually be a fantastic opportunity for renegotiation. It’s also a time to rest and take it slow. We might be more forgetful at the moment, but this Mercury retrograde, Aries might find misplaced items! Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, and conversations begin to move forward at that point. Mercury will clear its post-retrograde shadow on June 1, meaning the stories that unfold during the retrograde will likely come to an end.

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, which can find us revisiting discussions that took place around April 8, perhaps concerning home or family. Plans may be renegotiated or reworked. The sun mingles with Saturn on April 25, inspiring a strong sense of maturity and responsibility: People are in a productive mood! You could be making sense of something you’ve had a hard time putting your finger on. Your ruling planet Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on April 29, and your confidence and willingness to experiment might find you achieving something exciting! An issue at home may be spontaneously resolved. A quick solution to a problem concerning your sense of stability could be found. Things may be happening quickly and suddenly.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in May!