Monthly Horoscope: Aries, March 2019

This is such a dreamy time of year for you, Aries…like, literally, you are so sleepy! Catch up on rest, because Aries season is around the corner, and you’ll need your energy to celebrate your birthday!

Despite the extra Zs you will be counting at the start of March, there is plenty of excitement in the air: Venus squares off with Uranus and Venus enters Aquarius on March 1. Venus’s clash with Uranus will bring a burst of exciting creativity and find you eager to go off on your own, and do your own thing, especially in your career. This isn’t surprising—you are one of the most independent signs in the zodiac. But you do have an tendency to jump into things without thinking it through, and that includes partnerships—you’re craving to go it alone at this time, or at least, you’re craving to partner with people who are just as independent (and free-thinking—so important to you at this time!) as you are. You don’t want anyone clutching your arm at parties, and with Venus entering Aquarius, you can bet that—again, despite the extra rest the sun in Pisces wants you to take—you’ll be invited to plenty of parties. Blessings arrive in your social life, and you’re sure to meet plenty of charming people who share your values and ideals.



Videos by VICE

Mercury retrograde in Pisces begins on March 5, and you know the drill: Watch out for miscommunications, avoid making important or costly purchases (Mercury rules commerce—not just communication!), expect delays, traffic, and issues with technology. Pisces season asks you to slow down—Mercury retrograde demands it. You don’t really have a choice, Aries! I know you love to rush around, but now it’s time for you to simply be. An image you might want to take with you into your meditations is floating. Floating in the clouds, the sea, your bed—wherever!

Pisces season finds your intuition especially ramped up, so this Mercury retrograde is actually a fantastic time for you to do all kinds of psychic work and exploration of your subconscious. On a more practical note, expect many of the conversations and decisions that were made last month to be reviewed—Mercury has been in its pre-retrograde shadow period since February 19.

Have you been feeling fried, zapped, or frazzled over the last seven or so years? I’m so glad to tell you that it’s coming to an end: Electric Uranus—an intense planet that surely found you busting free from plenty of old patterns that no longer suit you—is finally leaving your sign and entering Taurus on March 6. We all know Taurus dislikes change, so it’s exciting to see what Uranus will shake up over the next seven years (expect changes to how you spend money, seek security, and approach materialism). Uranus has liberated you from many ideas (and relationships), but may have also left you feeling shocked—luckily, there’s a new moon in Pisces that will act as a psychic balm thanks to the sun meeting Neptune, also on March 6.

New moons are new beginnings, and my wish for you is that you have a restful and restorative night’s sleep that finds you refreshed and reenergized for upcoming Aries season. Again, this is a brilliant time to work on your psychic development. Your imagination is especially creative right now, so tap into it. The new moon is a transformative space—surrender to it, because amazing evolutions are being made now.

March 9 brings some grounding energy as the sun makes a helpful connection with supportive Saturn, and your ruling planet Mars connects with Neptune on March 10—this bodes well for linking with bosses, parents, and teachers, and finds you feeling especially creative. The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, which is certainly an over-the-top energy—exciting things are happening at work, but everything is growing so quickly! Some phenomenal opportunities will comes your way. Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, again creating a supportive and productive energy, especially conducive for building wealth.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Mid-March is busy for Mercury retrograde: It meets the sun on March 14, clashes with Jupiter on March 15, connects with Pluto on March 16, with Mars on March 17, with Pluto on March 20, and finally with Saturn on March 20. What does all this mean for you? Well, you basically feel like you have no idea what’s going on! It’s frustrating, and things feel out of your control—and you might even feel like things are taking place behind your back. Think back to February 19 through the 23rd—Mercury is kicking up issues from this period. Watch out for exaggerations, but also note that people are sincerely trying to power through, trying to be responsible and endeavoring to get to the bottom of a situation. If you’re feeling left out…well, perhaps that’s for the best. Let those people who aren’t tapping you for help deal with their messes on their own! You just catch up on sleep, dear ram.

The sun enters your sign, Aries, on March 20—blessed solar return and happy spring equinox! Along with the earth, you are waking up after winter’s hibernation. March 20 is a big day: There will also be a full moon in Libra, bringing a major climax to your partnerships. Fair give-and-take in your relationships is what this full moon is all about. A special insight into what your partners are thinking takes place. Venus clashes with your ruling planet Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21—it’s sure to be an exciting time to travel, socialize, promote your work, and make money. Just watch out for some hazy confusion when Mercury meets Neptune on March 24—again, think back to February 19!

The energy shifts as Venus enters Pisces on March 26—this is just about the sweetest, mushiest, dreamiest placement for Venus! You and your lovers will be bathing in a metaphorical champagne tower at this time! But you might also find yourself feeling much more shy about love (and money, too!) than usual. Venus connects with Uranus on March 27, bringing surprises—this is also a magically powerful time to manifest your fantasies into reality.

Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28 and leaves its shadow on April 16, so expect conversations to begin moving forward during this time period. The month wraps up with your ruling planet Mars entering chatty, social Gemini on March 31, finding you in an especially busy mood—lots of information will be collected during this time, so it’s wonderful that Mercury’s retrograde is behind us. Important conversations are on the way! Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in April!