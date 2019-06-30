Monthly Horoscope: Aries, July 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Cancer season is here, and the sun is moving through the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a more nostalgic mood than usual, Aries! But that doesn’t mean you’re any less of your fiery self, especially as your ruling planet Mars enters Leo on July 1, inspiring you to party, flirt, make art, and have a good time—you’re living life to the fullest! Mars in Leo inspires a strength, pride and bravery in you; Leo rules the heart, and yours is feeling big and warm. This strength will help you through some difficult moments in July, as big shifts arrive at home and in your career thanks to two eclipses.

The first eclipse is on July 2 in Cancer; Cancer is an emotional, intuitive water sign that’s all about protection, and as your personal life is rocked at this time, you’ll be tasked to learn to trust your inner voice on a new level and reconsider your boundaries. Our boundaries and needs are always changing depending on where we are and who we’re with, and this eclipse will find you in a very new space, physically or energetically. This is a powerful eclipse when it comes to your home and family life, and you may be moving to a new place or addressing ancestral trauma. Eclipses are all about destiny, and when one comes along, it knocks us off any path that’s not right for us and places us on the right one—this can be shocking or tiring, so give yourself extra flexibility in your schedule this month, and be open to the limitless possibilities life has in store for you.



Bringing blessings to the most private parts of your life is Venus’s entry into Cancer on July 3—this is a lovely time to connect with your family (blood or chosen) and connect with your ancestors. On a more mundane level, it’s a great time to beautify your home and redecorate. In relationships, you’re especially appreciative of the closeness you have with your partners, and asking yourself whether you feel safe and protected by the relationships you’re in. It’s a lovely moment to enjoy a big meal with your dearest loved ones.



Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo on July 7, causing misunderstandings and delays—however, this is a great time to slow down and connect with people from your past. Expect to run into people you used to party or hook up with. This period is meant to ask you whether you’re happy with the way things are going in your love life and your creative endeavors. Mercury rules commerce and communication, so don’t make any important purchases at this time and double check your itinerary as you travel as Mercury also rules our commutes. As for contracts, it’s best to make agreements or negotiations at another time.

Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus and Mercury retrograde meets Mars in Leo on July 8, inspiring you to shake things up at home. Sometimes taking a risk is the best thing you can do for your sense of security, and now is one of those times. Just be mindful about your temper, especially if things are taking a while—it’s Mercury retrograde! Don’t say something now that you’ll regret later. A heavy energy arrives as the sun opposes Saturn in Capricorn on July 9, and it’s important that you tend to your responsibilities. There’s a glum energy in the air—even though Mars in Leo wants you to party, now is the time to do your chores or else you may get a talking-to from an authority figure!



The vibe is much more free-flowing and creative as the sun connects with Neptune—a healing energy takes over. Take a break from work and get some rest, just watch out for unexpected arguments and rebellious attitudes as Mars squares off with Uranus on July 11—be especially mindful about money at this time. Watch out for manipulators and shady characters as the sun opposes Pluto on July 14. An ultimatum may arrive that pulls you between pursuing your career dreams or tending to your home and family. Why can’t you have both? Bring in a third party to help mediate or talk to an unbiased counselor to help you work things out during this messy tug of war. Be smart about the information you share with the public at this time, too.

Information is brought to light and power dynamics are dramatically shifted on July 16 thanks to the lunar eclipse in Capricorn. A critical climax is reached in a professional goal, and you may be getting some exceptional rewards—or you may find yourself overwhelmed and shying away from the spotlight. Eclipses are emotionally intense and exhausting, so pacing yourself is important at this time. A boss or authority figure in your life may be leaving, and your own relationship to leadership is changing, too. Be smart about your reputation since the way you position yourself in public matters deeply matters during this eclipse. If you’ve been on the wrong path professionally, this eclipse will get you where you need to be—even if the process is shocking, tiring, or inconvenient.



An atmosphere of rejection descends as Venus opposes Saturn on July 17 right after the eclipse, which might find you feeling not-so-popular. Not every moment in life is a joyous one, and it’s OK to be grumpy and express your sadness. A more romantic and creative energy flows the following day when Venus connects with Neptune on July 18. This is an especially lovely time to connect on an emotional level and is conducive for healing, especially using modes of therapy that involve art or relaxation. Retrograde Mercury re-enters Cancer on July 19, finding you reconnecting with family members and people from your childhood. If you’re moving or renovating, be mindful about paperwork and packing—check everything at least twice!

Another tricky day this month is July 21, when sweet, darling Venus opposes the big, bad wolf of the solar system, Pluto. Their confrontation stirs up jealousy and obsessive behavior, so be firm about your boundaries in your personal relationships and bring in a third party to meditate if power struggles come up—it’s easier to be a manipulative slime ball when things are done behind closed doors, so don’t protect a jerk by keeping things hush. In your career, you might be disappointed to find that not everyone is celebrating your successes. Don’t rub your success in someone’s face unless you know for sure that they’re rooting for you. An important perspective arrives on July 21 as the sun meets with Mercury retrograde. A crucial bit of information helps you align on what home, family, safety, and privacy mean to you and what your boundaries are. Honor it.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fun and flirtation, bringing lightness to your life. The mood is especially social as Mercury retrograde meets Venus on July 24—organize a dinner party for your friends, especially the ones you’ve reconnected with during this retrograde. It will be fun to laugh, gossip and reminisce! Your ruling planet Mars connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Sagittarius on July 25, inspiring you to embark on a new journey—exciting doors are opening! Love and money planet Venus enters glamours Leo on July 27, and you’re feeling especially sexy. This is a great time to connect intimately with your lovers.

Surprises come your way, and you’d be wise to watch your wallet on July 29 as the sun squares Uranus. You’ll also be itching for freedom at this time, so don’t be surprised if you’re asking for space, despite all the sexy Leo energy in the air! The new moon in Leo lands on July 31, the same day Mercury retrograde ends. Conversations are moving forward and a brilliant new cycle in your love life and creative endeavors begins. Celebrate your element, fire, with some candle magic: This is a powerful time to manifest your heart’s desire! Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in August!

