Monthly Horoscope: Aries, December 2018

Sagittarius season means adventure for you, Aries, but Mercury has been retrograde, so this adventure has had some bumps in the road, miscommunications, and delays. The energy shifts on December 1, when Mercury moves backwards from Sagittarius to Scorpio—an emotional water sign that finds you in deep exploration of your past, as well as your fears of the future and the unknown. When we’re fearful, we can become stuck—but Mercury is all about movement. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio wants you to wriggle free from the things that have paralyzed you emotionally, even if it might feel scary and frustrating to revisit things you thought you’d escaped.

Burying your emotions isn’t the answer—it’s time to dig them up and heal the pain, to move on and grow. This is a hard journey, but Venus will enter Scorpio on December 2, which will certainly help—maybe even financially! Sweet Venus in sexy Scorpio will certainly give your intimate relationships a boost, but watch out for big egos on December 2, when the sun clashes with your ruling planet, Mars.

Mercury ends its retrograde on December 6, finding you moving forward around many emotionally-complicated issues, and a fantastic journey begins for you on December 7, during the new moon in Sagittarius. But the energy on December 7 will be tricky, so take it slow. Your ruling planet Mars will meet with Neptune, the planet of fantasy and delusions. This is not the time to binge watch movies about conspiracies, aliens, or the paranormal, as you run the risk of feeling paranoid as hell. The energy is ungrounded and emotionally-charged issues are being poked at, and you find yourself thinking the worst.

You’ve worked through so much during this Mercury retrograde, but with this new moon, it might feel like as soon as you’ve tackled one psychic beast, another rears its head. These demons are an illusion, they are the shadows in your mind, and during this new moon, they appear to be something other than what they are. Rather than allowing yourself to fall into these fantasies in a bad way, celebrate your imagination! Spend December 7 creating art, watching and reading inspiring films and books, listening to music and dancing—it’s Sagittarius season, so movement is key.

Mercury reenters fiery Sagittarius on December 12, finding you moving toward your goals, and feeling set free from what’s been bogging you down—everything feels so much smoother. The beginning of the month was not easy, but from this point on, December looks lovely! Sweet Venus and Saturn, the planet of responsibility, connect on December 16, a fantastic time to make arrangements after the confusion of Mercury retrograde. Your ruling planet Mars connects with Pluto on December 17, boosting your confidence and sharpening your psychic intuition—pay attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams. A total breakthrough takes place on December 20, as the sun connects with electric Uranus—exciting!

The winter solstice arrives on December 21, and the sun enters Capricorn to illuminate the sector of your chart that rules your career, reputation, and worldly success. A romantic and emotionally healing energy takes place as Venus connects with Neptune on December 21, plus, some very exciting news arrives thanks to Mercury’s meeting with Jupiter—luck is in the air!

There is a full moon in water sign Cancer on December 22—a hugely emotional full moon for you, Aries. When was the last time you had a good cry? This full moon is major for emotional release. You’ve worked through emotional demons this month, but things from your deep past—your childhood, things that have been taking place for generations in your family—will come to the surface. On a more mundane level, this full moon will be big for changes taking place in your home, like a move. Whether you’re staying or going, this is a great full moon to energetically cleanse your home, and to let go of the past—toss out things you no longer need, Aries!

Your ruling planet Mars enters your sign on December 31! This is revitalizing for you, Aries—you’re feeling powerful, in charge, brave…you’re feeling like yourself! Good luck this month, dear ram, and see you next year!