Monthly Horoscope: Aries, November 2018

Welcome to Scorpio season, Aries! You and Scorpio are the two signs that are ruled by Mars, so if you find yourself attracted to (or, who knows, totally repelled by) the Scorpios you meet, it’s certainly in part due to this kinship of the planetary ruler you share, despite your differences. Scorpio season is a very intense time for you, especially emotionally. You’re finding yourself doing deep personal work. If you’re not already in therapy, this is a brilliant time to go and explore your psyche and heal old wounds. Scorpio is the sign of transformation, and you have plenty of change to work through. You tend to rush through life—but are you really ready to leave the past behind? I think you are, dear ram. Scorpio season is also a very important time for you in terms of intimacy and romance, and you’ll be connecting with your partners on a very deep level. Financial issues—like debts, taxes, and even inheritances—are also themes you’re working with.

On November 6, electric planet Uranus reenters your sign, Aries, reigniting a spark within you—you’re feeling spontaneous, wild, and free. But perhaps you’re also feeling a bit fried, frazzled, or shaken up. Things that you thought you left behind last spring come up for you to work with again. Important changes are underway—especially in how you present yourself and relate to the world.

A new moon in Scorpio arrives on November 7, bringing a fresh start to your intimate relationships as well as an opportunity to wipe the slate clean of some debts you may owe. Scorpio is the sign of transformation and this new moon will bring a cleansing new start. Fears of the unknown are likely to bubble to the surface, but that’s okay: sit with these fears, don’t judge or repress them. Connect with people who uplift and encourage you. Trust is an important thing to have now—especially in yourself.

Lucky planet Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on November 8, bringing magnificent opportunities to expand, learn, and travel. This is a spiritually fulfilling time and this upcoming year—until Jupiter enters Capricorn on December 2, 2019—will find you exploring new places and ideas, breaking out of your old routines, and leaving old emotional patterns and grief behind.

An exciting day for your social life and your relationships comes on November 9, when Venus retrograde connects with your ruling planet Mars, making for a passionate atmosphere. Unexpected surprises arrive on November 15, when Mars meets with the wildcard of the zodiac, Uranus. Mars also enters dreamy water sign Pisces on November 15. Pisces isn’t a combative sign, so warrior planet Mars can be a bit awkward in the sign of peace and love! Slow down, Aries. Mars in Pisces asks you to reflect on ways you might be shooting yourself in the foot. You might find yourself more tired than usual, but your dream world and your intuitive abilities will be especially fired up (note what comes up for you on November 19, when Mars squares off with Jupiter).

Astrologers call you confrontational, Aries, but Mars in Pisces is unlikely to find you stirring up many arguments. You’re craving time alone and want to unwind. You’re especially valuing your privacy. In fact, you may even be up to some secret activities right now—not everything needs to be everyone’s business! The fact is that you want your space and time alone to think and rest, especially after a very busy few months at work and in your social life.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius begins on November 16, the same day Venus retrograde in Libra ends—is this a cruel joke? No, it’s just how the cosmic cookie crumbles, sometimes! The end of Venus retrograde marks the beginning of you moving forward with a renewed sense of your values, needs, and desires—especially within your relationships, both romantic and professional. Mercury retrograde is a time to slow down, and while in Sagittarius—a sign known for having a big mouth—a time to quiet down, too! Watch out for delays and miscommunications, and be careful if you’re signing contracts, traveling, or having important meetings. Try to avoid making big purchases at this time.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, finding you in the mood for adventure—but remember Mercury is retrograde, so travel (and school!) could be frustrating at this time; double check your itinerary if you find yourself whisked off on a journey! You’re a spontaneous person, but this isn’t time for you to dive into things head first.

The details are important, especially during the full moon in Gemini, which arrives on November 23. A critical conversation will take place during this full moon, and important information you have been waiting for will be illuminated. A situation between you and your siblings may also come to a climax, and action in your neighborhood is likely.

Full moons are all about release, and this is an important one for getting your emotions off of your chest, so call that person you have in mind. This full moon in Gemini lands during Mercury retrograde, so be patient if things work out messily. Also, if a conversation doesn’t go your way, don’t totally give up hope—things may shift once Mercury retrograde ends on December 6, 2018.

Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces on November 24, so watch out for messages that will arrive in your dreams! Mercury squares off with Mars on November 26, and Mars connects with Saturn on November 27—confrontations come up, but commitments are still being made. Mercury retrograde’s clash with Mars finds you engaged in an argument that should have already been cleared up in the worst case scenario, but it may just find you in a fired up mood around communication and eager to get things accomplished. There’s a frustrating sense of lacking direction or information.

Remember: Mercury retrograde is a time to slow down, not speed up, so keep your temper under control. Mars’s connection with Saturn will be productive and help you figure out a strategy or structure move forward, even if things are feeling up in the air.

Exciting and inspiring conversations take place as Mercury meets Jupiter on November 27; however, dear ram, remember that Mercury is retrograde, so don’t make too many solid plans or any promises you can’t keep—so much is sure to change during this time! Changes will take place in your partnerships as Venus opposes Uranus on November 27, stirring up drama and excitement, and inspiring spontaneity and a new way of doing things. You might be surprised to discover what’s important to you and what your feelings are at the end of this month. Good luck Aries, and see you in December!