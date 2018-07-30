Monthly Horoscope: Aries, August 2018

This is usually such a playful time of year for you, Aries, but eclipse/retrograde season is here to complicate things! As the Sun in Leo illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, expect things to get dramatic and tempers to flare! Your ruling planet Mars is retrograde in Aquarius at the start of this month, finding you in heated situations among the communities, clubs, and cliques you belong to. Some shocking news arrives on August 1, when Mars squares off with Uranus.

The surprises keep coming as Uranus begins its retrograde on August 7—this is a smart time to keep your financial situation in check! Emotionally, you’re feeling a little rocked and questioning your worth, especially within the communities you belong to, but dear ram, if you’re not appreciated, that’s a sure sign you should get out of there. Your leadership skills, sincerity, and fearlessness are assets worth plenty!

The energy shifts as sweet, sexy Venus enters air sign Libra and lights up the relationship sector of your chart on August 6, creating an easygoing atmosphere between you and your partners—a cooperative vibe is in the air! Deep connections are forming between you and your lovers, as well as with people you collaborate with creatively, as the Sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6. Harmonious energy continues to flow around connecting with people as Venus meets with Mars on August 7.

Interesting news arrives on August 8, when the Sun meets with communication planet Mercury (currently retrograde in Leo, finding you running into some exes!). Things get tricky on August 9, when Venus squares off with the planet of fears and limits, Saturn—this is not a cute time to plan a date, and a grouchy vibe is in the air.

One of the most crucial days of this month is August 11, when the solar eclipse in Leo brings about a huge revelation concerning your love life. Fertility, fun, and creativity are major themes at this time, too. Have you been having enough fun, Aries? Expressing yourself creatively? Enjoying love and romance? If you’ve been on the wrong path around these themes, this eclipse will put you on the right one—which is fab! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a comfortable experience. Eclipses are very emotional and exhausting, and the process may not be easy, though it is necessary.

Lots of talk takes place during this eclipse, as Mercury squares off with the planet of growth and abundance (and exaggeration!), Jupiter. Deep conversations arise, and you’re getting to the bottom of a situation you might have thought was all fun and games. Mercury ends its retrograde on August 19 after making a playful connection with Venus on August 18 (likely bringing good news, or at least cooperative energy, your way), and will meet with Jupiter again on August 28, bringing conversations from the eclipse back up for discussion.

Mars reenters Capricorn on August 12, finding you rethinking your career plan, as well as reconsidering your reputation and relationship to the public. The zodiac sign Aries is known for its temper…but do you want to be known for your temper? It’s time to reflect on this. Mars retrograde ends on August 27, and when it does, a boost in energy and a refreshed sense of purpose, direction, and willpower will arrive.

Jupiter makes a lovely connection with Neptune on August 19, which is a beautifully emotional, healing, creative, and imaginative time for you, Aries. It’s a fab opportunity to connect on a deep and psychic level with an intimate partner, or to engage deeply in your spiritual practice. Pay close attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams! Powerful transformations may take place at this time as you easily slip out of old behavior patterns that no longer serve you.

Virgo season officially kicks off on August 23, finding the Sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your routines and rituals. This is a wonderful time to get organized, sort things out around your schedule and day job, and check in with your health and wellness routine. August 25 brings some shifts as the Sun connects with Uranus to pave the way for a beneficial eureka moment. The Sun also connects with Saturn, creating a helpful, grounding energy around getting your work done and connecting with your bosses or mentors.

The month wraps up with an emotionally intense full moon in Pisces on August 26. Get plenty of sleep! Your dreams are going to be very active at this time! Virgo season finds you hard at work; however, now is the time to take some time off to focus on healing. Difficult energy is in the air during this full moon as Venus squares off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, finding you confronting issues around manipulation or power struggles within your partnerships. The best way to work with Pluto when things are going sour is to reveal the secrets that Pluto so desperately needs to keep in the dark: bring the truth to light under this full moon for healing and renewal. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, but we all know the zodiac wheel keeps spinning, Aries. Good luck this month, and see you in September!