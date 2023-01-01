Monthly Horoscope: Aries, January 2023

The sun in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, reputation, and legacy, which can find you reflecting deeply on what you want out of life. Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1, and you may be receiving a valuable reward or recognition, stepping into an important leadership role, or embarking on a new career path!

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn could mean revisiting old dreams you had for your future, and you’re coming up with new creative plans based on this vision as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2. You can feel especially popular as Venus enters Aquarius on January 3! This is an exciting period in your social life as you meet new friends and connect with groups and communities that share your hobbies and interests. You could also be connecting with a romantic partner in a deep, intellectual way! Venus connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, on January 4, bringing you an especially notable encounter. An easygoing, upbeat energy flows. A wish you have may come true! Great progress can be made toward a team effort or shared goal.

The full moon in Cancer takes place on January 6, bringing an issue regarding your home, family, living situation, or personal life to a head. You could be moving, renovating, or redecorating. You may be donating items you no longer need. An issue with a roommate or family member can be addressed. You’re reconnecting with the past in some meaningful way. Cancer is all about nurture, safety, and protection, and full moons are quite emotional: You’re pondering how to care for yourself emotionally, and this is a powerful time to assess your boundaries and set limits around your time and availability. Capricorn season finds you hard at work, but the full moon in Cancer may mean that you need to set new boundaries between your life in the public eye and your personal life.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, which can find you learning something important about your career or your life in public: Information can resurface, or a realization may be made. Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8, perhaps bringing a surprising discussion about money, or a brilliant idea that will benefit you financially. Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars, now retrograde in Gemini, on January 9, inspiring a fun, busy atmosphere in your social life, and you’re discovering something important about yourself and your communication style. An important message can be shared at this time. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, and when this takes place, you can realize that you’ve learned so much about yourself and what motivates you!

You can gain brilliant intuitive insight as the sun connects with Neptune on January 13, and Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, perhaps finding you stumbling upon an unexpected resource—but you may also realize something about your friendships or communities that you hadn’t before, and rethinking your investment. Implementing a new solution to an old problem can challenge the status quo, and you can realize who is—and isn’t—open to change in your circle. Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18, helping communication issues in groups and friendships move forward, connecting you with someone influential, or finding you in a powerful role!

Aquarius season begins on January 20, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, making it a powerful time to work toward manifesting your goals! Aquarius inspires us to take a logical, detached approach to things, and you’re doing just that with the new moon in Aquarius on January 21. This new moon can find you embracing a fresh start with a friend or joining a new social circle. You could be connecting with a community that believes in the causes you care about.

Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22, which could find you making an important agreement. Venus and Saturn’s alignment bodes well for negotiating expectations and making commitments. Also on this day, Uranus ends its retrograde, which could find you eager to take a financial risk—don’t rush into any decisions and be sure that anything you risk, whether money, time, or energy, isn’t something you’d miss if it were lost!

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere that’s fantastic for connecting with friends, exploring new ideas, and simply enjoying life! You can feel a big boost of confidence and a deep connection to your community. The world can feel very big at this time, but this expansive atmosphere can also be quite comforting: Opportunities and possibilities abound, and your life may be opening up in some significant way! Sometimes too many options can be overwhelming, but you’re in the mood to experiment and explore, and without the pressure to commit to any one option, this exploration can be fun! Don’t limit yourself, dear Aries!

Venus enters Pisces on January 27, which can find you exploring hidden desires and craving time alone with a love interest! You could feel more quiet than usual: Aries usually loves the thrill of the chase, but your bashful side may be showing! It’s a powerful moment to connect deeply with yourself and with others; Venus in Pisces is all about emotion, compassion, and connection. You could be connecting with a part of yourself that you haven’t had time to sit with, realizing how much you value quiet time alone for reflection. You might be in the mood to treat yourself to a spa weekend. Spending time relaxing in an aquatic environment could be just what you fiery Aries need! Venus in Pisces finds you exploring new sources of creative inspiration, too.

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, finding a conversation picking up steam. You can feel especially witty and sharp at this time! A communication breakthrough could take place as Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30. A conversation from around January 8 may be revisited. Exciting news comes your way, perhaps concerning your career or finances, and you’re experimenting with a new approach to your goals.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in February!