Monthly Horoscope: Aries, December 2020

Sagittarius season is an adventurous time of year for you, finding you expanding your reach and breaking out of your usual routine. Travel and education, two issues greatly impacted by COVID-19, are themes that are heavily on your mind at this time, and some forward progress may be made as the sun moves through Sagittarius. Whatever dreams and goals you have, Sagittarius season will help you in making them come true.

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 1, bringing news from abroad and generally creating a cheerful, open-minded atmosphere. Venus in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces on December 5, creating a powerfully sexy atmosphere that’s phenomenal for bonding with your partners on a deep and emotional level. This is also a potent time for gaining closure or leaning into your spiritual practices, especially when it comes to letting go or connecting with your intuition. The sun clashes with Neptune on December 9, which may bring some disappointments, and could also find you quite exhausted, so make time to rest!

Venus mingles with power planet Pluto on December 10, finding people eagerly investing in your talents and hard work. A big boost in energy arrives on December 11 as the sun connects with your ruling planet Mars, which will be especially beneficial if you are traveling, in school, publishing something, or otherwise trying to get the word out. Mercury clashes with Neptune on December 13, so watch out for miscommunications and give yourself time to rest. Your busy mind needs a break!

Sagittarius season is all about dreaming big, but not every plan will come into being, so be gentle with yourself if one of your big ideas falls through! There are so many more things to experiment with, and things get especially exciting on December 14 with the solar eclipse in Sagittarius. You are likely to learn some unexpected news and have your perception of things totally transformed—things are never the same after an eclipse, and your perspective undergoing a big shift! A major new project, travel plan, or advancement in your education make begin to take place.

Solid agreements, particularly concerning your career or life in public, take place as Venus mingles with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, the same day that Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing you messages of love and appreciation from all over the world! A big shift takes place as Saturn enters Aquarius on December 17, followed by Jupiter entering Aquarius on December 19. Saturn is the planet of boundaries and responsibility, and Jupiter of expansion and wisdom. As they both enter intellectual air sign Aquarius, you are stepping into a new role in your social life, exploring new social circles, and perhaps being invited to join a group. Your hard work is paying off financially, and also in terms of the connections you make, where you’re invited, and what sort of clout you have. You may begin some work that’s important to you politically or socially, joining a group that’s passionate about a personal cause. The sun meets Mercury on December 19, helping you get a better sense of the big picture: There are many details to sort through, but your vision for what you want the next chunk of your life to look like is coming together.

Business is on your mind as Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20! Exciting conversations concerning your career are taking place, and the sun enters Capricorn on December 21, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition. The winter solstice finds you stepping into a role of power or contemplating authority and how you want to be a leader in the coming year.

Also on December 21, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking a tremendous new cycle in your social life and who you associate with. You’re committing to a new vision for your future, detaching yourself form outdated modes of relating with people and organizing your life. Your ruling planet Mars clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, on December 23, so watch out for tempers and arguments on this day. Some tension may come up at work; be mindful how you go about things, ask yourself whether your actions reflect what you want your reputation to be. A shift in energy arrives as Mercury and the sun connect with Uranus on December 25 and 27, respectively, bringing unexpected news, breakthroughs, and solutions, especially in the realm of career and finances.

The month wraps up on a sensitive note with the full moon in Cancer on December 29 and Venus’s clashes with Neptune on December 30. This full moon is all about releasing the past: It’s a powerful time to get rid of items around your home that you no longer need, and to energetically cleanse your space. Spruce up your alter and reconnect with your ancestors. You’re in a nostalgic mood, so make yourself some comfort foods and spend quality time with people you love. A touch of insecurity is in the air as Venus clashes with Neptune, so reach out and let people know you love them, and make your needs known, too.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in January!