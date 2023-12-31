Monthly Horoscope: Aries, January 2024

You’re gaining a greater perspective of your roles and responsibilities as the sun moves through your chart’s house of legacy and fame beginning December 21. This is a time to recognize, claim, and respect your title!

You might be dialing back on stereotypical New Year’s Eve plans as love planet Venus clashes with serious Saturn on January 1, which can put you in the mood to celebrate more maturely or responsibly, with attention to time constraints. You have a lot on your mind as Mercury retrograde ends on January 1, presenting the opportunity to pause and reflect on who you want to be in this lifetime.

Your ambition and willingness to climb to the top is turned on as your planetary ruler, Mars, enters its powerhouse sign, Capricorn, on January 4. You’re up for a challenge!

You’re figuring out exactly what you believe in and how you want to express your most esoteric and spiritual views as Mercury clashes with Neptune on January 9 for the third time (think back to November 27 and December 27). You’ve come up with some interesting ideas over the past few months, and now have a stronger grasp on something that is difficult to put into words.

You’re happy to express unusual ideas as the sun harmonizes with eclectic Uranus, also on January 9—an intellectual, unique day. Your wisdom and spiritual or political authority is respected as Mars connects with Saturn, too. You are acting based on your intuition; you can feel it in your bones.

The new moon on January 11 falls in your chart’s house of legacy and public reputation and harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of revolution. This can bring up feelings of uncertainty around your finances, or questions about the practical details of how you’re going to answer your calling. You’re showing up in the world in a new way.

Your optimism gives you the gas to drive forever as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter on January 12. Even if the new moon brings more questions than answers, your determination, self confidence, willpower are enough to get you where you need to go. Mercury re-enters Capricorn on January 13, where it was on December 1, bringing back conversations or tasks from around that time, so you can try again with more clarity and expertise.

You tap into your visionary mind as the sun connects with Neptune on January 15: You can bring to life things that go unnoticed or unrepresented. You’re able to observe and speak on trends and social tides, especially if you’ve been a part of it.

You’re tying up loose ends, ready to close out conversations with a final statement as Mercury connects with Saturn for the third time on January 18 (think back to December 2 and 21, when these very serious conversations were first coming up). A long-term resolution or agreement is made with confidence.

On January 19, Mercury, the planet of trade and translation, harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter for the third time (think back to December 7 and 18), which can put you in an optimistic state of mind about finding material support that matches your job title and experience, after some negotiation. What you value and desire can change since Venus clashes with Neptune, also on January 19, finding you confronting your own beliefs and metaphysical ideals.

You’re getting a deeper look at your power and position of authority as the sun meets with power planet Pluto, showing you the depth of your influence and strength of your grip, on January 20. The sun moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams as Aquarius season begins, showing you your vision of utopia and opening your mind to your wildest dreams.

January 20 is a historically pivotal day: As Pluto enters Aquarius, your understanding of what is possible—and the future that you’ll witness in this lifetime—is transformed! No dream is too big, impossible, or absurd.

Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of public reputation on January 23, which could be a time for you to connect with your relationship to the public. What colors, feelings, songs, foods would you want to be associated with? This may also bode well for your relationship with authorities or elders in your life.

The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo falls on January 25, illuminating a social and fun sector of your chart—this calls for a celebration! You’re ready to pour your heart and soul into the things that you enjoy the most as this full moon squares off with jolly Jupiter.

A bold sense of self-confidence, and maybe zealousness, shines as the sun clashes with Jupiter on January 27, finding you investing in political causes or your community. You might even be crowdsourcing support for yourself. You’re in the mood to do some boycotting or use your money radically as Uranus ends its retrograde in your chart’s financial sector on January 27. You are speaking passionately, quickly, and maybe even aggressively as Mercury meets with Mars on January 27. This is a bold, brazen day when you’re taking risks and putting yourself out there.

You’re still able to stay humble and grateful as Venus connects with modest Saturn and Jupiter on January 28. You can feel satisfied and spiritually fulfilled.

An electric energy is in the air as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus on January 28, giving you a unique way of expressing your ideas. You’re finding unconventional or inventive methods of achieving your life’s work. Your planetary ruler, Mars, also harmonizes with Uranus on January 29, giving you a special, charismatic flair. This is also a day to take extra care of your nervous system and be mindful of your screen time.

Good luck, Aries, see you in February!