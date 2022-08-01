Monthly Horoscope: Aries, August 2022

Leo season is a fun time of year for you, Aries, as the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules romance, creativity, fun, and celebration! Leo is the zodiac sign that rules the heart, and Leo season calls on you to live passionately. If you have a crush on someone, it’s an exciting time to connect with them; if you’re in a relationship, Leo season calls you to celebrate the love you share! If you haven’t been making space to let loose and party, free up some time to do so. Leo season asks you to live life to the fullest!

Your ruling planet Mars meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus on August 1, which can find you taking a radical new approach to your finances. You may receive a surprising gift at this time, or discovering that you own something quite valuable, though you might also find yourself spending money you hadn’t planned on spending. The thing about Uranus is that it’s the planet of unpredictability, which, when it comes to money, can be especially frustrating! This alignment can find you inspired to review your budget, and to think about novel ways to earn and grow your wealth. A brilliant breakthrough can take place at this time, but being responsible about money is also a major theme! Venus in Cancer mingles with Uranus and Mars on August 2, inspiring experimentation, and perhaps helping you smooth over any bumps regarding money, security, or comfort.

Mercury enters Virgo on August 4, which can help you get reorganized: You may be reworking your schedule or rearranging things in your home. Information or news about a gig you’re interested in may come your way, or you might be starting a new job or project. Mercury is all about details, and Virgo is meticulous: While astrologers often say Aries is always in a hurry, Mercury in Virgo will likely find you approaching your work with diligence!

August 7 can be an especially romantic time thanks to Venus’s connection with Neptune in Pisces—but some important boundaries may be set in your friendships, too, as Mars squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. Venus’s alignment with Neptune can inspire spiritual connection: A magical, whimsical atmosphere flows, and it’s a powerful time to connect with people on a deep, emotional level. If you’re in love, you and your partner may be getting especially cozy, making your living space more conducive to connection, perhaps creating a sanctuary from the outside world. If you’re not looking for love, you could be working with this astrological alignment by making your home a more comforting, safe zone for you to nourish yourself physically and emotionally: Perhaps you’re making home-cooked meals for yourself and loved ones, or designing a special space in your home for you to meditate. Again, Mars squares off with Saturn on this day, which could find you setting important limits with friends or rethinking your budget or approach to money—but sprucing up your home and connecting with loved ones doesn’t need to cost a thing! You don’t have to do something expensive or splashy to make memories with the people you love or to create a lovely home for yourself.

Venus opposes Pluto in Capricorn on August 9, which can mark an important turning point in your career, especially as it relates to your work-life balance. An important change in your living situation may relieve some tension at this time. Power dynamics can be addressed, and it’s important to remember that you don’t need to navigate these issues alone: Enlist someone qualified to help mediate the situation or to help guide you through how to approach things!

The full moon in Aquarius on August 11 can bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. You may be leaving a friend group, or exploring a new community. This is a powerful time for teamwork; a group effort can lead to a resolution, and a long-held wish may be coming true. Full moons are typically quite emotional: Deep feelings may be surfacing, and you might be learning more about yourself from a new perspective. It’s a powerful time to take a detached look at your inner life and emotions.

Independence may be a big theme for you, Aries, during this full moon as the sun squares off with Uranus. You could be seeking financial independence, or this may manifest in your creative pursuits as you break from expectations to experiment with something new. This may also manifest in your love life: If you’re feeling bored with a partner, you might want to shake things up and try something totally new! Venus enters Leo on this day, which can bode very well for your love life, perhaps finding you connecting with a new crush or reigniting the spark with someone you love. Venus in Leo can find you creatively inspired, and also bodes well for your social life, as you may be attending fun celebrations! Your ruling planet Mars also connects with Neptune during this full moon, inspiring confidence, and helping you connect with your inner voice, imagination, and creativity.

Important boundaries can be set in your social life as the sun opposes Saturn on August 14, and also on this day, your ruling planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring a productive atmosphere at work and in financial negotiations. Your influence is especially powerful at this time! Mercury connects with Uranus on August 16, inspiring creative thinking, and perhaps finding you having a breakthrough regarding finances or a project you’re working on. An especially fun energy arrives as Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Aries, on August 18: This alignment can bode especially well for your love life, and an open-hearted, free spirited atmosphere flows!

Your ruling planet Mars enters Gemini on August 20, kicking up communication—but watch out for misunderstanding as Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21. A stronger day for communication may be August 22 as Mercury connects with Pluto, and this alignment can bode especially well for your career or projects. This could be an excellent time for networking.

The sun enters Virgo on August 22, bringing a productive atmosphere, both at work and in your personal life. You may feel particularly energized to tackle your to-do list and make improvements in your everyday routine. Uranus retrograde in Taurus begins on August 24, which could find you focused on finances: Themes like security and comfort are on your mind, and you may be very conscious about being prepared for unexpected situations. A novel approach to money may inspire you at this time. Mercury enters relationship oriented Libra on August 26, encouraging connection and helping you understand your partner’s point of view. This can be a busy period in your social life and an exciting time to make introductions!

August 27 brings the new moon in Virgo, which can find you committing to a new daily routine. You may be starting a new gig or new project. This is an excellent moment to get reorganized and spruce up your workspace. In your personal life, this can be a powerful new moon for committing to a wellness routine. You may be editing your wardrobe or beauty cabinet.

The planet of beauty, Venus, squares off with Uranus during this new moon, which could find you intrigued by a new aesthetic, new thrills, new pleasures. You may be itching to break free from routine! If you’ve been feeling bored, this new moon calls you to explore something new and exciting, and Venus’s alignment with Uranus can find you thrilled to experiment. Just watch out for big egos as the sun squares off with Mars. That said, the sun and Mars’s alignment could find you feeling especially decisive and ready to cut ties with whatever you feel you need to let go of in order to embrace change.

Carve out time to rest as Venus opposes Saturn on August 28: The mood may not be the cheeriest or coziest! Venus is the planet of love and pleasure, but Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac and is all about work, not play. So there may be some creative or romantic blocks at this time. Don’t take it to heart; instead, reflect on your expectations, standards, and boundaries, and discuss these matters maturely.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in September!