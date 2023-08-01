Monthly Horoscope: Aries, August 2023

The sun in fellow fire sign Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules romance, creativity, and having fun, making this time of year a joyous one filled with celebration and excitement!

Leo is all about drama, but a full moon in Aquarius on August 1 asks us to step back from all the activity and take a detached view of things. If you’ve been falling in love, this full moon can find you and your partner reconnecting on an intellectual level or talking more plainly about your hopes and dreams for the future. If you’ve been spending a lot of time with a certain social circle, this full moon may find you assessing who you really want to continue associating with. You might also be wrapping up a creative project at this time.

August 1 also finds your ruling planet Mars in Virgo connecting with Jupiter in Taurus, and Mercury in Virgo opposing Saturn in Pisces. Mars’s alignment with Jupiter bodes well for building wealth and productivity! This connection can find things resolving quickly, but you might have to navigate delays or scheduling issues as Mercury opposes Saturn. The best way to work with this energy is to be patient!

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow in Virgo on August 3: The projects and conversations, especially at work or regarding your daily routine, that begin between now and when the retrograde begins on August 23 could be revisited and reworked in some way during the retrograde.

Fantastic gifts may be exchanged as the sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6—but watch your spending. Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on August 9. Novel thrills and boredom busters abound, but if you’re in a boring relationship, if you’re tired of the art you’re working on, or if you’re generally feeling uninspired, you can make an unexpected pivot at this time. Mercury in Virgo aligns with Jupiter also on August 9, which could bring good news about a gig or an exciting new opportunity. People are in an open-minded and easygoing mood.

A new chapter in your love life begins as the sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13. Venus is retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, a zodiac sign that’s all about integrity and passion, and reconnecting with what’s truly meaningful to you is a major theme for Aries. If you’re in a relationship out of habit or working on projects that don’t align with your sense of purpose, you may find that it feels dishonest to continue with them, and the sun’s meeting with Venus spells a new start in love and creativity.

A new romance could bloom as a result of turning away from a relationship that isn’t fulfilling your heart. A new artistic endeavor may begin. Venus retrograde in Leo asks us to get clear about who we are at a core level, and the art work you’re making at this time could reflect the journey you’re on. Close loved ones, family, and children could also be on your mind and a new journey regarding these themes could be beginning. Creating more time to have fun and enjoy life is also a focus.

The sun squares off with Uranus on August 15, which can find you ready to make a surprising change in your life. You may feel ready to take a big risk, but consider financial logistics carefully before taking the leap. A new moon in Leo takes place on August 16, and like the sun meeting Venus, it could mean a fresh start regarding all the things the sun in Leo highlights for you: Love, creativity, and joy! A special invitation may arrive during this new moon, perhaps to go on a date or attend a swanky party! Also on this day, your ruling planet Mars aligns with Uranus, which could bring an unexpected win, perhaps in your finances!

August 22 has its ups and downs as Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces. Venus’s square with Jupiter can bring some raucous fun, but be very careful not to overindulge or overspend. Mars’s opposition with Neptune can also inspire laziness. People may be passive aggressive, and there could be plenty of slacking off. Someone’s sleazy or not-so-honest side could be revealed.

Your attention can turn to your to-do list and fitness goals as the sun enters Virgo on August 23. Mercury retrograde also begins in Virgo on this day, which could find you returning to a project you previously put on the back burner. Keep your plans flexible: You might be forgetful while the planet of logic and communication is retrograde, and lots of rescheduling could take place. Plans and conversations may be revisited and reworked. A gig you previously passed on may be offered to you again. Discussions begin to move forward when Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and the post-retrograde shadow ends on September 30, by which time your focus will be on new things.

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, and while Mercury retrograde is often considered a time for rest, this could be a particularly productive day with some big professional wins! Things may slow down on August 27 as the sun opposes Saturn, which can be an important time to set boundaries around your time and availability. If you’ve been slacking off, the result of laziness may become apparent now! If you’ve been hard at work, congratulate yourself for a job well done, and schedule some time to relax!

Also on August 27, your ruling planet Mars enters your opposite sign Libra: You could be connecting with someone especially dashing—or confrontational! Your partners may be more energized to tackle projects, or inspired to stand up for a cause they are passionate about. This is an exciting period for connection, but you could also be cutting ties as Mars in Libra asks us to be clear about who we want to connect with.

Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 28: Uranus is all about unpredictability, and it’s possible that money will be a focus for you at this time. Perhaps you’re exploring a risky investment, or maybe it’s the opposite and you’re trying out a new budget! Either way, surprises might pop up, and themes like security and taking care of your belongings are on your mind. Finding a balance between experimentation and safety is a theme.

The second full moon of the month, called a blue moon, takes place in Pisces on August 30. Virgo season can be a busy time of year for Aries, but the full moon in Pisces invites the ram to catch up on rest. Finding a healthy work-life balance is a big theme for you during this full moon. This could also be a spiritually enriching time, as you connect with your emotions and inner voice in some significant way, doing a deep dive on your psyche and exploring your shadow self! Secrets may be shared, and you can explore a hidden place. A quiet retreat someplace beautiful and secluded could be calling your name.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in September!