Monthly Horoscope: Aries, February 2022

Aquarius season is often an uplifting time of year for you, dear Aries: You’re reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future, in an experimental mood, eager to try new things and connect with people!

It’s an exciting time in your social life, and you may be engaging with a new social circle thanks to the new moon in Aquarius on February 1. Aquarius isn’t a sign that cares much about “fitting in,” but it is a sign that appreciates community and intellectual exchange, two themes that are major for you at this time. This is a powerful moment to work toward a cause you are passionate about, and to connect with people who want to build the same future you are envisioning.

Mercury retrograde ends on February 3 in earth sign Capricorn, which can find you finally moving forward with plans and conversations about your career. Your ruling planet Mars is also in Capricorn, boosting your stamina and helping you strategize. A reward or recognition may come your way on February 4 as Mars mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an energy of creativity and abundance. Also on February 4, the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you working out a new commitment or plan for the future. The mood can be quite serious or focused, and responsibility is a big theme at this time!

Your ruling planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on February 8, which could bring unexpected movement toward a goal or a surprising gift or payment of some kind. This is an exciting moment to try something new, especially at work. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 11, finding you thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022: More information may be coming to the surface, and this is a powerful opportunity for research. A conversation about power may be beginning. Mercury’s meeting with Pluto can find you making important, calculated decisions. You’re a natural leader, Aries, but you can be impulsive at times: With Mars, Mercury and Pluto all in wise Capricorn, this is a great moment for you to practice patience, especially when it comes to your career.

Communication planet Mercury enters logical air sign Aquarius on February 14, finding you considering things from a cool, detached perspective. Communication in your social life may kick up, and it’s an exciting time to network professionally and socially. The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo arrives on February 16, brightly illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! If something has been brewing between you and a crush, things may reach a climax at this time. In your established romantic partnerships, this full moon can reignite passion—it’s an especially energizing time to connect!

This full moon in big-hearted Leo wants you to have fun, Aries, so let loose, and spend time doing things you love with the people you adore! This is also a creative time for you, and an artistic project you have been working on may finally be ready. Venus, currently in Capricorn, meets your ruling planet Mars during this full moon, which bodes well for your popularity and success!

Lucky Jupiter mingles with electric Uranus on February 17: Jupiter is the planet of expansion, and Uranus of genius, so their connection can inspire brilliance and innovation, and may also bring financial opportunities your way. Just try not to add too many items to your to-do list, and prioritize rest as the sun enters Pisces on February 18. Pisces season is a time for you to slow down and take a break from your everyday routine. A little escape somewhere artistically inspiring, or a retreat in nature, may be just what you need at this time. Unplug and unwind, dear Aries.

Mars connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on February 23: While Mars is the planet of action, its connection with mystical Neptune can encourage you to slow down and be gentle with yourself and the things you’re creating. Reflect on how you can support yourself and take more breaks so you don’t burn out. On another note, you love fighting for the underdog as an Aries, and you may find yourself rooting for one now! Make sure you know who you’re advocating for, and don’t jump to conclusions. For example, if you’re trying to get a friend hired at your place of work, perhaps check that they’re truly qualified, or that they haven’t flaked on their last few commitments, or that they definitely want the position. It’s generous of you to want to help everyone, but not everyone wants the help, or is ready for the responsibility. That said, in situations where you’re advocating for people who want and deserve your assistance, Mars’s connection with Neptune may bode very well for success!

Venus connects with Neptune on February 24, inspiring romance and glamour! You can be feeling especially popular at this time, Aries. In your love life, it’s an exciting moment to connect with partners about your shared dreams and fantasies: You may learn something surprising as Mercury squares off with Uranus. Money may also be on your mind at this time, as you reconsider how to organize yourself financially. The lesson for you this month is to make cautious, educated choices, and as Mercury squares off with Uranus, your impetuosity may be piqued—so slow down, and make mindful moves!

Good luck this month, dear Aries, and see you in March!