Monthly Horoscope: Aries, February 2023

The sun in Aquarius illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to network, explore new communities, and focus on teamwork. You could be discovering a new hobby at this time, and perhaps joining a crew of people who share this interest. Emotionally, you may be feeling a grounded optimism: You’re inspired by the future, and ready to make your dreams come true! Aries can be called impatient and bossy, but a cool, serene, patient, and focused energy may be strong within you at this time.

The sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3, which might find you learning something surprising about the people or situations you’ve invested your energy, time, or resources into. You may feel compelled to take sudden action, especially if something surprises you—but is reacting impulsively to something unexpected really the best idea? Take it slow, and be mindful of situations that drain your energy or don’t align with your goals and values, and pull back methodically, if need be.

Venus in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini on February 4, inspiring a fun, busy, and chatty atmosphere, and a great celebration could take place on February 5 during the full moon in fellow fire sign Leo! Full moons are famously emotional, and yes, big drama may bubble to the surface during this time… But so could plenty of fun! This full moon asks you to let loose, dance, sing, and be your passionate, fiery self! A situation that’s been brewing between you and a crush could come to a climax. If you’re in an established relationship, things may be heating up again; romance flourishes under the full moon in Leo for Aries! A creative breakthrough could take place, and you may be wrapping up an art project.

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, perhaps bringing an inspiring message your way. Or maybe you’ll be the one motivating others: Your leadership skills could be a fantastic influence at this time. Your faith in yourself and the work you do is quite contagious! Venus connects with Uranus on February 8, which may bring an unexpected gift your way. You could be connecting with someone influential as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10. A new career path or opportunity can open up, one that’s quite rare and perhaps only open to people in-the-know. An important discussion about power may be had.

Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, finding you communicating in a very clear, logical, and perhaps detached way. This could be a productive time for research, problem solving, and writing. Mercury in Aquarius may also bring an uptick in social invitations. Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, making for an especially whimsical and magical atmosphere that’s fantastic for romance, making art, or even exploring your spirituality! Or perhaps all three: Maybe a spiritual bond with someone special could form as you attend a concert? That said, some Aries prefer to be alone during this astrological alignment, so a retreat out of town someplace secluded where you can stay up all night, dancing under the stars, hidden away from the rest of the world, unplugged and unreachable, could be exactly what you crave! Whatever it is you desire, Venus and Neptune encourages you to indulge… just stay grounded and responsible as you do so!

Encouraging responsibility is the sun’s meeting with Saturn in Aquarius on February 16: This alignment may find you and the people you’re in community with discussing your responsibilities to one another. A new commitment or goal can be formed. Mercury connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, on February 17, inspiring optimism and boding well for social connection. You may feel more introverted as the sun enters Pisces on February 18. Pisces season is a lovely time for you to slow down, rest, and take a break from your busy schedule. Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, which might find you gaining access to something rare and valuable: Perhaps a gift will come your way, or some juicy information may arrive!

February 20 brings the new moon in Pisces, plus Venus enters your sign, Aries! The new moon in Pisces encourages you to take a serious break from all your hard work. Sleep in and get cozy! Make time to do absolutely nothing. Spend time in quiet meditation, away from screens and responsibilities, and listen to what your inner voice shares with you. Venus in your sign can find you feeling especially charming and attractive, and it also bodes well for connection over the next few weeks. Venus is the planet of beauty, and this new moon is in water sign Pisces: Indulging in an at-home spa day or traveling to a rejuvenating hot spring could be a fun idea!

Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21, perhaps bringing surprising news your way. Mercury is the planet of logic and organization, but Uranus is the planet of unpredictability: Their square could mean that plans are rearranged. While this can be frustrating, it could also be a relief if you’re ready for a change in routine! Mercury connects with your ruling planet Mars on February 22, helping communication move along swiftly. Answers you’re looking for may be found in unexpected places toward the end of this month. A communication breakthrough could also take place, and your adaptability and willingness to try new things can take you very far.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in March!