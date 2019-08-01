Monthly Horoscope: Aries, August 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Leo season is one of the funnest times of year for you, dear Aries, and this August is especially thrilling thanks to electric Uranus! The atmosphere is filled with celebration and romance, and surprises come your way on August 2 when Venus in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. This is an especially exciting time to party—but be mindful of your spending. You might discover that something you didn’t consider becomes super important to you—and you’re ready to take action and get what you want!

Videos by VICE

Celebrate Leo season with this guide to all things regal, glamorous and golden, and go to a party or two!

Lighting a candle is a great spiritual practice to keep those creative juices flowing so you’re ready to take action and get what you want.

So many opportunities open up for you this month, especially as lucky planet Jupiter (currently in fellow fire sign Sagittarius) makes harmonious connections with the sun and Venus in Leo on August 7 and 8 respectively. Amazing travel opportunities, festive celebrations, and thrills in your love life are in full swing! The best part? Things are flowing so easily. There’s a peacefulness in the air, so make time for your spiritual practice between date night and all that partying, because the spiritual connection you feel at this time runs deep.

Jupiter ends its retrograde on August 11, creating an atmosphere of expansion and curiosity—exciting travels are on the horizon! If you’re in school or studying a subject you’re passionate about, expect to learn and be inspired by so much over the coming months. Also on August 11, Mercury enters Leo and Uranus begins its retrograde, bringing you plenty of party invitations and love letters, but finding you dealing with unexpected issues in your finances. A surprising financial win may take place, but it’s a risky time to spend money. Uranus retrograde is a great time to read up on finances, especially the aspects that inspire yet confuse you like investing or cryptocurrency!

Feeling in the mood for travel? Let adventure lead the way with an interesting experience you haven’t tried before.

Be ready for those party (or date night!) invitations with a statement piece in the spirit of the season.

Try these tips on all the small, but impactful, financial changes you can make this month to prepare for unexpected issues.

A magical moment arrives as the sun and Venus meet in Leo on August 14. It’s the start of a new cycle in creativity, celebration, and romance. Life is hard…but it’s also beautiful, and August brings you many opportunities to savor joy, be inspired, and fall in love! A powerful time for release comes with the full moon in Aquarius on August 15—some dreams have come true, but not everything has worked out as you planned, and maybe that’s a good thing! You’re letting go of some ideals you might have held too long, and you’re releasing friendships or hobbies that no longer serve you. This full moon may also kick up some drama in your social life, but tap into Aquarius’s cool, detached energy to help you stay logical and fair about it all. Unexpected news arrives as Mercury in Leo clashes with Uranus on August 16, especially when it comes to money—however, an epiphany may also dawn. Stay open-minded! Mercury is all about information and details, and as it connects with wildcard Uranus, staying flexible is the best you can do.

Virgo season starts on August 23, but you’ll feel the change in energy early as your ruling planet Mars and Venus enter Virgo on August 18 and 21, respectively. Virgo season is all about getting organized, focusing on personal wellness and self care, and getting your to-do lists handled—and Mars in Virgo will bring you the stamina you need to get things done! Venus in Virgo finds you running into cuties as you do your errands, and will inspire you to beautify your work space and create more harmony in your daily schedule. Virgo has a grounded, down-to-earth energy. This is a wonderful time to connect with nature and your physical senses. You’re usually very busy during Virgo season, but balance is important—this is a wonderful time to gift yourself a spa treatment.

It may be time to let go of relationships that seem to be holding you down. Here’s how to do it without the drama.

Stay on top of your schedule when you’re feeling the need to get your to-do lists organized.

Beautify your work space with something that inspires you.

Great news comes your way as Mercury connects with Jupiter on August 21! People are in an excited mood, so some exaggerations may take place, but, they’re well meaning. This is a fantastic time to connect with people and brainstorm ideas. A productive and creative new journey begins in your life as Venus and Mars meet in Virgo on August 24. The mood is social, but you’re not just having fun for the heck of it (like the wild party Leo season was!), the things you’re doing having meaning and purpose! Virgo is a sign that’s all about service, and you’re focused on doing things that matter. In your relationships, a new way to work with your schedules will arrive, and if you’re in new partnerships, you’ll sort out whether or not you want to leave your toothbrush at their spot! This is a wonderful astrological alignment for your day job, so circle this date if you’re looking or work or a gig, or plan a meeting with your coworkers if you’ve got some exciting projects underway. Also bringing good vibes to your daily routine and your day job is Venus, Mars and the sun all connecting with Uranus on August 26, 28, and 29, respectively. This brings a big dose of excitement and ingenuity! It’s a great time to shake things up– fantastic changes are taking place!

Try a guided experience to take a stress-free day trip into nature and reconnect with your physical senses.

It’s a great time for a spa day, to achieve some balance after a heavy month!

When you want to connect with like-minded people for a good brainstorm, but don’t know where to start, read this book may offer some networking tips.

It can feel great this month to connect with groups and organize around a cause that matters to you.

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo on August 29, again helping you get organized, and helping you get grounded and consider the details (instead of rushing ram’s horns first into things!). Mercury in Virgo reminds you that slowing down just a little bit can get you very far ahead in the end! If you’re eager to hear news about a gig or your job, Mercury in Virgo will deliver it to you. The month wraps up with a new moon in Virgo on August 30, marking the beginning of a fresh start around your everyday rituals. It’s a wonderful time to kick a bad habit, or to start fresh at work or around a project that’s important to you. It’s big back to school energy — remember when you were a kid and you got all those fresh notebooks? That’s where we’re at now. Good luck this month, and see you in September, Aries!